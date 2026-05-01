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Chronic Golf + Games

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Chronic Golf + Games
A view from Chronic Golf + Games.
Chronic Golf + Games
A view from Chronic Golf + Games.
Hot Deals at Chronic Golf + Games
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$2700
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Thu 10/1
$2800
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Fri 10/2
$3700
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Sat 10/3
$3800
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Sun 10/4
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Mon 10/5
$3900
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Rating Index
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3.7
3.7 out of 5 stars, based on 7 reviews
71.4%
Recommend
7
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.8
  • Value
    4.8
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    4.3
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
wilkinstyler
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played

Follow up

Wrote a previous review on them, but just noticed, on top of not honoring my Golf Now reservation then lying about it, they also charged me and didn't bother offering a refund, so now I have to go back to get it.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Friendliness 1.0
Default User Avatar
wilkinstyler
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played

No Honor!

Hard to recommend a place when you book a tee time, show up with your gear, carry it in, and then they say "sorry, we dont have availability". Stating on bad weather days they dont "get notified" for bookings from Golf Now. Then they changed it to, "well if you just booked it, we wouldn't have got notified in time". After I told them it was booked hours ago, they went to check their email, and sure enough, they had the booking well in advance, they just weren't checking it. After seeing that and providing them with my Golf Now confirmation number, they still said, "sorry we can't get you in and the soonest they could get us in was 3 hours later.

Key Takeaways:

1. They lied about the fact they didn't get the reservation.

2. Once they saw the reservation, they didn't honor it.

3. They work with Golf Now but dont check for reservations that come in from Golf Now..

Honestly wouldn't even care if they just told the truth and said, Im sorry we messed up.. But nope, just tried bullshitting their way out of it.

Can't even say it's not a nice place, but just never got the chance to find out and can't recommend a company that lies and doesn't honor reservations.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
u314163778618
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Amazing

Not just golf, friendly staff, fairly priced food and drinks, great stats for a range sim

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Yupyup0
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
mgag02
Review 1
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u429035612
Review 1
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
Thomas4613154
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Simulator

I got an hour of simulator time. It was a decent place to go when conditions outside aren’t favorable. Got a good deal via Golf Now.

I had privacy and was left alone except when the manager checked on me to see that everything was ok and if I needed anything.

He went through the set up and the menu was easy to navigate.

Place could have been cleaner….it was kind of dated. Thought some of the sport items could be replaced. I would definitely recommend bringing your own equipment.

Overall, a good experience and I would definitely come back here!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0

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