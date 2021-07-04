Resorts World Catskills Casino
About Resorts World Catskills CasinoThe Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort offers a luxurious escape from the big city life with an 18-story all-suite hotel home to a spa, two indoor pools and two indoor fitness centers, plus a casino stocked with 100,000 square feet of gaming, including 150 table games; 1,600 slot machines; a poker room; 100-seat sportsbook lounge; a 2,500-seat events center and 10 bar and restaurant experiences. The Alder is an adjacent 101-room hotel more geared toward families with the first Topgolf Swing Suite in the state, a Mexican eatery and the recently opened Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark. Rees Jones has redesigned the famous "Monster" golf course, which debuted in August 2023.
Was Once 8000 Yard Course
When the course was built it was over 8000 yards in length and billed as the longest course in the world. Course was known for its great routing, very difficult course, and perfect conditions.
Sad that it has closed - I need to dig up the photos I took from
My round.
course is very challenging
The Monster has beautiful views, each hole has its challenging personality, course was in immaculate Condition. Invited friends to play the monster from the tips, although we didn't score well. We had a good time. I recommend every golfer should experience plying the 7600 yd. Course from the tips.
bad shape
Not what it used to be. Played a week ago and cart paths jarred one's kidneys so badly that the soda I brought from home exploded and foamed all over me and the cart due to the bumps on the cart paths. There were bald patches on the fairways and greens, had to putt over dirt on a couple of holes. Between the bald patches and horrible cart paths, it is hard to enjoy the course, even at discount prices. We need the casino bill to pass so maybe they can restore the course to good playing condition. It is too nice a layout to deserve this treatment. I would not recommend it to anyone and I won't go back there, despite the discounted greens fees.
great experience
there are five tees and you need them.the course is long and difficult .lots of water in the right places and plenty of sand traps.little weird,trailer at bag drop with two bathrooms witch is okay but you have to go up a hill across a road to sign in.we will go and sign in before we drop our bags off now that we know.every body should play it at least once.
Great course, great condition, low traffic. Good bang for your buck
We played this on a Saturday and there were maybe 15 others on the course. We were very happy with the condition in general. The greens were a little spongy, but very responsive and rolled true. The mens tees are pretty long in most holes, but the course plays very fair.
Because of the length, the ladies tees are in most cases shoved up onto the fairway with no real tee box which was not a problem.
very challenging
course was in good shape. staff were friendly.very challenging
Must try this course
I had so much fun playing from the blue tees, almost 7500 yards, with wide fairways and large greens you could bomb away. Greens were in great shape. The only thing that was subpar was the cart path. It was undriveable, so I just drove the fairways. Can't imagine playing from the longer Monster tees, but I'm going to try my next time out.
Excellent courses very challenging some long par 3's
Good experience here - I like shorter par 3's just need to hit from red if not a long hitter - just about impossible to take the cart path a little to bumpy for me - once they redo the path this course would carry top ratings - signature hole for me would be the 10th
Standing high above the fairway w/ a view of the stream and green far to the left distance is a sight to enjoy as you lead into the back nine
Great challenging course for the great GolfNow price.
Challenging and long course. Definitely bring your A game.
This course surpasses all expectations of golf appreciation.
The course provided a unique and challenging blend of creativity in shaping shots, distance vs barriers, and green reading only the finest putters can appreciate. Along with its complexity, the course provides the golfer with a beautiful, comforting, and relaxing environment; worthy of our time and visit. Thank you to the staff at GolfNow for booking a hot deal on the tee time and thank you to the staff at "the Monster course" concord resort and golf club!
remarkable beauty
Surrounded by beauty. Course in great shape, so perfectly green.
xx
Course in excellent shape other than a little wet, greens are beautiful. Can't wait to go again. Staff very friendly.
Great course... in dryer conditions.
Fairways were saturated from recent deluge which affects my evaluation. I was tough reaching greens in regulations due to wet fairways...zero roll on my drives. Love the layout and the very long holes. Played once before under dryer conditions and it was outstanding!! Can't wait to play it again before winter sets in.
Check weather reports for week before booking
Probably not an accurate review for usual course condition. Very nice course and would probably play again….but only after 5 straight days with no rain. Rained hard night before but EVERY single fairway was a river, no dry spots at all. Course should have ben closed for day and given rain check to all scheduled guest. Terrible experience
Course was not just wet, it was saturated! Cart path impossible - ruts, bumps, very rough ride and was cart path only!! farways underwater. Greens nic
have played this course several times in past few years. Could be a world class course. Only got 6 holes in - wicked thunderstorm and torrential rain. Course already underwater and everytime we have played there water is a problem Cart path only with the worse cart path ever (holes, ruts, washed out)
The resort associated with this course has long since been torn down, area is depressed.
Great Design and Challenge
This is a great lay out and true challenge. Conditions have been better in the past, but still adequate. If you enjoy playing a tough course with a great design, give this a shot. Would be 5 star course with better conditions, everything else is great.
long ball hitters delight
course is long ,par 3's in the 220 plus range. nice layout that is enjoyable while playing your round. length is there but it is fairly open and almost always what you see is what you get. fun to play.
Course in great shape. Super golf course
It's a shame this course doesn't get more play. I think people are intimidated by the lenth.. 7800 from tips ....but by someone s suggestion. (me) they changed the score card making it more inviteing to women and seniors. More tee boxes, so your not forced to play the back tees . It's a great course in the beautiful catskills ... Down side. Cart paths need to be fixed . This would be a $ 100. Dollar course anywhere else.
fun from the tips
The Monster is very different for the fact of where it is. It's in the middle of a defunct Catskill resort. Weird to get to and weirder checking in because you must drive to proshop, check in and then drive to the first tee where you are given a cart. Once you are on the course there is nothing strange and it's a real test but not unfair. Close to 7,700 yards but all the holes have ample room to hit. Loved the course and plan on going back to try it again.
Most beautiful course in the Catskills
Never had a bad day here. Great course for a great price. Very challenging. Well kept and pleasant staff.