Turtle Bay Resort (Oahu)
About Turtle Bay Resort (Oahu)Turtle Bay Resort is located on Oahu's North Shore, about 45 miles from Waikiki in Honolulu. This resort features 410 guest rooms and suites plus a small collection of larger cottages and villas. Its north shore location makes it accessible to many hiking and biking trails on this rugged section of Oahu. Among the most popular off-course activities are a "Surf's up with some pups" excursion where you can cruise waves with energetic pups, horseback riding and take surfing lessons with a professional. The golf club features two 18-hole courses and a putting course.
Golf courses at Turtle Bay Resort (Oahu)
Kahuku, HawaiiPublic/Resort4.1955235294132
Kahuku, HawaiiPublic/Resort3.972236
Kahuku, HawaiiPublic/Resort0.00
With the wind it plays like Pebble
It took a round just to figure out what clubs to hit into the wind often 2-3 clubs more at times. 20-40 mpg gusts made it extremely challenging but a very nice course. Will definitely come back for another golf vacation!
Not Recommend at this time - Greens Not Recovered from Aeration
Greens were aerated earlier in the month and have not yet fully recovered, so the sand filled holes slowed the greens and didn’t give a true break. I played 2 other courses and their greens were excellent. The course only offers an aeration discount for a week and should be for 4 weeks or until the greens fully recover. I was really looking forward to playing this course and it’s unfortunate the greens were in this shape. I imagine in a week or 2 the greens will be in top shape, but I won’t be here to enjoy them.
Slow pace, Excellent Course
We played the Palmer side, quite the hike h from the clubhouse to the first tee. Course is in excellent condition, in particular the greens are amazingly consistent and nearly blemish free! Many holes have varied terrain and well placed hazards (traps, trees, and water oh my!). Each of the staff members we encountered were friendly and informative. We will be back!
Only one ocean view
Very clean and well maintained. Some weird holes with sand traps in the middle of the fairways. Amazed that only one green is close to the ocean.
Excellent restaurant on premises.
Long drive from H-1 due to heavy traffic on two-way road. Parts along beautiful beaches.
KS Duffer in Oahu
Jewel of Oahu 4th course played during week. It was the experience and more that I hoped for. I skipped Kolina and Kopeli courses got better rate for Sunday PM tee. Course was superb will be back whenever back to Oahu.
Nice Course
Staff was very friendly and willing to help. Course was in good shape. Driving range and practice putting green was in good shape and we were provided with free range balls. Course was very challenging especially at the end of the round.
The only negative was the pace of play. We played in a twosome and there was a twosome two groups ahead of us. They never let the one player in front of us play through. This could have literally sped the pace of play up tremendously. The problem was we saw a starter but never a course Marshall.
For the price I wouldn’t return. There are other courses as nice that are much cheaper on Oahu.
Turtle swamp not Turtle Bay
Course was in good condition, very disappointed that only one hole, 17, where we could see Turtle Bay and you had to walk from hole to see it! Disappointed by lack of beach views along the course, you are literally in swampy area, pups have been south Louisiana.
However, course was in great shape maintenance wise, and staff were friendly. But, value for money not there,!
Not worth the price
This course has potential but the pace of play was awful. We had to skip three holes. Where was the marshall? Much of the grass was brown and lots of areas were ground under repair. Many of the water taps were not working. There was no change room other than the bathroom. For the price I expect much more.
Turtle bay
Excellent. Only issue I had was the cost. They did not have a senior rate. Very difficult for a fixed income senior to afford
Not a stunning course
It’s not worth for 3 hours round trip drive from Waikiki for the price and course. There are only two holes with ocean view. Nothing special compared with other good golf courses in Honolulu, very expensive too.
Good layout, Funky greens
The course was in great shape and overall had a good time. Every course in Oahu is expensive so that is what it is. My only gripe were the greens, they were fuzzy and slow like super slow. For $200+ you are expecting at least good greens this was almost unputtable.