About The Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale While The Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale and Stonecreek Golf Club do not market themselves together as a golf resort, the course is just steps away from the front lobby. Guests may enjoy rooms and suites overlooking the course, which also deliver in space and comfort. A complimentary breakfast buffet and free drinks at happy hour in the hotel lounge are additional amenities available, not to mention an outdoor pool. The hotel is within 6 miles of hiking trails at Camelback Mountain and is conveniently located near a large outdoor shopping mall as well as minutes from Scottsdale Airport and 60 different restaurants. Stonecreek Golf Club is a unique desert golf experience with an expansive pro shop and clubhouse and also features its own restaurant for after your round.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★★ Year Opened 2000 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Casual, Bar, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Pool Outdoor Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No