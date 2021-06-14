Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannenbaum Golf Club
About Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannenbaum Golf ClubMountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannebbaum Golf Club are sister golf and lodging properties owned by the same company located on the north side of Greers Ferry Lake. Each golf course has onsite lodging. Tannenbaum has more units with The Cabins at Tannenbaum, which are two-bedroom, two-bathroom cabins, as well as vacation homes and condominiums. Mountain Ranch has 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condominiums with queen beds and a kitchenette. Golf packages are provided that include rounds at either course or combined.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannenbaum Golf Club
-
Drasco, ArkansasSemi-Private/Resort4.20833333335
-
Fairfield Bay, ArkansasResort4.38886666676
Images from Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannenbaum Golf Club
Reviews
Mountain Ranch is Beautiful!
I had great moments and ooo no moments. Overall good, I am 15 years old and enjoyed this course.
Nice course.
This is a nice course with some challenging holes and beautiful views. The greens are well watered but the fairways and tee boxes were dry. They seem to be letting many of the sand traps go.
Fun Course
A course on the Arkansas Golf Trail, it's always fun to "play up" for an average golfer. Greens in great shape, course is well maintained. Fun round.
Great value
It's pretty difficult the first time you play it. Tee boxes and greens were consistent and good. Fairways were really good. Decent driving range and putting green. Compared to nearby Indian Hills, this is a pretty significant step up in quality and layout. I'd definitely pay the extra $10-$15 to play here.
Worth it
This is one of the courses on the Arkansas Golf Trail and I have always wanted to play it.
For a low intermediate like me, I felt like I was playing at Augusta.
It's in really good shape and is a fun round.
Outstanding course!
My wife and I played Mountain View three times on our visit to Fairfield Bay. Course plays really nice. Greens were in great shape. Need to get used to playing on mountain courses. Lots of sloping fairways. Once you get used to playing mountain courses, you will find that Mountain Ranch is a great course to play.
The real deal.
This course is a must play. Challenging course with great holes. Greens are fast and difficult to read but held well and putted true. Beautiful scenery. Staff was very friendly and accommodating. Sand traps could use a little more sand but were still not bad. I will make the five hour trip and utilize Wyndham to play this course again.
Beautiful course
The slogan Arkansas' best kept secret wasn't misleading. It's in the middle of the woods, and it's absolutely beautiful. The par three 2nd and par 3 12th are absolutely immaculate. The 12th has a huge drop-off that reads around 150 but played about 100 yards. I paid 60 dollars for all day, unlimited golf including lunch and a free sleeve of your ball of choice. The greens looked a lot faster than they were, however they were still in decent condition and most of them are pretty large. Definitely a must play if you live in Arkansas.
Great Course with Challenging Greens
Great overall course. wide fairways, lots of wooded areas. Greens are fast and have quite a bit of break