Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
About Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon NorthLocated in scenic and secluded north Scottsdale, the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North is a five-star luxury hotel located around the corner from the acclaimed, 36-hole Troon North Golf Club. This resort property is set on 127 acres and features 210 guest rooms, including 44 residential units, 25 of which are casitas. Set on the former Crescent Moon Ranch, it is adjacent to Pinnacle Peak Park and the north side of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. There is one outdoor pool and a spa on site, as well as two tennis courts. A complimentary shuttle transfers guests to Troon North, home to the Pinnacle and Monument Courses. For a shorter, more casual round, the Monument course is at times converted to the Monument Express, a short course. Kids for all Seasons is a supervised program with indoor and outdoor facilities for children and families. Groups up to 430 can be accommodated and there is 35,000 square feet of total meeting space. Indoor and outdoor restaurants, including poolside dining, are available, as well as 24-hour room service.
Golf courses at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaSemi-Private4.5042705882695
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaSemi-Private4.5042705882695
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaSemi-Private0.00
The Monument course is fabulous!!!
Monument Course is in great condition. The fairways, greens and bunkers are well tended. The carts are very comfortable and the ice water is much appreciated.
The Pro shop Woman are friendly, professional and efficient. The same is true for the Starter and Bag Drop staff.
The scenery and views are remarkable.
Looking forward to playing golf at Troon North real soon.!
Amazing!
Great views, excellent fairways and fast greens. Great course! They should have a better variety of rental clubs for better handicap players.
Awesome
This was a bucket list course and it didn’t disappoint. I played Pinnacle and that makes me want to come back to play the Monument course. Everything was top notch.
Pinnacle
Great course. Beautiful views . Pleasant weather, cooler than Phoenix
Troon North
This is a nice course, but I believe it is way over rated. I play courses in the Phoenix area that are just as nice or better for far far far less money. Wont play it again because of the cost.
Top Notch
The golf, the views, course conditions and the staff made it all worthwhile. One of the best venues my wife and I have played.
Way Overpriced and Overhyped
First, the upside. The back nine is beautiful, with lots of variation , great topography, and beautiful homes.. The practice area is average at best, and at those prices there should be a range attendant. Our biggest issue with the course was pace of play, which was awful. The 4 hour 45 minute round took much of the enjoyment out of the day. We were waiting on most holes. Impossible to get into any sort of rhythm. Even though there were Rangers, the pace was awful, simply because of packing the tee times too close together. The front nine is completely forgettable. It's a nice subdivision course, but not worth $240.00 by any stretch.
Great course! Friendly people and a nice challenge.
Troon
Everything lived up to what I’ve heard about this course for years, top notch from top to bottom!! Worst part was the weather was only in the 70’s,
Greens are not good!
Troon North Monument greens are hardly puttable. I’m a zero handicap golfer and the poor greens made for an unenjoyable day. They look good, but they are so grainy the ball breaks uphilll and they are terribly slow. Even a full shot doesn’t make a ball mark in the green. The course is otherwise in good shape. The pace of play was slow. We started at 2:20 and finished the last two holes in the dark. There was no Marshall on the course. We played Grayhawk that morning and the greens were really good. Quintero and We-Ko-Pa greens were also good. Stay away from Troon North.
Pay for what you get
Very expensive but worth playing once a year.. Great layout..