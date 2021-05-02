Trump National Doral Miami
About Trump National Doral MiamiLocated nearly adjacent to Miami International Airport (MIA), this resort has seen considerable investment under the current ownership of Trump Golf, including the renovation of the Blue Monster, Golden Palm and Red Tiger golf courses by architect Gil Hanse. The Blue Monster's long run of PGA Tour events still resonates today with golf travelers.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Trump National Doral Miami
-
Miami, FloridaResort4.5211588235237
-
Miami, FloridaResort4.6823411765271
-
Miami, FloridaResort4.5616235294294
-
Miami, FloridaResort4.160505882475
Images from Trump National Doral Miami
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
!!! Foreeee!!!! Photo submitted by u3886700 on 04/29/2021
-
Warming up Photo submitted by u3886700 on 04/29/2021
-
Photo submitted by Jay0123 on 04/21/2021
-
Photo submitted by Jay0123 on 04/21/2021
-
Photo submitted by u000004715034 on 04/07/2021
-
Photo submitted by u000004715034 on 04/07/2021
-
Photo submitted by u000004715034 on 04/07/2021
-
Photo submitted by u000004715034 on 04/07/2021
-
Nasty critter Photo submitted by u314161181922 on 02/14/2021
-
Photo submitted by George4166467 on 02/05/2021
-
Photo submitted by Shmitty8 on 01/08/2021
-
Photo submitted by Shmitty8 on 01/08/2021
-
Photo submitted by Jayson64 on 12/12/2020
-
Island Par 3 7th hole from the tee. Photo submitted by smwilder on 12/03/2020
-
Island Par 3 7th hole from 6th green. Photo submitted by smwilder on 12/03/2020
-
Blue Monster Photo submitted by nolan2509462 on 11/10/2020
-
Photo submitted by nolan2509462 on 11/10/2020
-
Photo submitted by u314160835306 on 09/23/2020
-
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 01/02/2020
-
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 01/02/2020
-
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 01/02/2020
-
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 01/02/2020
-
Photo submitted by Killac on 10/11/2019
-
Photo submitted by Tony8012444 on 09/23/2019
-
1st Class Photo submitted by u642192850 on 07/15/2019
-
Photo submitted by GreerGolf on 07/08/2017
-
Trump Doral from the Clubhouse Photo submitted by GreerGolf on 07/08/2017
-
Blue Monster #4 Photo submitted by GreerGolf on 07/08/2017
-
Blue Monster #9 Photo submitted by GreerGolf on 07/08/2017
-
Doral Fountain Photo submitted by GreerGolf on 07/08/2017
-
Photo submitted by sammy1122 on 02/01/2017
-
Photo submitted by sammy1122 on 02/01/2017
-
Blue Monster 1st tee Photo submitted by u000008216192 on 01/15/2017
-
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 01/02/2017
-
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 01/02/2017
-
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 01/02/2017
-
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 01/02/2017
-
Photo submitted by tiburonazo on 01/02/2017
-
I played the course and lost Photo submitted by u000002632750 on 05/20/2015
-
Ist tee. Photo submitted by MattGinellaGA on 02/23/2014
-
A row of impressive palms to the right of the 10th tee. Photo submitted by MattGinellaGA on 02/23/2014
-
The 16th green is only one area where it's obvious Hanse has cleaned up the sight lines by removing trees. Photo submitted by MattGinellaGA on 02/23/2014
-
If you can't beat 'em, take a picture of 'em. The planes on approach are a factor at Blue. Photo submitted by MattGinellaGA on 02/23/2014
-
The view from the 18th green, looking back and reflecting on a course full of challenges for avid amateurs. Photo submitted by MattGinellaGA on 02/23/2014
-
Photo submitted by ccm0606 on 12/07/2013
Worth every penny
The greens were slow and probably recently air raided...you can still see the sand. Fairways were perfect and the rough was deadly thick. Great course and well kept.
Played 9 holes
Played 9 holes so there golf course refunded half my money. Called and spoke to a customer service rep that said he would call me back and give me my refund. No call. No refund. Not sure if I'll ever get it even though the golf course did it immediately. Not sure about doing business with gn anymore either
Spectacular Course
The Golden Palm is tough but fair. Great course all around.
Looking forward to playing again!
Trump Doral - Golden Palm
Had an excellent time. Greens are immaculate, bunkers were well kept, and staff was very accommodating. Pro shop is well stocked, and their selection of gear and clothing was exceptional.
outstanding
Another Trump masterpiece! This is the 5th or 6th Trump course I've played and expectations were surpassed once again. Unfortunately the Blue Monster was closed due to maintenance but the Red Tiger did not disappoint! Like MacArthur and Schwarzenegger, "I'll be baack"!!!
Professional
The course is set up for professional golfers. I believe you have to play the course two or three times to learn the course. After four holes I figured out how to get out of sand traps by switching wedges.I wish it was just a little bit less professional set up. But it was still fun. I made four pars.
Red tiger
As a first time player of this course I didn’t know what to expect. Having played all the other Doral courses in the past. I hoped for the best. I was surprised and delighted with the conditions and my golf experience.
Tough Little Course
I played the golden palm 2 wks ago, figured I would give the red tiger a go. After going -2 thru 3 the wheels fell off. It was extremely hot and we didn’t see the beer cart once that’s my only gripe, it was cool that there were 6 par 5s but the 6 par 3s really made it difficult to score the wind was l2r today and if you put even a bit of fade on it u lost 15-20 yards and / or found water. The greens were amazing. The pin positions were extremely difficult today as well. Kicked my butt but I still had a great time. Trump is immaculate always red tiger doesn’t disappoint. Please just get a cart girl on the course I would have loved a bottle of water and a brewski
Dean Z
Played from tips course is in great shape!
Staff was excellent
Nice complex
Very nice place. Golf meca. Was happy to be able to play there. Treated us wonderfully all day. Greens are fast course is beautiful.
Worst resort experience ever on the Blue Monster
First I had to carry my clubs from the bag drop 100 yards to the starters area. Then told to walk over a get my own cart, then loaded my bag on the cart. Then told it was cart paths only ( 85 degrees, 100 percent humidity), so you had to walk 100 yards at least every time you hit your ball. By the 10 or 11 hole I was wiped out. There was large amounts of tree trimmings around several Of the tee boxes. The after completion of the round I had to carry my clubs back to the club drop, all this fun for $250. If I could talk to President Trump ( whom I love) I would say your fired.
The only redeeming moment at Trump National is when the sales lady in the Blue Monster shop tracked me down And returned a wad of cash I dropped in the shop Shout Out to you young lady!!!!
Beautiful course
Course conditions good, green fast, a few holes tee box directions not clear.
Tough
Have to be able to fly it on each green. Greens are huge alwith lots of slope. Lots of large traps features in front of greens. A little too tough to me very challenging for any good golfer.