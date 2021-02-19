Hollywood Casino Tunica

I enjoyed playing over there and was able to get an excellent price for the money. The fairways are great. However, many of the sand traps needs refreshing. Also, one green is being worked on. There are other issues with some of the second cut leading up to the greens where bald spots exist. The greens were much slower at this time than what I remember. With this being said, you will enjoy playing this course and the amenities, especially, the plush carts like no other in the area. I know this golf course, they will work out the issues I mentioned.