Turtle Bay Resort (Oahu)

57-091 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku, Hawaii 96731, US
(808) 293-6000
Turtle Bay Resort is located on Oahu's North Shore, about 45 miles from Waikiki in Honolulu. This resort features 410 guest rooms and suites plus a small collection of larger cottages and villas. Its north shore location makes it accessible to many hiking and biking trails on this rugged section of Oahu. Among the most popular off-course activities are a "Surf's up with some pups" excursion where you can cruise waves with energetic pups, horseback riding and take surfing lessons with a professional. The golf club features two 18-hole courses and a putting course.

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres858
Year Opened1972
Number of Units300-500

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer golf course - 17th
Articles
Ten reasons to explore Oahu's North Shore at the refreshed and renovated Turtle Bay Resort
You don't have to surf to love Turtle Bay Resort. The big waves of Oahu's North Shore are the heart and soul of Turtle Bay, but there are other ways to spend an active vacation here. Jason Scott Deegan offers up the top 10.
By Jason Scott Deegan
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf Skate Caddy - Turtle Bay Resort
Articles
Ride the fairways on a Golf Skate Caddy
The Golf Skate Caddy is a cool, new, single-person motorized golf transport invented in Australia and currently being used on the Arnold Palmer Course at Turtle Bay Resort in Hawaii. Jason Scott Deegan takes a test spin.
By Jason Scott Deegan
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

4.1
168 Reviews

Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
u409564625
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
Brianridley
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

With the wind it plays like Pebble

It took a round just to figure out what clubs to hit into the wind often 2-3 clubs more at times. 20-40 mpg gusts made it extremely challenging but a very nice course. Will definitely come back for another golf vacation!

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
icemountain
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Not Recommend at this time - Greens Not Recovered from Aeration

Greens were aerated earlier in the month and have not yet fully recovered, so the sand filled holes slowed the greens and didn't give a true break. I played 2 other courses and their greens were excellent. The course only offers an aeration discount for a week and should be for 4 weeks or until the greens fully recover. I was really looking forward to playing this course and it's unfortunate the greens were in this shape. I imagine in a week or 2 the greens will be in top shape, but I won't be here to enjoy them.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
u000002626880
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Slow pace, Excellent Course

We played the Palmer side, quite the hike h from the clubhouse to the first tee. Course is in excellent condition, in particular the greens are amazingly consistent and nearly blemish free! Many holes have varied terrain and well placed hazards (traps, trees, and water oh my!). Each of the staff members we encountered were friendly and informative. We will be back!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
u000001893609
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
alwalburg
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Only one ocean view

Very clean and well maintained. Some weird holes with sand traps in the middle of the fairways. Amazed that only one green is close to the ocean.
Excellent restaurant on premises.
Long drive from H-1 due to heavy traffic on two-way road. Parts along beautiful beaches.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
newkyqt
Played On
Reviews 25
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

KS Duffer in Oahu

Jewel of Oahu 4th course played during week. It was the experience and more that I hoped for. I skipped Kolina and Kopeli courses got better rate for Sunday PM tee. Course was superb will be back whenever back to Oahu.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
ATOWN1021
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice Course

Staff was very friendly and willing to help. Course was in good shape. Driving range and practice putting green was in good shape and we were provided with free range balls. Course was very challenging especially at the end of the round.

The only negative was the pace of play. We played in a twosome and there was a twosome two groups ahead of us. They never let the one player in front of us play through. This could have literally sped the pace of play up tremendously. The problem was we saw a starter but never a course Marshall.

For the price I wouldn't return. There are other courses as nice that are much cheaper on Oahu.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
chef7591
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
SGTPSMITH
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
Algolf123456789
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
4.0
First Time Playing

Turtle swamp not Turtle Bay

Course was in good condition, very disappointed that only one hole, 17, where we could see Turtle Bay and you had to walk from hole to see it! Disappointed by lack of beach views along the course, you are literally in swampy area, pups have been south Louisiana.

However, course was in great shape maintenance wise, and staff were friendly. But, value for money not there,!

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Poor
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
pogigolf
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
First Time Playing

Not worth the price

This course has potential but the pace of play was awful. We had to skip three holes. Where was the marshall? Much of the grass was brown and lots of areas were ground under repair. Many of the water taps were not working. There was no change room other than the bathroom. For the price I expect much more.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
u314163620916
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
u314163620916
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
u000002487932
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
johnlucht
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Turtle bay

Excellent. Only issue I had was the cost. They did not have a senior rate. Very difficult for a fixed income senior to afford

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
u173052575
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
schanggolf
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Not a stunning course

It's not worth for 3 hours round trip drive from Waikiki for the price and course. There are only two holes with ocean view. Nothing special compared with other good golf courses in Honolulu, very expensive too.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
spizzle4shizzle
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Good layout, Funky greens

The course was in great shape and overall had a good time. Every course in Oahu is expensive so that is what it is. My only gripe were the greens, they were fuzzy and slow like super slow. For $200+ you are expecting at least good greens this was almost unputtable.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
