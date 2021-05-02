Trump National Doral Miami

First I had to carry my clubs from the bag drop 100 yards to the starters area. Then told to walk over a get my own cart, then loaded my bag on the cart. Then told it was cart paths only ( 85 degrees, 100 percent humidity), so you had to walk 100 yards at least every time you hit your ball. By the 10 or 11 hole I was wiped out. There was large amounts of tree trimmings around several Of the tee boxes. The after completion of the round I had to carry my clubs back to the club drop, all this fun for $250. If I could talk to President Trump ( whom I love) I would say your fired.

The only redeeming moment at Trump National is when the sales lady in the Blue Monster shop tracked me down And returned a wad of cash I dropped in the shop Shout Out to you young lady!!!!