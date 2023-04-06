Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

imagine being on a par 4 approx. 380 yards. There's a 4-some on the green. A 3-some in the middle of the fair. my two-some on the Tee box and a group waiting behind us. We teed off at 8:30am and it quickly became apparent it was going to be like this all day. no one was ahead of the 4-some on the green and they played really slow. The 3-some behind them eventually became 1 as 2 of their group quit and had enough. It would stack up like this on just about every hole and the 4some group certainly had to be aware and yet would not let anyone play through nor speed up themselves. very frustrating especially paying a premium so you wouldnt have conditions like that ruin it for everyone.