X-Golf Murfreesboro
5.0
Annual
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Golfer Reviews
👍🏼
People are very nice! No any problems and they have a putt view and have always been satisfied
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Great atmosphere
This place is amazing and the staff were nice. I got to meet the owner and he is super friendly and fun to talk to. If you are wanting a top notch sim experience I would go here and it’s a great way to golf when it is pouring rain.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0