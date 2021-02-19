Hollywood Casino Tunica
About Hollywood Casino TunicaThe Hollywood Casino & Hotel Tunica rises high above the River Bend Golf Links, offering golf and gaming on the Mississippi/Tennessee state line. There are more than 400 rooms, along with the largest indoor pool in Tunica and an RV Park. The 1st Jackpot Casino features the newest slots, table games, three restaurants and The Stage Bar on weekends. A golf package also sets up more golf at nearby Tunica National Golf & Tennis.
Golf courses at Hollywood Casino Tunica
Robinsonville, MississippiResort3.856847058873
Tunica Resorts, MississippiPublic4.6921588235294
Public friendly resort course
This CC is surrounded by casinos, but clientele is not rude or drunken.
The pace of play is fast, and the course is maintained good.
Priced at very reasonable level.
Try it, you will love it.
Great father's day
Course was in pretty good shape. Greens were slower than expected. Beautiful course.
Great place
This was my first time playing this course. I throughly enjoyed my round.
Course was mostly in great shape
I enjoyed playing over there and was able to get an excellent price for the money. The fairways are great. However, many of the sand traps needs refreshing. Also, one green is being worked on. There are other issues with some of the second cut leading up to the greens where bald spots exist. The greens were much slower at this time than what I remember. With this being said, you will enjoy playing this course and the amenities, especially, the plush carts like no other in the area. I know this golf course, they will work out the issues I mentioned.
Rain
They closed because of rain. But, a staff member named Chris texted me and let me know that they had closed. I really appreciated that.
Josh
Course is in very rough condition.
The greens are dried up and cracked. The fairways have no grass
I love the course and lay out, just a shame that it isn’t in decent condition.
Three Stars
I haven’t played here in several years and honestly I had forgotten how challenging it can be.This is a tough but fair golf course. Pretty harsh when the wind gets up. However, I was disappointed in some areas of the course conditions. Most of the greens were in bad shape. Standing water in a lot of bunkers, and the bunkers had not been dragged or raked in a long time. Hopefully they can get these items addressed by the end of the season.
Great Course
I would give this course 5 stars but today was my first time playing and the greens had just had work done( sand/sod). But overall this was an awesome golf course equal to ones in Fl and Hilton Head! Wind blew like the British open!
Lots of work being done
Several greens were recently repaired or being repaired. Couldn’t actually play the 14th due to them repairing the green. Fun course though! Still a nice course worth the $25
Favorite Course
Play there weekly and always friendly staff and usually not to crowded with quick play. Course layout is awesome. A couple tough holes but a lot of open fairways to get you a few birdies!
A Jewel to seek in the heartland
Although not my first time on the course, it had been quite a while (7-8 years) since I played this track. I'd had fond memories of it, and a month a go gained renewed respect for this find layout. Located about a 40 minute drive southwest from Memphis in the Tunica area of northwest Mississippi, the course is relatively flat but very exposed to prevailing winds (making it dicey to avoid the many water and bush hazards of this links style layout).
I'm happy to have played it again, and somewhat thankful that it is not more popular (due to Tunica casino area not being as much in demand as a decade or so ago). I know it's admired by all the area retired folks that regularly favor and play it.
No Solos
Rude pro shop staff, very odd rules.
Wasn’t gonna be able to play solo as the first off the tee in the morning. They were fill me up to have a full group of 4, with people I didn’t know. For all I know, they could’ve had Covid-19, and they would make me ride with a cart with one of them for five or so hours. Fortunately, the three guys brought a surprise 4th, so they made what they said was a rare exception to pet me go off ahead of them, telling me to hurry up.
I was on the 5th hole before that group behind me teed off and I played my 18-hole round in 1 hour & 35 minutes.
I won’t be back. Continue to decay, Tunica.
RIP Southern Hospitality.