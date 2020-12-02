Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

10600 E Crescent Moon Dr., Scottsdale, Arizona 85262, US
(480) 515-5700
About Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

Located in scenic and secluded north Scottsdale, the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North is a five-star luxury hotel located around the corner from the acclaimed, 36-hole Troon North Golf Club. This resort property is set on 127 acres and features 210 guest rooms, including 44 residential units, 25 of which are casitas. Set on the former Crescent Moon Ranch, it is adjacent to Pinnacle Peak Park and the north side of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. There is one outdoor pool and a spa on site, as well as two tennis courts. A complimentary shuttle transfers guests to Troon North, home to the Pinnacle and Monument Courses. For a shorter, more casual round, the Monument course is at times converted to the Monument Express, a short course. Kids for all Seasons is a supervised program with indoor and outdoor facilities for children and families. Groups up to 430 can be accommodated and there is 35,000 square feet of total meeting space. Indoor and outdoor restaurants, including poolside dining, are available, as well as 24-hour room service.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres125
Year Opened1999
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
The Monument course at Troon North
The Monument course at Troon North
1:07

4.5
695 Reviews (695)

Reviewer Photos

Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u8752290
Played On
Reviews 4
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u1710408093
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

The Monument course is fabulous!!!

Monument Course is in great condition. The fairways, greens and bunkers are well tended. The carts are very comfortable and the ice water is much appreciated.

The Pro shop Woman are friendly, professional and efficient. The same is true for the Starter and Bag Drop staff.

The scenery and views are remarkable.
Looking forward to playing golf at Troon North real soon.!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Dave1945930
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
rsal2044
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
mlangman
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Amazing!

Great views, excellent fairways and fast greens. Great course! They should have a better variety of rental clubs for better handicap players.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u4438065
Played On
Reviews 24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Awesome

This was a bucket list course and it didn’t disappoint. I played Pinnacle and that makes me want to come back to play the Monument course. Everything was top notch.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
parker22948
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Pinnacle

Great course. Beautiful views . Pleasant weather, cooler than Phoenix

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
troyb55
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Troon North

This is a nice course, but I believe it is way over rated. I play courses in the Phoenix area that are just as nice or better for far far far less money. Wont play it again because of the cost.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
parker22948
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Robert2844603
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Top Notch

The golf, the views, course conditions and the staff made it all worthwhile. One of the best venues my wife and I have played.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
ozman7
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u4088672
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004110524
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jyork1124
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Way Overpriced and Overhyped

First, the upside. The back nine is beautiful, with lots of variation , great topography, and beautiful homes.. The practice area is average at best, and at those prices there should be a range attendant. Our biggest issue with the course was pace of play, which was awful. The 4 hour 45 minute round took much of the enjoyment out of the day. We were waiting on most holes. Impossible to get into any sort of rhythm. Even though there were Rangers, the pace was awful, simply because of packing the tee times too close together. The front nine is completely forgettable. It's a nice subdivision course, but not worth $240.00 by any stretch.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159416978
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course! Friendly people and a nice challenge.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Dan2820898
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Troon

Everything lived up to what I’ve heard about this course for years, top notch from top to bottom!! Worst part was the weather was only in the 70’s,

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314159698911
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000008054701
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Previously Played

Greens are not good!

Troon North Monument greens are hardly puttable. I’m a zero handicap golfer and the poor greens made for an unenjoyable day. They look good, but they are so grainy the ball breaks uphilll and they are terribly slow. Even a full shot doesn’t make a ball mark in the green. The course is otherwise in good shape. The pace of play was slow. We started at 2:20 and finished the last two holes in the dark. There was no Marshall on the course. We played Grayhawk that morning and the greens were really good. Quintero and We-Ko-Pa greens were also good. Stay away from Troon North.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000002483670
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Perfect weather
Used cart

Pay for what you get

Very expensive but worth playing once a year.. Great layout..

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Monument at Troon North Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000001374587
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
