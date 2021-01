Courses: 85 Reviews: 14741

South Carolina's Hilton Head Island is one of the east coast's most popular golf destinations. Combined with Bluffton next door there are scores of lowcountry golf courses to choose from. Although Hilton Head Island is only 12 miles by five miles wide, it boasts more than 250 restaurants and 24 championship courses. It's a well known destination among golfers from all over the world, boasting layouts crafted by course-design legends including Robert Trent Jones Sr., Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus.