The Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale
About The Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix ScottsdaleWhile The Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale and Stonecreek Golf Club do not market themselves together as a golf resort, the course is just steps away from the front lobby. Guests may enjoy rooms and suites overlooking the course, which also deliver in space and comfort. A complimentary breakfast buffet and free drinks at happy hour in the hotel lounge are additional amenities available, not to mention an outdoor pool. The hotel is within 6 miles of hiking trails at Camelback Mountain and is conveniently located near a large outdoor shopping mall as well as minutes from Scottsdale Airport and 60 different restaurants. Stonecreek Golf Club is a unique desert golf experience with an expansive pro shop and clubhouse and also features its own restaurant for after your round.
Reviews
As a Beginner
From the dropping of of bags to the lunch in the dinning area THIS was a great experience. My wife who plays said she loved the VIBE of the course and club. Which is very rare to get from her.
The course was challenging because it is surrounded by homes but did have some forgiveness on the sides.
We got the 9 and breakfast deal then went to a spring training game.
Challenging course
Nice layout, good sand traps, some water carrys, fairly wide fairways. Nice greens, good to them.
Thumbs up
Course conditions were excellent. Club house well stocked. Fast fairways and firm greens. Great course. Slightly overpriced compared to other similar courses. You could play this course often and enjoy it.
Nice course
Well maintained. Staff is excellent. Clubhouse is stocked and large. Nice track.
Rob S
Pleasantly surprised by the conditions of the course. Course is very challenging and very playable. Back tees are a real test. Greens were in good shape. Front 9 had good grass growing. Back could have had better grass stand ability. Lots of players the day I played. Driving range close by contributes to some of that. Over -all exceeds my expectations. Rob S
A decent bargain, round of golf
I was lucky enough to get a “hot deal” for my group at Stone Creek. The greens and fairways are in decent condition, virtually no grass off the fairways. Some rough patches around the greens as well if you’re expecting perfection, you’re going to have to pee a lot more.
Fairways good, greens just ok.
Fairways were in good shape, nobody rakes the bunkers or fix ballmarks on the greens. Need marshalls to help keep golf course in order!
Lots of standing water
The fairways were generally in great condition, however lots of standing water. If you did not have a ball retriever on at least 5 holes you were not getting your ball back.
Same for waste areas along edges of fairways. 9 was the worst for this.
Greens good, pace of play was on target
No distance markers
Other than the 150 pole we could not find any other distance markers on the course. Without a range finder or GPS, you have no idea of distances.
Pace of play was bad, 40 minutes to play the first 2 holes. Thankfully the foursome ahead of us let us play through on 6th hole otherwise it would have been a 5 hour plus round.
Rough areas have very little grass.
Challenging course
This is a course I’ll not forget…beautiful layout, good conditions of the fairway, challenging any golfer everywhere. Houses are very close on the left side when you hit your drive on the 16….. something to protect those condos and people walking on the sidewalk along them from a mistaken ball would certainly be appreciated.
For Canadians
the pace of play was very very slow 6 hours to play 18 sad state