Grayson Lake State Park

This is a great course and challenging as well. The layout is difficult and some fairways really tight so not for the below average golfer. Players consistently shooting in the mid-80’s and better will really enjoy this course. Greens were really sandy but there was an aeration alert which was spot on but we went anyway. They do take care of their greens and aeration is part of that so can’t fault them for the timing. Well done Hidden Cove. Great course for a decent price.