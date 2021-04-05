Kilmarlic Golf Club
About Kilmarlic Golf ClubThe Kilmarlic Golf Club is one of the anchor courses of North Carolina's beautiful Outer Banks. As a former host of the North Carolina Open in 2004 and 2009, the course is kept in tournament condition. It also includes a four-hole short course from 27 to 45 yards. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom Cottages at Kilmarlic house golf groups looking to stay. Adjacent to the cottages is a lighted putting green and the Westside Athletic Club with 8 tennis courts, swimming pool, fitness facilities, complimentary yoga classes and an outdoor basketball court. The Black Tartan Tap Room serves burgers, signature sandwiches and salads to hungry golfers.
Powells Point, North CarolinaPublic/Resort4.493352941296
Nice course, terrible bunkers
Played the course during our beach trip. Course was in great condition, had a nice layout but pace of play and bunkers were terrible. Their website said a round should be 4 hours 15 minutes with a Marshal monitoring. But we’re wet on pace for a 4 hour 45 minute round. Constantly waiting on the group in front of us and no marshal. We had to skip the 18th hole because 1 in the group had to get back for a dinner reservation. For a course by the beach the bunkers were terrible. Some hard or muddy. Others with weeds and the faces not managed properly. A ball should not plug on the face.
Otherwise very pretty views and some wildlife. We would play again. Course is cheaper to book directly through course than even a hot deal on here.
Not worth it
Kilmarlic, like seemingly every other golf course in the OBX area, cost considerably more to play at $120. For that money, my expectations are to find a well maintained country club style course with fairways and greens in excellent condition, groomed bunkers, etc. Instead, we found what amounted to a municipal golf course with many of the greens in poor condition. What was worse, several of the hole locations were put directly in the areas where the greens weren't in good condition, Bottom line, Kilmarlic isn't worth your time or money.
Pretty good day - vacation golf
Great course, great challenge and glad they are getting relief from the rain. Great guy in the shop said 11 inches of rain in 3 days. We had some wet areas on cart path and 90 degree rule today but nothing that will ruin your day. Some under repair areas that we played free drop from, no biggy. Love that you hit driver on mostly every hole even the 2 or 3 extreme dogleg holes. Great par 3 and back 9 is fun with 3 par 3 and 3 par 5. Par 5 aren’t super long even on a wet day.
I can see why most prefer this place over any other in OBX. Awesome bridges on the back thru the woods. The Loblolly pine forest to be exact.
Great course
This is a great course. I played from the tips and it was challenging, but doable. Visually intimidating in places, but generous in the fairways. It was in good shape considering the recent rain.
Best course in the OBX area
Love the layout! The staff was friendly and helpful. Strongly recommend playing this course. I will be back for sure!!
Excellent!
Brian and everyone else were super friendly and the course was excellent. Will be back again!
The course was in poor condition. Thin, dried out fairways and tee boxes. Greens were OK. It was one of my OBX favs but not this year and over priced for the condition.
Course offers challenges for all handicappers.
Course is always in good shape. Choose your tees wisely. Not much difference in yardage but the course offers challenges from the longer tees.
Steve
Playing was very slow but played with two great guys , played the tips was great to see one of them get an eagle and 2 birdies.
Great day on the links
Never been to the Outer Banks here in North Carolina. Kilmarlic is a beautiful course. Well maintained with fabulous greens. Played with another single named Frank from Michigan. Being from LA I’m not used to quick rounds of golf. Today we played in a little over three hours. All the par threes were gorgeous with most of them over water. It was windy after a rain storm blew through but that didn’t stop us from having a great time. Wonderful driving range and putting green. Well worth the $90 greens fee. Will definitely come back.
Great course with interesting routing and greens
Played here, Nags Head, and Currituck and this was my favorite of the 3. Best part about the course was the routing, hole design and green complexes. Fairways were pretty wide, but not much rough outside the fairway before you get into the trees. The course is in great shape in the places that matter (greens/bunkers/fairways in general). There are some weeds that keep it from 5 stars, but it was in really good shape. Would split 10 rounds between the 3 listed, 5 here 3 Nags Head 2 Currituck
Stay Away until better management
Played here a few times a year since it was first opened. Great course and layout. But....
It is horribly managed. Paid $89 for an April round more than 5 and a half hours long. The turf conditions were poor. Complained about slow pace after 4 holes. They stated they allow groups of 5. Three of our group of seven quit after 12 holes because the condition and pace. None of us will ever play it again. Several holes ahead of us was a group of 6 each hitting 3 balls off the tee and management did not care. Told us we were crazy to expect a round less than 5 hours at the beach. See photo of 6.