Talking Stick Resort & Casino

About
Packages
Courses
Images
Reviews
9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, Arizona 85256, US
(480) 850-7777
Visit Website
Location Map

About Talking Stick Resort & Casino

Just east of Phoenix-Scottsdale, Talking Stick Resort is owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. It is among Arizona's largest golf and casino resorts with nearly 500 guest rooms in a 15-story hotel tower, six restaurants, entertainment and pools. Located off the Highway 101 loop, it is conveniently located near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and many of the area's best golf courses. In addition to nightlife and live casino action at the resort, a Topgolf was recently added to the property as well. The main outdoor pool is large and has live music and DJs during a summer series and cabanas for rent, while there are two smaller pools. Additional amenities include a spa, fitness center and a complimentary shuttle that can transport guests to area attractions. The golf club is located next door and feature 36 holes designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, the Piipash and O'odham. Both golf courses are void of residential development and feature forgiving fairways and greens on native terrain.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres350
Year Opened1999
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf courses at Talking Stick Resort & Casino

Reviews

3.8
1468 Reviews (1468)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
golf59King
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course good, SLOW play

No course Marshall on a Friday? Starter seemed annoyed at anyone except his friend he was talking to. We asked the drink cart girl to alert the Marshall about pace of play and she just laughed and drove away. This is a nice facility, but staff needs a courtesy lesson (except for the bag drop guy - at least he was nice). The local twosome we were paired with gave up after front 9, and it got even slower on the back. Plenty of other choices in Scottsdale, and I won’t return to TS.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
Rln22960
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
DennisKellar
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good course

Wife and I were paired with a couple of other fun folks. The course is is open, fun, not full of gimmicky holes; fair challenge.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
u000005431236
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Senior Lambs Review

I enjoyed playing this course !better than the other talking stick course.. it was more challenging and seem to have a better lay out. Sand traps well groomed. Many I’d the courses I play do not keep the sand traps in very good shape.
I was impressed with how green and in shape the course was in the heat of mid-June’. Great value- money wise.
Friendly staff and ready to assist at all times.
Cart ladies were available throughout the round. . That’s a big plus with the heat of 105 degrees.
Thanks and I’d play the course again.
One comment - obtain GPS systems when you purchase new carts or upgrade the current ones.
Most courses I play at resorts around the country have them. It really helps if you have not played the course before. ...

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
u314160737028
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
Victor21
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

For the money during the heated months. I was impressed with the care that went into to make the course a pleasure to play at. Staff was fantastic.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
brett3060637
Played On
Reviews 83
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
u292443958
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

O'odham Course

Course layout is very straight forward. Very wide fairways and fast greens, both of which are in excellent shape. The course is definitely forgiving of errant shots.
Pace of play was a little rushed.
Also noticing a trend of groups of players who bring Bluetooth speakers blasting music while playing. I love music as much as the next person but at a golf course it's super annoying and rude to other players.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
David3007824
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Overbooked

I should have quit early and asked for a refund. We got to the second tee box and eight carts were coming back after early and long delays. There was a bachelor party ahead of us which caused serious delays all day long. We were at three and a half hours through hole thirteen so I bailed due to another commitment. I will not go back there Fri-Sun again.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
philbeakes
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
u314161228204
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
andrewgeier
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
KMPATMON64
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
cs5658
Played On
Reviews 54
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
u314160909786
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Solid Course

This was our first time playing the north course. It is of moderate difficulty, and the par-3 holes are pretty fun. The course is in good shape for this time of the year, and as expected in the desert it was dusty. Overall both courses at Talking Stick are great pretty much anytime of the year, and a fair price is charged. Pace of play is good, however, we had a group behind us that got a bit pushy and hit at us once when we were walking off the green on a par-3. I would like to see a Marshall out on the course to keep the music volume played by players "in check", as I am not a fan of music on the golf course, and it was extremely loud from several groups. Overall, we will be back again to Talking Stick for many more rounds.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
phxbob
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
u000003391760
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
dhume419
Played On
Reviews 182
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Arizona Advisor
Verified Purchaser
Top 25 Contributor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

O'odham Course

I have played this course upwards of 8 times. The course has always been in good to very good condition--the fairways have always been well maintained with a good growth of grass, the greens are in near excellent condition and running fast, and bunkers are better than most as far as the quality and maintenance of the sand. I will admit some of the hole layouts make little sense, namely, holes 11 and 12. Both have extensive desert and bunker carry zones with no desirable bailout option for the average golfer. You have to accept that you will be playing your approach shot from the desert or a bunker in most cases. Good luck on that. Those holes aside, however, the rest are fair challenges, with man-sized par fours aplenty.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
u000002044539
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Default User Avatar
RG1EDF4CF451151506F3
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
