Hot Springs Village
About Hot Springs VillageHot Springs Village is a residential community located 45 minutes from the Arkansas capital city of Little Rock and 20 minutes from Hot Springs. This 26,000-acre development allows real estate discovery packages available to outside guests, as well as condo, home rentals and RV sites but no hotel onsite. Hot Springs has nine golf courses with some limited public access. In addition to 171 holes of golf, the development has 11 recreational lakes, 13 tennis courts and 14 pickleball courts, two full-service marinas plus 30 miles of walking trails.
Golf courses at Hot Springs Village
Hot Springs Village, ArkansasSemi-Private
Hot Springs Village, ArkansasSemi-Private4.48715
Hot Springs Village, ArkansasSemi-Private4.619071428622
Hot Springs Village, ArkansasSemi-Private3.884385714310
Hot Springs Village, ArkansasSemi-Private4.04
Hot Springs Village, ArkansasSemi-Private4.59802941189
Hot Springs Village, ArkansasSemi-Private
Hot Springs Village, ArkansasSemi-Private
Hot Springs Village, ArkansasSemi-Private4.897735294134
Hot Springs, ArkansasPrivate5.03
Images from Hot Springs Village
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Hole 18 looking toward Hole 17 Photo submitted by 6Ta0OhIEnIRsytr0AjeM on 01/10/2020
No. 11, par 5. Photo submitted by as1439246 on 10/16/2019
Photo submitted by thejam70 on 08/30/2018
Photo submitted by thejam70 on 08/30/2018
4th green from fairway Photo submitted by u189763128 on 06/18/2018
18th hole from tee box Photo submitted by u189763128 on 06/18/2018
15th green forced carry from fairway Photo submitted by u189763128 on 06/18/2018
Looking back from the green on #1 Photo submitted by ruben2541299 on 09/09/2016
Beautiful and challenging
Among the 8 HSV courses, Cortez is #1 because.the greens staff keeps Cortez in excellent shape year round. The views, the wild life, and the helpful golf shop staff add to the enjoyable outing, as does the 5 star food at the restaurant on the premises.
Stunning views, challenging par 5s
Our goal is to survive hole 1. This par five is a tough starting hole, but the views, course conditions and pace of play keep us coming back. The back nine par fives are unique. The more you play, the better your management becomes! The restaurant has the best onion rings in HSV, as well as delicious specials.
Worth the money
Excellent course layout. Will like to come when the fairways and rough awaken. Greens where a bit slow
Balboa w
This course was worth the money. Even though a ladies league was in front of us it never really affected our threesome. Pleasantly surprised. Less than 4 hour round. Fairways and rough grass still dormant but still played well
Nice fairways. Dormant rough.
Greens need some work but layout and challenge holes were good
Fun track
Course is a fun & challenging layout. It was in better shape than I thought it would be due to time of year and recent rains. I’m looking forward to playing this course again.
Average
Keeping in mind it was February and they had an enormous amount of rain the night before, it was average. The greens were below average but otherwise not bad. Would like to give it another chance when it warms up.
Good Choice
HSV has excellent courses and Ponce is one. Staff has you checked in and ready to hit. Pro shop is well stocked, carts are clean and practice areas are available for you: Course is in excellent shape, greens are in top condition and are really fast. Lots of folks enjoying the fall weather and a four hour round is expected. The restaurant has your beverages and breakfast/brunch was the Sunday offerings to eat.
Golf Excellence
Golf in Hot Springs Village is the best semi-public experience in the state of Arkansas. Golf doesn't get any better unless you have some private club’s membership.
The greens, fairways, and tees all are looking great now. Pro shop is fully loaded with everything you might need or wanted to get for your equipment, supplies or wardrobe. A full service restaurant for 3 meals and a full bar. Come play Ponce de Leon and spend some time enjoying the other 8 courses in the village!
Today’s one drawback was the course was busy and packed with golfers so the pace of play was right at 4 hrs and a bit. You would like to see a bit more separation of tee times to add some space so playing thru would be possible.
Returning soon.
Terrible pace
Either the starter need to do better spacing or the Marshall must have people speed up or let other groups pass. They have a 27 hole lay out it shouldn't take 5 and a half hours to play 18.
What a Great Challenge
We played this course as members of Club Corp’s Signature Gold. We think this it’s the most challenging and most fun course we’ve played. The setting is beautiful in the hills of central Arkansas and is so quiet compared to the big city....and we saw a lot of deer and a few foxes. Really neat to see. The fairways are lush and very wide and some with a lot of slope and sit among a lot of big homes. There’s no chance to hit into another fairway...but you can hit into the woods! The rough is a big challenge so stay on the fairways at all cost. There are many bunkers filled with very white sand and getting out is tough. The greens are huge and putting on them is like putting on glass. And a couple of pins were on the slope of the green! The Pro Shop is small. Pros were friendly and gave us good tips. Food service was good and we ate on a nice patio area off the clubhouse. We will go back there again to play.
Outstanding course conditions except the greens
Fairways are perfect, never a bad lie and they're wide enough for novice. Only negative thing about the course are the greens. Looks like the greens have had too much moisture and they have spotty dead spots. Tee to green the course is in outstanding condition and then you get on the green and it just doesn't match the conditions of the course. The course knows about the problem and they are working hard to improve the greens.