Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando has four reasons to skip the theme parks for golf.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
1950 W Magnolia Palm Dr., Orlando, Florida 32830, US
(407) 939-4653
Visit Website
Location Map

About Walt Disney World

What more can be said about The Happiest Place on Earth? It is a dreamland for children and families the world over, offering nearly every amenity imaginable, plus some only Disney's Imagineers could conceive. Golfers have their pick of three "big" courses, plus the junior-friendly Oak Trail routing...if the kids can be pried away from the parks, that is.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres30000
Year Opened1971
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Fractional Ownership
PoolIndoor, Adults Only
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Walt Disney World

Images from Walt Disney World

Disney's Oak Trail: #2
View from the 2nd hole on Disney's Oak Trail course
Disney's Oak Trail: #8
View from the 8th hole on Disney's Oak Trail course
Oak Trail
Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course
Disney's Oak Trail: #7
View from the 7th hole on Disney's Oak Trail course
#4 on Disney's Magnolia
View from #4 on Disney's Magnolia course
Disney's Magnolia
View from Disney's Magnolia course Disney's Magnolia
Mousetrap on #6 at Disney's Magnolia
Mousetrap on #6 at Disney's Magnolia
Magnolia
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Diseny's Magnolia: #12
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course has been lengthened through the years to keep up with long-hitting pros, but the Joe Lee design has retained most of its original characteristics. Courtesy of Disney World
Disney's Magnolia: #6
The par-3 sixth hole on the Magnolia Course at Walt Disney World has the signature Mickey Mouse bunker in front of the green. Courtesy of Disney World
#17 on Disney's Magnolia
View from #17 on Disney's Magnolia course
14th green on Disney's Magnolia
View from 14th green on Disney's Magnolia course
Disney's Palm Course: #6
View from the 6th hole on Disney's Palm Course
Disney's Palm Course
Disney's Palm Golf Course Disney
Disney's Palm Course: #13
View from the 13th hole on Disney's Palm Course
Disney's Palm Course: #3
View from the 3rd hole on Disney's Palm Course
Disney's Palm Course: #2
View from the 2nd hole on Disney's Palm Course
Disney's Palm: #14
The par-5 14th hole on the Palm golf course at Disney World is short, but heavy on water. Courtesy of Disney
Disney's Palm: #16
The par-3 16th hole on the Palm golf course at Disney World offers a pretty shot over water from an elevated tee. Courtesy of Disney
Disney's Palm Course: #1
View from the 1st hole on Disney's Palm Course
Disney's Lake Buena Vista: #7
View from #7 at Disney's Lake Buen Vista
Disney's Lake Buena Vista: #6
View from #6 at Disney's Lake Buen Vista
Lake Buena Vista
View from Lake Buena Vista at Walt Disney World Resort
Disney's Lake Buena Vista: #6
View from #6 at Disney's Lake Buen Vista
Lake Buena Vista: #7
View from no. 7 on Disney's Lake Buena Vista course
Lake Buena Vista: 4th green
4th green on Disney's Lake Buena Vista course
Disney's Lake Buena Vista: #16
Aerial view from #16 at Disney's Lake Buen Vista

Reviews

4.2
1596 Reviews (1596)

Reviewer Photos

Disney's Palm Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000005915480
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000005542252
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000005036089
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u553418489
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great time!

Best course I ever played. Staff extremely friendly.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Kbdurant
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Bad condition

Disney makes waaaay tooo much money not to have pristine conditions. This course doesn’t match up to other great courses in the area.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/12/2021

Thank you for your feedback on your recent round at Walt Disney World® Golf. We apologize for the fact that your were displeased with the course conditions that you experienced.
We hope that you will reconsider playing our wonderful courses again in time to come, so we can exceed your expectations upon your next visit to Orlando.
We have just recently aerified this golf course, and it is still in its recovery stage, hence why there was discounted rates available for your play.
If you would like to discuss further what you and your group encountered during your visit with our management staff, please feel free to reach out to our leadership by emailing disneygolfreservations@palmergolf.com so that we can help resolve your residual concerns.
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us!

Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Cowez
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Disney's Palm Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000005204008
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161432834
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u00000727430
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very nice

Course was in great shape. Nice layout. Definitely worth the price.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161432834
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jsgtorres
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser

Poor condition!

Not warned about aeration !
Pace of play was terrible, no one helped!

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/12/2021

Thank you for your feedback on your recent round at Walt Disney World® Golf. We apologize for the fact that your were displeased with the course conditions that you experienced.
We hope that you will reconsider playing our wonderful courses again in time to come, so we can exceed your expectations upon your next visit to Orlando.
We have just recently aerified this golf course, and it is still in its recovery stage, hence why there was discounted rates available for your play.
If you would like to discuss further what you and your group encountered during your visit with our management staff, please feel free to reach out to our leadership by emailing disneygolfreservations@palmergolf.com so that we can help resolve your residual concerns.
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us!

Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Jeffrey9355796
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Aerated with no alert

Greens were punched and had not bounced back. No alert on golfnow when I booked.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Disney's Palm Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161255820
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u9528092
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Lightspeedh2
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good condition but greens need some work.

We always love playing the course. The only issue was some of the greens had bare spots and some had bare spots that were full filled with sand. Overall the course was playable with no major issues.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u412520997
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u412520997
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u888354225
Played On
Reviews 97
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played

Great Course

Nice course with beautiful surroundings. If near Disney World, check this one out. You won't be disappointed.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Disney's Magnolia Golf Course
Default User Avatar
billky
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Disney's Palm Golf Course
Default User Avatar
bpartrid
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
