Chronic Golf + Games

Hard to recommend a place when you book a tee time, show up with your gear, carry it in, and then they say "sorry, we dont have availability". Stating on bad weather days they dont "get notified" for bookings from Golf Now. Then they changed it to, "well if you just booked it, we wouldn't have got notified in time". After I told them it was booked hours ago, they went to check their email, and sure enough, they had the booking well in advance, they just weren't checking it. After seeing that and providing them with my Golf Now confirmation number, they still said, "sorry we can't get you in and the soonest they could get us in was 3 hours later.

Key Takeaways:

1. They lied about the fact they didn't get the reservation.

2. Once they saw the reservation, they didn't honor it.

3. They work with Golf Now but dont check for reservations that come in from Golf Now..

Honestly wouldn't even care if they just told the truth and said, Im sorry we messed up.. But nope, just tried bullshitting their way out of it.

Can't even say it's not a nice place, but just never got the chance to find out and can't recommend a company that lies and doesn't honor reservations.