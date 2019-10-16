Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arkansas Golf Resorts

Hot Springs Village

Hot Springs Village in Arkansas offers nine golf courses to its residents.
1570 DeSoto Blvd, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas 71909, US
(501) 922-5560
About Hot Springs Village

Hot Springs Village is a residential community located 45 minutes from the Arkansas capital city of Little Rock and 20 minutes from Hot Springs. This 26,000-acre development allows real estate discovery packages available to outside guests, as well as condo, home rentals and RV sites but no hotel onsite. Hot Springs has nine golf courses with some limited public access. In addition to 171 holes of golf, the development has 11 recreational lakes, 13 tennis courts and 14 pickleball courts, two full-service marinas plus 30 miles of walking trails.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres26000
Year Opened1970
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Hot Springs Village

Reviews

4.5
113 Reviews (113)

Reviewer Photos

Cortez Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u813271095
Played On
Reviews 2
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Beautiful and challenging

Among the 8 HSV courses, Cortez is #1 because.the greens staff keeps Cortez in excellent shape year round. The views, the wild life, and the helpful golf shop staff add to the enjoyable outing, as does the 5 star food at the restaurant on the premises.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Granada Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u813271095
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Stunning views, challenging par 5s

Our goal is to survive hole 1. This par five is a tough starting hole, but the views, course conditions and pace of play keep us coming back. The back nine par fives are unique. The more you play, the better your management becomes! The restaurant has the best onion rings in HSV, as well as delicious specials.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Granada Golf Course
Default User Avatar
davidacarter61
Played On
Reviews 27
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Cortez Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000002393517
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Worth the money

Excellent course layout. Will like to come when the fairways and rough awaken. Greens where a bit slow

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Balboa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000002393517
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Balboa w

This course was worth the money. Even though a ladies league was in front of us it never really affected our threesome. Pleasantly surprised. Less than 4 hour round. Fairways and rough grass still dormant but still played well

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Granada Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000002393517
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice fairways. Dormant rough.

Greens need some work but layout and challenge holes were good

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Balboa Golf Course
Default User Avatar
bcw19811
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Fun track

Course is a fun & challenging layout. It was in better shape than I thought it would be due to time of year and recent rains. I’m looking forward to playing this course again.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Isabella Golf Course - Nina
Default User Avatar
Richard5406674
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing

Average

Keeping in mind it was February and they had an enormous amount of rain the night before, it was average. The greens were below average but otherwise not bad. Would like to give it another chance when it warms up.

Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Ponce de Leon Golf Course
Default User Avatar
as1439246
Played On
Reviews 34
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good Choice

HSV has excellent courses and Ponce is one. Staff has you checked in and ready to hit. Pro shop is well stocked, carts are clean and practice areas are available for you: Course is in excellent shape, greens are in top condition and are really fast. Lots of folks enjoying the fall weather and a four hour round is expected. The restaurant has your beverages and breakfast/brunch was the Sunday offerings to eat.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Ponce de Leon Golf Course
Default User Avatar
as1439246
Played On
Reviews 34
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Golf Excellence

Golf in Hot Springs Village is the best semi-public experience in the state of Arkansas. Golf doesn't get any better unless you have some private club’s membership.

The greens, fairways, and tees all are looking great now. Pro shop is fully loaded with everything you might need or wanted to get for your equipment, supplies or wardrobe. A full service restaurant for 3 meals and a full bar. Come play Ponce de Leon and spend some time enjoying the other 8 courses in the village!

Today’s one drawback was the course was busy and packed with golfers so the pace of play was right at 4 hrs and a bit. You would like to see a bit more separation of tee times to add some space so playing thru would be possible.

Returning soon.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Isabella Golf Course - Nina
Default User Avatar
u160231338
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Terrible pace

Either the starter need to do better spacing or the Marshall must have people speed up or let other groups pass. They have a 27 hole lay out it shouldn't take 5 and a half hours to play 18.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Cortez Golf Course
Default User Avatar
kirk2
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Cortez Golf Course
Default User Avatar
kirk2
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Ponce de Leon Golf Course
Default User Avatar
donpistole
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Diamante Country Club
Default User Avatar
6Ta0OhIEnIRsytr0AjeM
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

What a Great Challenge

We played this course as members of Club Corp’s Signature Gold. We think this it’s the most challenging and most fun course we’ve played. The setting is beautiful in the hills of central Arkansas and is so quiet compared to the big city....and we saw a lot of deer and a few foxes. Really neat to see. The fairways are lush and very wide and some with a lot of slope and sit among a lot of big homes. There’s no chance to hit into another fairway...but you can hit into the woods! The rough is a big challenge so stay on the fairways at all cost. There are many bunkers filled with very white sand and getting out is tough. The greens are huge and putting on them is like putting on glass. And a couple of pins were on the slope of the green! The Pro Shop is small. Pros were friendly and gave us good tips. Food service was good and we ate on a nice patio area off the clubhouse. We will go back there again to play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Isabella Golf Course - Nina
Default User Avatar
u093065177
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Outstanding course conditions except the greens

Fairways are perfect, never a bad lie and they're wide enough for novice. Only negative thing about the course are the greens. Looks like the greens have had too much moisture and they have spotty dead spots. Tee to green the course is in outstanding condition and then you get on the green and it just doesn't match the conditions of the course. The course knows about the problem and they are working hard to improve the greens.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Granada Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u303606934
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Granada Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u6020669
Played On
Reviews 17
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Granada Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u160231338
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Magellan Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u6020669
Played On
Reviews 17
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
