Talking Stick Resort & Casino

This was our first time playing the north course. It is of moderate difficulty, and the par-3 holes are pretty fun. The course is in good shape for this time of the year, and as expected in the desert it was dusty. Overall both courses at Talking Stick are great pretty much anytime of the year, and a fair price is charged. Pace of play is good, however, we had a group behind us that got a bit pushy and hit at us once when we were walking off the green on a par-3. I would like to see a Marshall out on the course to keep the music volume played by players "in check", as I am not a fan of music on the golf course, and it was extremely loud from several groups. Overall, we will be back again to Talking Stick for many more rounds.