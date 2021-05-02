Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Florida Golf Resorts

Trump National Doral Miami

The bunker-bombed 11th hole on the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral, Florida 33178, US
(305) 592-2000
Visit Website
Location Map

About Trump National Doral Miami

Located nearly adjacent to Miami International Airport (MIA), this resort has seen considerable investment under the current ownership of Trump Golf, including the renovation of the Blue Monster, Golden Palm and Red Tiger golf courses by architect Gil Hanse. The Blue Monster's long run of PGA Tour events still resonates today with golf travelers.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres800
Year Opened1962
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Trump National Doral Miami

Images from Trump National Doral Miami

Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm: #11
View of the 11th hole from Golden Palm Course at Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
Golden Palm Course at Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm: #10
A view from the 10th tee at Golden Palm Course from Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm: #8
A view of hole #8 at Golden Palm Course from Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
View of a hole from the Golden Palm Course at Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger: #14
View of the 14th green from the Red Tiger Course at Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
View of a green from the Red Tiger Course at Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger: #13
A view of hole #13 at Red Tiger Course from Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger: #6
A view of the 6th green at Red Tiger Course from Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
View of a green and bunker from the Red Tiger Course at Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Silver Fox: #14
View of the 14th green from the Silver Fox Course at Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami
Jim McLean
The Jim McLean Signature Course
Trump National Doral Miami - Silver Fox: #13
A view from tee #13 at Silver Fox Course from Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Jim McLean's Signature Course: #14th hole
14th hole on Jim McLean Signature Course at Trump National Doral Miami
Aerial view of the 14th hole
Aerial view of the 14th hole
#10 on the Blue Monster
View from #10 on the Blue Monster
#18 on Blue Monster
#18 on Blue Monster
Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster: #6
A view of the 6th green flanked by bunkers at Blue Monster Course from Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami
Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster: #9
A view of hole #9 at Blue Monster Course from Trump National Doral Miami Trump National Doral Miami

Reviews

4.6
877 Reviews (877)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster Course
Default User Avatar
lando06
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Worth every penny

The greens were slow and probably recently air raided...you can still see the sand. Fairways were perfect and the rough was deadly thick. Great course and well kept.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster Course
Default User Avatar
u706333165
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Played 9 holes

Played 9 holes so there golf course refunded half my money. Called and spoke to a customer service rep that said he would call me back and give me my refund. No call. No refund. Not sure if I'll ever get it even though the golf course did it immediately. Not sure about doing business with gn anymore either

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
Default User Avatar
brwalton
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
Default User Avatar
Jmkearney19
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
Default User Avatar
glenng1
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Spectacular Course

The Golden Palm is tough but fair. Great course all around.
Looking forward to playing again!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
Default User Avatar
Joshua9972587
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Trump Doral - Golden Palm

Had an excellent time. Greens are immaculate, bunkers were well kept, and staff was very accommodating. Pro shop is well stocked, and their selection of gear and clothing was exceptional.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
Default User Avatar
Myles4605239
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

outstanding

Another Trump masterpiece! This is the 5th or 6th Trump course I've played and expectations were surpassed once again. Unfortunately the Blue Monster was closed due to maintenance but the Red Tiger did not disappoint! Like MacArthur and Schwarzenegger, "I'll be baack"!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
Default User Avatar
williamru
Played On
Reviews 30
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Professional

The course is set up for professional golfers. I believe you have to play the course two or three times to learn the course. After four holes I figured out how to get out of sand traps by switching wedges.I wish it was just a little bit less professional set up. But it was still fun. I made four pars.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
Default User Avatar
Lincoln9861708
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
Default User Avatar
robert6858714
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Red tiger

As a first time player of this course I didn’t know what to expect. Having played all the other Doral courses in the past. I hoped for the best. I was surprised and delighted with the conditions and my golf experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
Default User Avatar
u314160961778
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Tough Little Course

I played the golden palm 2 wks ago, figured I would give the red tiger a go. After going -2 thru 3 the wheels fell off. It was extremely hot and we didn’t see the beer cart once that’s my only gripe, it was cool that there were 6 par 5s but the 6 par 3s really made it difficult to score the wind was l2r today and if you put even a bit of fade on it u lost 15-20 yards and / or found water. The greens were amazing. The pin positions were extremely difficult today as well. Kicked my butt but I still had a great time. Trump is immaculate always red tiger doesn’t disappoint. Please just get a cart girl on the course I would have loved a bottle of water and a brewski

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
Default User Avatar
zeurcher
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Dean Z

Played from tips course is in great shape!
Staff was excellent

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
Default User Avatar
u735345980
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
Default User Avatar
timothyduntz
Played On
Reviews 40
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice complex

Very nice place. Golf meca. Was happy to be able to play there. Treated us wonderfully all day. Greens are fast course is beautiful.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster Course
Default User Avatar
u279277098
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Worst resort experience ever on the Blue Monster

First I had to carry my clubs from the bag drop 100 yards to the starters area. Then told to walk over a get my own cart, then loaded my bag on the cart. Then told it was cart paths only ( 85 degrees, 100 percent humidity), so you had to walk 100 yards at least every time you hit your ball. By the 10 or 11 hole I was wiped out. There was large amounts of tree trimmings around several Of the tee boxes. The after completion of the round I had to carry my clubs back to the club drop, all this fun for $250. If I could talk to President Trump ( whom I love) I would say your fired.
The only redeeming moment at Trump National is when the sales lady in the Blue Monster shop tracked me down And returned a wad of cash I dropped in the shop Shout Out to you young lady!!!!

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
Default User Avatar
u314160995329
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
Default User Avatar
JohnAbdool
Played On
Reviews 47
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
Default User Avatar
u314160995329
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful course

Course conditions good, green fast, a few holes tee box directions not clear.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
Default User Avatar
Cmbsq5pT7fFSbzCx3WJN
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Tough

Have to be able to fly it on each green. Greens are huge alwith lots of slope. Lots of large traps features in front of greens. A little too tough to me very challenging for any good golfer.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Trump National Doral Miami - Golden Palm Course
Default User Avatar
u314160995329
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Search Near Me