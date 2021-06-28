Grayson Lake State Park
About Grayson Lake State ParkThe Grayson Lake State Park is an outdoor lover's paradise amid the sandstone canyons surrounding the nearly 75 miles of shoreline on Grayson Lake. Campers who set up on any of the park's 71 tent sites can kayak or canoe to Grotto Falls, go fishing, hike scenic trails or play golf. The Hidden Cove Golf Course winds through tall trees and around the lake. The marina offers rental fishing and pontoon boats.
Golf courses at Grayson Lake State Park
Reviews
Worth the trip!
Some tee boxes were not very well maintained and many bunkers, but it really was a fun course to play. Staff was great and course design was neat.
Great golf course
I understand 27 sand traps will be fixed next month
Kentucky state parks golf courses are wonderful
Well Maintained
One of the nicest courses around, very well maintained. Greens were fast and the course is pretty long but open in most spots, good challenge.
Great course
Perfect golf course however,
They need to fix sand bunkers , they gave let them go!
Best kept secret in kentucky
Everyone is friendly and Lucy does a great job handling the clubhouse
As soon as covid is over i hope they put sand back in traps
Very good shape
Grayson was in good shape, fairways are still dormant but the ball was rolling well and the greens look great. Seems they may be working on some bunkers but others are in bad shape but understandable with cost of bunker upkeep. Overall very nice
First time in 21 in KY
First time in KY and was not let down (not by the course at least). Hope I can tune my game up so I can challenge it again soon. Greens were great and can't wait for fairways to come out of dormancy.
Great course
Perfect golf course, if only they fix the sand traps
Very nice place
Made the hour trip to Hidden Cove and it was well worth it. They have let most of the bunkers go but everything else was in very good shape. Greens rolled true. The staff was very nice and we had a very good time.
Enjoyed the layout
Not for the faint of heart. This is a tough course from a visual perspective. Forced carry from the several of the tees is intimidating. Expected greens to be in better shape(aerated after Labor Day) but not to bad for a municipal course. If you want to challenge your game this is the course, will play again.
Very nice
This is a great course and challenging as well. The layout is difficult and some fairways really tight so not for the below average golfer. Players consistently shooting in the mid-80’s and better will really enjoy this course. Greens were really sandy but there was an aeration alert which was spot on but we went anyway. They do take care of their greens and aeration is part of that so can’t fault them for the timing. Well done Hidden Cove. Great course for a decent price.
Great value
Great value for the money. 3 very challenging finishing holes. Course in good condition.
WET
The course was very wet so it was cart path only which made it difficult for my 73 yr old body. That being said, it is a beautiful course. the greens are large and putt true. The fairways were in nice shape and easy to hit from. Some of the tee boxes were in bad shape but, over all, it was awesome. I will play it again when the course is drier.
Beautiful Layout
One of the prettiest courses in Ky. Once the bunkers are rebuilt it will be top notch. Very nice greens and fairways.
Great Day!
The course was beautiful and very fun to play. It was the first time we had played Hidden Cove this year and we were not disappointed. Nice range to warm up on and pace of play was phenomenal.