Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

100 Rue Charlemagne Dr, Braselton, Georgia 30517, US
(678) 425-0900
Location Map

About Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

Chateau Elan Winery & Resort is a golf resort located in the North Georgia mountains to the northeast of the Atlanta metro area in Braselton. This 3,500-acre estate is home to a nearly 300-room and suite resort (with a collection of villas as well), winery and four golf courses (one of which is accessible to members only). In addition to two 18-hole resort courses, there is a 9-hole executive course. The resort completed a $25 million enhancement project in September, 2020, the first major renovation since the property opened in the 1980s. The lobby was entirely redesigned and there are four new dining concepts. Additional activities at Chateau Elan include an outdoor pool, tennis courts and culinary studio.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres3500
Year Opened1984
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Chateau7.jpg
Château Élan Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $267 (USD)
BRASELTON, GA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Château Élan Winery & Resort (Inn at Château or Villas at Château) and 3 rounds of golf at Château Élan Golf Club - Château, Woodlands, & Executive Courses.

Articles on Chateau Elan Winery & Resort
Articles
Chateau Elan Winery and Resort near Atlanta upping its game
Multi-million dollar winery renovation plus new golf villas make Georgia resort perfect fit for golf and wine lovers. Mike Bailey reviews Chateau Elan.
5 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

Golf courses at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

Images from Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

Chateau Elan GC
A view from Chateau Elan Golf Club Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Woodlands
A view from Chateau Elan Golf Course - Woodlands
Chateau Elan GC - Woodlands: #8
View of the 8th from the Woodlands Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Woodlands: #13
View of the 13th from the Woodlands Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Woodlands: #12
View of the 12th from the Woodlands Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Woodlands
A view from Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Chateau Elan GC - Chateau: #1
Looking back from the 1st hole at Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Chateau: #2
View of the 2nd hole from the Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Chateau: #3
View of the 3rd hole from the Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club: #3
View from no. 3 on the Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Chateau: #11
View of the 11th green from the Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club: #1
View from no.1 on the Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Chateau: #8
View of the 8th green from the Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Chateau: #6
View of the 6th green from the Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club: #3
View from no. 3 on the Chateau Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club
Chateau Elan GC - Chateau Elan
Green surrounded by water at Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Elan
#5 on the Par-3 Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club
View from #5 on the Par-3 Course at Chateau Elan Golf Club
Par-3 course at Chateau Elan
View from th Par-3 Course at Chateau Elan
Chateau Elan GC - Legends: Clubhouse
A view of a hole and the clubhouse in the distance at Legends Course from Chateau Elan Golf Club. Chateau Elan GC
Chateau Elan GC - Legends: #15
A view of green #15 with water and tricky bunkers coming into play at Legends Course from Chateau Elan Golf Club. Chateau Elan GC
Chateau Elan GC - Legends: #5
A view of fairway #5 at Legends Course from Chateau Elan Golf Club. Chateau Elan GC

Reviews

4.1
1445 Reviews (1445)

Reviewer Photos

Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
u5841799
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Executive Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
u314160201192
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

There were no scorecards, no starter no carts leaves everywhere including on greens I paid for a cart with my booking none available

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course
Default User Avatar
bnazarowski
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/22/2023

Hi, bnazarowski. We are so pleased that you enjoyed your time at Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course. We look forward to seeing you on the course soon for another 5-star experience!

Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
bmharrell68
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
u000004411484
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
bmharrell68
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course
Default User Avatar
u380296673
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Solid course with some weaknesses

Greens are excellent and clearly better on the chateau course but the practice green was way faster than the course. Some fairways suffering from lack of rain. Bunkers were nice

The course has many tight and then open holes off the tee but there are many creeks running through the course which offer a challenge and is a second shot course.

Holes 6 - 8- 9 -10 - 16 are pretty average.. Best holes are 2, 3- 11-12-13-14 -17..

Love the food at the clubhouse again..

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course
Default User Avatar
u971886806
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Really played slow- no marshalls ruined it

imagine being on a par 4 approx. 380 yards. There's a 4-some on the green. A 3-some in the middle of the fair. my two-some on the Tee box and a group waiting behind us. We teed off at 8:30am and it quickly became apparent it was going to be like this all day. no one was ahead of the 4-some on the green and they played really slow. The 3-some behind them eventually became 1 as 2 of their group quit and had enough. It would stack up like this on just about every hole and the 4some group certainly had to be aware and yet would not let anyone play through nor speed up themselves. very frustrating especially paying a premium so you wouldnt have conditions like that ruin it for everyone.

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
u1830950
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Executive Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
mikedroz
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Okay course

Doesn’t seem like they care for the conditions on the par 3 course like they used to.
No amenities available on the par 3.
Course heavily covered in leaves on some holes. Bunkers not raked, and tee boxes were rough.
Staff at the clubhouse are great.would be nice to come directly to the par 3 course without having to go the 18 hole courses clubhouse first.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Executive Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
doykim99
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
Kh3iAXxrSElSWvxS7SaO
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
u000002914969
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a year
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Technology - less enjoyment more anxiety

The pace reminders stole joy from the day. We had great weather, an early start, no one pushing behind us, but the constant reminder of our pace not keeping up made us experience unnecessary pressure. The downside of technology.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
bmharrell68
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
gte141h
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
u380296673
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Woodlands course - mixed reaction

The entrance to the course signals you are entering a upscale facility
Clubhouse is tasteful and lunch at clubhouse was excellent
Blackened mahi mahi tacos
Service is excellent
However the golf course left me underwhelmed
Bent greens were like putty and much slower than Chateau course
Bad shots would stop dead on the greens and no risk of bouncing over
This is despite extremely dry conditions of late
Par 3 - 2nd is brutally hard but then holes 3 thru 6 were dull
Par 5 8th is outstanding hold
13 to 15 are great as well...
Still for the cost of a game mid week.. it was reasonable

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course
Default User Avatar
u231133545
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 09/15/2023

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course!

Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
u3682183
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Woodlands Course
Default User Avatar
gtd068a
Played On
Reviews 18
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Good course

As always fun to play. Great layout, friendly staff, and no one on the course. But greens had been recently aerified so not the best.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course
Default User Avatar
u9091742
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Very good resort course

Played the Chateau Elan resort course yesterday. It was in good shape overall but unfortunately the greens had been sanded the day before and we weren’t aware. Wish we had known.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 09/08/2023

We apologize for the inconvenience you experienced during your recent visit to Chateau Elan resort course. We appreciate your feedback and will take it into consideration to improve our communication with our guests. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.

