About Walt Disney World What more can be said about The Happiest Place on Earth? It is a dreamland for children and families the world over, offering nearly every amenity imaginable, plus some only Disney's Imagineers could conceive. Golfers have their pick of three "big" courses, plus the junior-friendly Oak Trail routing...if the kids can be pried away from the parks, that is.

Facts Price Range $$, $$$, $$$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 30000 Year Opened 1971 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite, Fractional Ownership Pool Indoor, Adults Only Short Course Yes Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Marina Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No