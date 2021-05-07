Turtle Bay Resort (Oahu)

Staff was very friendly and willing to help. Course was in good shape. Driving range and practice putting green was in good shape and we were provided with free range balls. Course was very challenging especially at the end of the round.

The only negative was the pace of play. We played in a twosome and there was a twosome two groups ahead of us. They never let the one player in front of us play through. This could have literally sped the pace of play up tremendously. The problem was we saw a starter but never a course Marshall.

For the price I wouldn’t return. There are other courses as nice that are much cheaper on Oahu.