National Golf Club finds its home in the heart of Fort Washington, conveniently located only minutes away from National Harbor, Alexandria, and Washington DC. The first-class amenities of this private country club attract everyone from young professionals and families with children to golf enthusiasts and retirees. National features the only Ted Robinson designed golf course on the East Coast and is easily considered one of the premier courses in the Mid-Atlantic region thanks to a $4.5 million renovation. Members can brush up on their golf game utilizing the tour-quality practice facilities or through instruction from PGA Professional Terry Shaffer. Off the championship course, the club offers members access to a private fitness center, luxurious pool, and a beautiful clubhouse where casual and upscale dining await. Social events will fill members’ calendars with activities the whole family can enjoy. The benefits continue at National Golf Club, as memberships come in a wide range of options to fit any lifestyle.

