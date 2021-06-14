Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arkansas Golf Resorts

Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannenbaum Golf Club

A view of a fairway at Mountain Ranch Golf Club from Fairfield Bay
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
#5 Kustin Drive, Drasco, Arkansas 72530, US
(501) 362-3577
Visit Website
Location Map

About Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannenbaum Golf Club

Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannebbaum Golf Club are sister golf and lodging properties owned by the same company located on the north side of Greers Ferry Lake. Each golf course has onsite lodging. Tannenbaum has more units with The Cabins at Tannenbaum, which are two-bedroom, two-bathroom cabins, as well as vacation homes and condominiums. Mountain Ranch has 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condominiums with queen beds and a kitchenette. Golf packages are provided that include rounds at either course or combined.

Facts

Price Range$
Property Class★★
Year Opened1982
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay and Tannenbaum Golf Club

Reviews

4.3
11 Reviews (11)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Tannenbaum Golf Club
Default User Avatar
rickrichardson1
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Tannenbaum Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161431821
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay
Default User Avatar
u314159896875
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Mountain Ranch is Beautiful!

I had great moments and ooo no moments. Overall good, I am 15 years old and enjoyed this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tannenbaum Golf Club
Default User Avatar
clsmiddlesister01
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Nice course.

This is a nice course with some challenging holes and beautiful views. The greens are well watered but the fairways and tee boxes were dry. They seem to be letting many of the sand traps go.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay
Default User Avatar
Dobiejr
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Fun Course

A course on the Arkansas Golf Trail, it's always fun to "play up" for an average golfer. Greens in great shape, course is well maintained. Fun round.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay
Default User Avatar
goodriws
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great value

It's pretty difficult the first time you play it. Tee boxes and greens were consistent and good. Fairways were really good. Decent driving range and putting green. Compared to nearby Indian Hills, this is a pretty significant step up in quality and layout. I'd definitely pay the extra $10-$15 to play here.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tannenbaum Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Dobiejr
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Worth it

This is one of the courses on the Arkansas Golf Trail and I have always wanted to play it.
For a low intermediate like me, I felt like I was playing at Augusta.
It's in really good shape and is a fun round.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay
Default User Avatar
John7324413
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Outstanding course!

My wife and I played Mountain View three times on our visit to Fairfield Bay. Course plays really nice. Greens were in great shape. Need to get used to playing on mountain courses. Lots of sloping fairways. Once you get used to playing mountain courses, you will find that Mountain Ranch is a great course to play.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay
Default User Avatar
christophergraham
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

The real deal.

This course is a must play. Challenging course with great holes. Greens are fast and difficult to read but held well and putted true. Beautiful scenery. Staff was very friendly and accommodating. Sand traps could use a little more sand but were still not bad. I will make the five hour trip and utilize Wyndham to play this course again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tannenbaum Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jdollarhide
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful course

The slogan Arkansas' best kept secret wasn't misleading. It's in the middle of the woods, and it's absolutely beautiful. The par three 2nd and par 3 12th are absolutely immaculate. The 12th has a huge drop-off that reads around 150 but played about 100 yards. I paid 60 dollars for all day, unlimited golf including lunch and a free sleeve of your ball of choice. The greens looked a lot faster than they were, however they were still in decent condition and most of them are pretty large. Definitely a must play if you live in Arkansas.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay
Default User Avatar
golfpro145
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Great Course with Challenging Greens

Great overall course. wide fairways, lots of wooded areas. Greens are fast and have quite a bit of break

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me