Hollywood Casino Tunica

1150 Casino Strip Resort Boulevard, Tunica, Mississippi 38664, US
(800) 871-0711
Location Map

About Hollywood Casino Tunica

The Hollywood Casino & Hotel Tunica rises high above the River Bend Golf Links, offering golf and gaming on the Mississippi/Tennessee state line. There are more than 400 rooms, along with the largest indoor pool in Tunica and an RV Park. The 1st Jackpot Casino features the newest slots, table games, three restaurants and The Stage Bar on weekends. A golf package also sets up more golf at nearby Tunica National Golf & Tennis.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1994
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Hollywood Casino Tunica

Reviews

4.5
367 Reviews (367)

Reviewer Photos

Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
lworks
Played On
Reviews 17
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
MickKoba
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Public friendly resort course

This CC is surrounded by casinos, but clientele is not rude or drunken.
The pace of play is fast, and the course is maintained good.
Priced at very reasonable level.
Try it, you will love it.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
u712489253
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great father's day

Course was in pretty good shape. Greens were slower than expected. Beautiful course.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
Dns04001
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
kyleshannon11
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
RGB3040EE542B013B2D0
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great place

This was my first time playing this course. I throughly enjoyed my round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
u160131916
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course was mostly in great shape

I enjoyed playing over there and was able to get an excellent price for the money. The fairways are great. However, many of the sand traps needs refreshing. Also, one green is being worked on. There are other issues with some of the second cut leading up to the greens where bald spots exist. The greens were much slower at this time than what I remember. With this being said, you will enjoy playing this course and the amenities, especially, the plush carts like no other in the area. I know this golf course, they will work out the issues I mentioned.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
River Bend Links
Default User Avatar
Joshp1212001
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Rain

They closed because of rain. But, a staff member named Chris texted me and let me know that they had closed. I really appreciated that.

Josh

Conditions Poor
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
u8253908
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
River Bend Links
Default User Avatar
jaberry1989
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Course is in very rough condition.

The greens are dried up and cracked. The fairways have no grass

I love the course and lay out, just a shame that it isn’t in decent condition.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
u314161595409
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Three Stars

I haven’t played here in several years and honestly I had forgotten how challenging it can be.This is a tough but fair golf course. Pretty harsh when the wind gets up. However, I was disappointed in some areas of the course conditions. Most of the greens were in bad shape. Standing water in a lot of bunkers, and the bunkers had not been dragged or raked in a long time. Hopefully they can get these items addressed by the end of the season.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
u314161463127
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Great Course

I would give this course 5 stars but today was my first time playing and the greens had just had work done( sand/sod). But overall this was an awesome golf course equal to ones in Fl and Hilton Head! Wind blew like the British open!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
u314161584948
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
Jacob4589700
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Lots of work being done

Several greens were recently repaired or being repaired. Couldn’t actually play the 14th due to them repairing the green. Fun course though! Still a nice course worth the $25

Conditions Poor
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
River Bend Links
Default User Avatar
will04200420
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Favorite Course

Play there weekly and always friendly staff and usually not to crowded with quick play. Course layout is awesome. A couple tough holes but a lot of open fairways to get you a few birdies!

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
u314161531361
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Default User Avatar
ncmtnbooper
Played On
Reviews 23
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

A Jewel to seek in the heartland

Although not my first time on the course, it had been quite a while (7-8 years) since I played this track. I'd had fond memories of it, and a month a go gained renewed respect for this find layout. Located about a 40 minute drive southwest from Memphis in the Tunica area of northwest Mississippi, the course is relatively flat but very exposed to prevailing winds (making it dicey to avoid the many water and bush hazards of this links style layout).

I'm happy to have played it again, and somewhat thankful that it is not more popular (due to Tunica casino area not being as much in demand as a decade or so ago). I know it's admired by all the area retired folks that regularly favor and play it.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
River Bend Links
Default User Avatar
zwick82
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

No Solos

Rude pro shop staff, very odd rules.

Wasn’t gonna be able to play solo as the first off the tee in the morning. They were fill me up to have a full group of 4, with people I didn’t know. For all I know, they could’ve had Covid-19, and they would make me ride with a cart with one of them for five or so hours. Fortunately, the three guys brought a surprise 4th, so they made what they said was a rare exception to pet me go off ahead of them, telling me to hurry up.

I was on the 5th hole before that group behind me teed off and I played my 18-hole round in 1 hour & 35 minutes.

I won’t be back. Continue to decay, Tunica.

RIP Southern Hospitality.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
