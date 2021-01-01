About Wild Quail Golf & Country Club

Established in 1990, Wild Quail Golf & Country Club has been providing its members with the very best golf and social amentities in central Delaware. Nestled in the rolling farmlands just off the beaten of path of Dover, Delaware, you will find its challenging and picturesque 18 hole championship golf course. With multiple practice facilities and golf instruction provided by PGA instructors, you will find everything you need to improve and challenge your game. The golf course is accompanied by a sprawling and spacious clubhouse providing a calendar full of social events for our membership. Whether you're looking for fine dining, a night out with friends, or just enjoying a cocktail on the patio while watching the sunset over the eighteenth hole, Wild Quail provides some of the best golf and dining that the First State has to offer.