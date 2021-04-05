Kilmarlic Golf Club

Played the course during our beach trip. Course was in great condition, had a nice layout but pace of play and bunkers were terrible. Their website said a round should be 4 hours 15 minutes with a Marshal monitoring. But we’re wet on pace for a 4 hour 45 minute round. Constantly waiting on the group in front of us and no marshal. We had to skip the 18th hole because 1 in the group had to get back for a dinner reservation. For a course by the beach the bunkers were terrible. Some hard or muddy. Others with weeds and the faces not managed properly. A ball should not plug on the face.

Otherwise very pretty views and some wildlife. We would play again. Course is cheaper to book directly through course than even a hot deal on here.