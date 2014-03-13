Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale

A nice view from a balcony at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottdale reveals the sun rising over Stonecreek Golf Club.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
4415 E Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, Arizona 85032, US
(602) 765-5800
Visit Website
Location Map

About The Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale

While The Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale and Stonecreek Golf Club do not market themselves together as a golf resort, the course is just steps away from the front lobby. Guests may enjoy rooms and suites overlooking the course, which also deliver in space and comfort. A complimentary breakfast buffet and free drinks at happy hour in the hotel lounge are additional amenities available, not to mention an outdoor pool. The hotel is within 6 miles of hiking trails at Camelback Mountain and is conveniently located near a large outdoor shopping mall as well as minutes from Scottsdale Airport and 60 different restaurants. Stonecreek Golf Club is a unique desert golf experience with an expansive pro shop and clubhouse and also features its own restaurant for after your round.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottdale - sunrise over Stonecreek Golf Club
Articles
Phoenix's 'Best Kept Secret': The Embassy Suites By Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale and Stonecreek Golf Club
Stonecreek and the Embassy Suites pair well as a stay-and-play in Arizona's competitive golf scene in the Valley of the Sun.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2000
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at The Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Scottsdale

Reviews

3.7
1154 Reviews (1154)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
scotthnks
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 20-24
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

As a Beginner

From the dropping of of bags to the lunch in the dinning area THIS was a great experience. My wife who plays said she loved the VIBE of the course and club. Which is very rare to get from her.
The course was challenging because it is surrounded by homes but did have some forgiveness on the sides.
We got the 9 and breakfast deal then went to a spring training game.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163735884
Played On
Reviews 1
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jimmcj613
Played On
Reviews 25
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Challenging course

Nice layout, good sand traps, some water carrys, fairly wide fairways. Nice greens, good to them.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
William35
Played On
Reviews 1
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Zenpro
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Thumbs up

Course conditions were excellent. Club house well stocked. Fast fairways and firm greens. Great course. Slightly overpriced compared to other similar courses. You could play this course often and enjoy it.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Zenpro
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice course

Well maintained. Staff is excellent. Clubhouse is stocked and large. Nice track.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000007976768
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000007976768
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Rob S

Pleasantly surprised by the conditions of the course. Course is very challenging and very playable. Back tees are a real test. Greens were in good shape. Front 9 had good grass growing. Back could have had better grass stand ability. Lots of players the day I played. Driving range close by contributes to some of that. Over -all exceeds my expectations. Rob S

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
dweitzel
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A decent bargain, round of golf

I was lucky enough to get a “hot deal” for my group at Stone Creek. The greens and fairways are in decent condition, virtually no grass off the fairways. Some rough patches around the greens as well if you’re expecting perfection, you’re going to have to pee a lot more.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
sgtyork2690
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fairways good, greens just ok.

Fairways were in good shape, nobody rakes the bunkers or fix ballmarks on the greens. Need marshalls to help keep golf course in order!

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Mike3318410
Played On
Reviews 21
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
canuckinaz
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Lots of standing water

The fairways were generally in great condition, however lots of standing water. If you did not have a ball retriever on at least 5 holes you were not getting your ball back.
Same for waste areas along edges of fairways. 9 was the worst for this.
Greens good, pace of play was on target

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163724270
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Chad2005
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162497488
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
pjsb01
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

No distance markers

Other than the 150 pole we could not find any other distance markers on the course. Without a range finder or GPS, you have no idea of distances.

Pace of play was bad, 40 minutes to play the first 2 holes. Thankfully the foursome ahead of us let us play through on 6th hole otherwise it would have been a 5 hour plus round.

Rough areas have very little grass.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jeanjac
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Challenging course

This is a course I’ll not forget…beautiful layout, good conditions of the fairway, challenging any golfer everywhere. Houses are very close on the left side when you hit your drive on the 16….. something to protect those condos and people walking on the sidewalk along them from a mistaken ball would certainly be appreciated.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
5646thiel
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Browner4
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Stonecreek Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Browner4
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

For Canadians

the pace of play was very very slow 6 hours to play 18 sad state

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me