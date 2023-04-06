Chateau Elan Winery & Resort
About Chateau Elan Winery & ResortChateau Elan Winery & Resort is a golf resort located in the North Georgia mountains to the northeast of the Atlanta metro area in Braselton. This 3,500-acre estate is home to a nearly 300-room and suite resort (with a collection of villas as well), winery and four golf courses (one of which is accessible to members only). In addition to two 18-hole resort courses, there is a 9-hole executive course. The resort completed a $25 million enhancement project in September, 2020, the first major renovation since the property opened in the 1980s. The lobby was entirely redesigned and there are four new dining concepts. Additional activities at Chateau Elan include an outdoor pool, tennis courts and culinary studio.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Articles on Chateau Elan Winery & Resort
Golf courses at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort
-
Braselton, GeorgiaResort4.1123176471617
-
Braselton, GeorgiaResort4.2017705882688
-
Braselton, GeorgiaResort3.8918117647136
-
Braselton, GeorgiaPrivate4.54
Images from Chateau Elan Winery & Resort
Reviews
There were no scorecards, no starter no carts leaves everywhere including on greens I paid for a cart with my booking none available
Solid course with some weaknesses
Greens are excellent and clearly better on the chateau course but the practice green was way faster than the course. Some fairways suffering from lack of rain. Bunkers were nice
The course has many tight and then open holes off the tee but there are many creeks running through the course which offer a challenge and is a second shot course.
Holes 6 - 8- 9 -10 - 16 are pretty average.. Best holes are 2, 3- 11-12-13-14 -17..
Love the food at the clubhouse again..
Really played slow- no marshalls ruined it
imagine being on a par 4 approx. 380 yards. There's a 4-some on the green. A 3-some in the middle of the fair. my two-some on the Tee box and a group waiting behind us. We teed off at 8:30am and it quickly became apparent it was going to be like this all day. no one was ahead of the 4-some on the green and they played really slow. The 3-some behind them eventually became 1 as 2 of their group quit and had enough. It would stack up like this on just about every hole and the 4some group certainly had to be aware and yet would not let anyone play through nor speed up themselves. very frustrating especially paying a premium so you wouldnt have conditions like that ruin it for everyone.
Okay course
Doesn’t seem like they care for the conditions on the par 3 course like they used to.
No amenities available on the par 3.
Course heavily covered in leaves on some holes. Bunkers not raked, and tee boxes were rough.
Staff at the clubhouse are great.would be nice to come directly to the par 3 course without having to go the 18 hole courses clubhouse first.
Technology - less enjoyment more anxiety
The pace reminders stole joy from the day. We had great weather, an early start, no one pushing behind us, but the constant reminder of our pace not keeping up made us experience unnecessary pressure. The downside of technology.
Woodlands course - mixed reaction
The entrance to the course signals you are entering a upscale facility
Clubhouse is tasteful and lunch at clubhouse was excellent
Blackened mahi mahi tacos
Service is excellent
However the golf course left me underwhelmed
Bent greens were like putty and much slower than Chateau course
Bad shots would stop dead on the greens and no risk of bouncing over
This is despite extremely dry conditions of late
Par 3 - 2nd is brutally hard but then holes 3 thru 6 were dull
Par 5 8th is outstanding hold
13 to 15 are great as well...
Still for the cost of a game mid week.. it was reasonable
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course!
Good course
As always fun to play. Great layout, friendly staff, and no one on the course. But greens had been recently aerified so not the best.
Very good resort course
Played the Chateau Elan resort course yesterday. It was in good shape overall but unfortunately the greens had been sanded the day before and we weren’t aware. Wish we had known.
We apologize for the inconvenience you experienced during your recent visit to Chateau Elan resort course. We appreciate your feedback and will take it into consideration to improve our communication with our guests. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.
Hi, bnazarowski. We are so pleased that you enjoyed your time at Chateau Elan Golf Club - Chateau Course. We look forward to seeing you on the course soon for another 5-star experience!