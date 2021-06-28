Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Kentucky Golf Resorts

Grayson Lake State Park

314 Grayson Lake State Park Road, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164, US
(606) 474-9727
Location Map

About Grayson Lake State Park

The Grayson Lake State Park is an outdoor lover's paradise amid the sandstone canyons surrounding the nearly 75 miles of shoreline on Grayson Lake. Campers who set up on any of the park's 71 tent sites can kayak or canoe to Grotto Falls, go fishing, hike scenic trails or play golf. The Hidden Cove Golf Course winds through tall trees and around the lake. The marina offers rental fishing and pontoon boats.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★
Acres1512
Year Opened1970
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Grayson Lake State Park

Reviews

4.4
105 Reviews (105)
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Fsuwvh
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Worth the trip!

Some tee boxes were not very well maintained and many bunkers, but it really was a fun course to play. Staff was great and course design was neat.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Hollie5578996
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great golf course

I understand 27 sand traps will be fixed next month
Kentucky state parks golf courses are wonderful

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Grant00
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Well Maintained

One of the nicest courses around, very well maintained. Greens were fast and the course is pretty long but open in most spots, good challenge.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Hollie5578996
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

Perfect golf course however,

They need to fix sand bunkers , they gave let them go!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Hollie5578996
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Best kept secret in kentucky

Everyone is friendly and Lucy does a great job handling the clubhouse

As soon as covid is over i hope they put sand back in traps

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
FieldsDavis
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Very good shape

Grayson was in good shape, fairways are still dormant but the ball was rolling well and the greens look great. Seems they may be working on some bunkers but others are in bad shape but understandable with cost of bunker upkeep. Overall very nice

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Airforcedad56
Played On
Reviews 18
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

First time in 21 in KY

First time in KY and was not let down (not by the course at least). Hope I can tune my game up so I can challenge it again soon. Greens were great and can't wait for fairways to come out of dormancy.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Hollie5578996
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great course

Perfect golf course, if only they fix the sand traps

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
u000007466701
Played On
Reviews 1
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Bruce4655397
Played On
Reviews 17
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Hollie5578996
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
u000002766031
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
judwhite
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Very nice place

Made the hour trip to Hidden Cove and it was well worth it. They have let most of the bunkers go but everything else was in very good shape. Greens rolled true. The staff was very nice and we had a very good time.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
u254285628
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Enjoyed the layout

Not for the faint of heart. This is a tough course from a visual perspective. Forced carry from the several of the tees is intimidating. Expected greens to be in better shape(aerated after Labor Day) but not to bad for a municipal course. If you want to challenge your game this is the course, will play again.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
hutch0611
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Very nice

This is a great course and challenging as well. The layout is difficult and some fairways really tight so not for the below average golfer. Players consistently shooting in the mid-80’s and better will really enjoy this course. Greens were really sandy but there was an aeration alert which was spot on but we went anyway. They do take care of their greens and aeration is part of that so can’t fault them for the timing. Well done Hidden Cove. Great course for a decent price.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
Hollie5578996
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
u7620205
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great value

Great value for the money. 3 very challenging finishing holes. Course in good condition.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
u000005359064
Played On
Reviews 30
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Used cart

WET

The course was very wet so it was cart path only which made it difficult for my 73 yr old body. That being said, it is a beautiful course. the greens are large and putt true. The fairways were in nice shape and easy to hit from. Some of the tee boxes were in bad shape but, over all, it was awesome. I will play it again when the course is drier.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
u101686415
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful Layout

One of the prettiest courses in Ky. Once the bunkers are rebuilt it will be top notch. Very nice greens and fairways.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake State Park
Default User Avatar
marcshepherd
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great Day!

The course was beautiful and very fun to play. It was the first time we had played Hidden Cove this year and we were not disappointed. Nice range to warm up on and pace of play was phenomenal.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
