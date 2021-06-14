Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannenbaum Golf Club

The slogan Arkansas' best kept secret wasn't misleading. It's in the middle of the woods, and it's absolutely beautiful. The par three 2nd and par 3 12th are absolutely immaculate. The 12th has a huge drop-off that reads around 150 but played about 100 yards. I paid 60 dollars for all day, unlimited golf including lunch and a free sleeve of your ball of choice. The greens looked a lot faster than they were, however they were still in decent condition and most of them are pretty large. Definitely a must play if you live in Arkansas.