About Walt Disney WorldWhat more can be said about The Happiest Place on Earth? It is a dreamland for children and families the world over, offering nearly every amenity imaginable, plus some only Disney's Imagineers could conceive. Golfers have their pick of three "big" courses, plus the junior-friendly Oak Trail routing...if the kids can be pried away from the parks, that is.
Golf courses at Walt Disney World
Lake Buena Vista, FloridaResort3.7117294118129
Lake Buena Vista, FloridaResort4.1070058824402
Lake Buena Vista, FloridaResort4.2887882353454
Lake Buena Vista, FloridaResort4.3402647059611
Images from Walt Disney World
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Photo submitted by u906665516 on 04/17/2021
Photo submitted by u906665516 on 04/17/2021
Unfortunately, the climate of recent has not been conducive to healthy turf growth, but we expect that as the weather warms up again, that the vibrancy of the turf will again return.-Management Photo submitted by Ahamel12 on 03/24/2021
Photo submitted by JOHNNYDIAMOND on 02/18/2021
Photo submitted by slew0302 on 01/24/2021
Aim over left ear. Great par 3 Photo submitted by u118487005 on 11/30/2020
Photo submitted by aGIf2XKV1sx8VTDVtPtG on 10/19/2020
Photo submitted by aGIf2XKV1sx8VTDVtPtG on 10/19/2020
Photo submitted by aGIf2XKV1sx8VTDVtPtG on 10/19/2020
Photo submitted by aGIf2XKV1sx8VTDVtPtG on 10/19/2020
Photo submitted by aGIf2XKV1sx8VTDVtPtG on 10/19/2020
Photo submitted by JEKelley on 05/31/2020
Photo submitted by JEKelley on 05/31/2020
Photo submitted by JEKelley on 05/31/2020
Photo submitted by JEKelley on 05/31/2020
Photo submitted by JEKelley on 05/31/2020
Palm 9th Green Photo submitted by jrweber7 on 05/14/2020
Palm path leading to 1st Tee Photo submitted by jrweber7 on 05/14/2020
Palm 1st Fairway Photo submitted by jrweber7 on 05/14/2020
Photo submitted by Mhhkaj on 05/04/2020
Photo submitted by Mhhkaj on 05/04/2020
First time! Photo submitted by u314159879416 on 04/23/2020
The Mouse Trap! Photo submitted by u314159879416 on 04/23/2020
Photo submitted by u00000988414 on 01/02/2020
Photo submitted by Golffgeniuss on 09/19/2019
Photo submitted by Golffgeniuss on 09/19/2019
Photo submitted by Golffgeniuss on 09/19/2019
Photo submitted by Golffgeniuss on 09/19/2019
Photo submitted by nkunz519 on 06/18/2019
My favorite hole Photo submitted by BetterThanMostGC on 05/23/2019
#2 Green Photo submitted by Bombtech6316 on 03/06/2018
#5 Photo submitted by Bombtech6316 on 03/06/2018
Mickey Mouse bunker on #6 Photo submitted by Bombtech6316 on 03/06/2018
#9 Photo submitted by Bombtech6316 on 03/06/2018
#17 looking from tee to green Photo submitted by Bombtech6316 on 03/06/2018
checking in Photo submitted by gorfme on 10/26/2016
famous Mickey ears Photo submitted by gorfme on 10/26/2016
Photo submitted by TTrip on 10/05/2016
Photo submitted by Soxfan52 on 12/13/2015
Photo submitted by miketolan on 01/29/2015
Photo submitted by u000001361731 on 04/23/2013
Photo submitted by adamspop1 on 04/08/2013
Photo submitted by u000006532830 on 01/04/2013
Photo submitted by KingGeo3 on 12/28/2012
Fun day at Oak Trail. Photo submitted by KingGeo3 on 12/28/2012
Photo submitted by sabella on 11/04/2012
Photo submitted by sabella on 11/04/2012
Great time!
Best course I ever played. Staff extremely friendly.
Bad condition
Disney makes waaaay tooo much money not to have pristine conditions. This course doesn’t match up to other great courses in the area.
Very nice
Course was in great shape. Nice layout. Definitely worth the price.
Poor condition!
Not warned about aeration !
Pace of play was terrible, no one helped!
Thank you for your feedback on your recent round at Walt Disney World® Golf. We apologize for the fact that your were displeased with the course conditions that you experienced.
We hope that you will reconsider playing our wonderful courses again in time to come, so we can exceed your expectations upon your next visit to Orlando.
We have just recently aerified this golf course, and it is still in its recovery stage, hence why there was discounted rates available for your play.
If you would like to discuss further what you and your group encountered during your visit with our management staff, please feel free to reach out to our leadership by emailing disneygolfreservations@palmergolf.com so that we can help resolve your residual concerns.
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us!
Aerated with no alert
Greens were punched and had not bounced back. No alert on golfnow when I booked.
Good condition but greens need some work.
We always love playing the course. The only issue was some of the greens had bare spots and some had bare spots that were full filled with sand. Overall the course was playable with no major issues.
Great Course
Nice course with beautiful surroundings. If near Disney World, check this one out. You won't be disappointed.
