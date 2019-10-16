Hot Springs Village

We played this course as members of Club Corp’s Signature Gold. We think this it’s the most challenging and most fun course we’ve played. The setting is beautiful in the hills of central Arkansas and is so quiet compared to the big city....and we saw a lot of deer and a few foxes. Really neat to see. The fairways are lush and very wide and some with a lot of slope and sit among a lot of big homes. There’s no chance to hit into another fairway...but you can hit into the woods! The rough is a big challenge so stay on the fairways at all cost. There are many bunkers filled with very white sand and getting out is tough. The greens are huge and putting on them is like putting on glass. And a couple of pins were on the slope of the green! The Pro Shop is small. Pros were friendly and gave us good tips. Food service was good and we ate on a nice patio area off the clubhouse. We will go back there again to play.