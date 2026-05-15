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TN Golf Station

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TN Golf Station
A view from TN Golf Station.
TN Golf Station
A view from TN Golf Station.
TN Golf Station
A view from TN Golf Station.
Hot Deals at TN Golf Station
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$2049
$1700 + $349 fee
Thu 10/1
$2949
$2600 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$4149
$3800 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3
$4249
$3900 + $349 fee
Sun 10/4
$2349
$2000 + $349 fee
Mon 10/5
$4349
$4000 + $349 fee
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Rating Index
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4.5
4.5 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
75.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.5
  • Value
    4.5
  • Layout
    4.7
  • Friendliness
    4.8
  • Pace
    4.8
  • Amenities
    4.7

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
0jm2vdybTTXyMaHzuzEo
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Perfect Spot!!

We had an amazing time with friends, Nice SPOT!!!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
0jm2vdybTTXyMaHzuzEo
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great Place

Awesome place to hang out with friends and family! The golf simulators are top quality and make the experience fun for both beginners and experienced golfers. The atmosphere is welcoming, clean, and full of energy.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
HeryM
Reviews 6
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Played
First Time Playing
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 3.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
u000003639010
Reviews 9
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great place to go and work on your game when the weather is poor. The staff is very friendly and helpful. A nice selection of courses to play or just hit at the simulated driving range and figure out your distances.

Previously Played
Cold weather
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0

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