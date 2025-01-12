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X-Golf Murfreesboro

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X-Golf Murfreesboro
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
WaylonsDad0912
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

👍🏼

People are very nice! No any problems and they have a putt view and have always been satisfied

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314164188322
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great atmosphere

This place is amazing and the staff were nice. I got to meet the owner and he is super friendly and fun to talk to. If you are wanting a top notch sim experience I would go here and it’s a great way to golf when it is pouring rain.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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