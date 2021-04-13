Sea Trail Resort Villas
About Sea Trail Resort VillasThe Sea Trail Resort Villas are located north of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and south of Wilmington, N.C. The property sprawls across 2,600 acres and features three championship golf courses. Villas span from one to four bedrooms in size and are equipped with full kitchens, all within 1.5 miles from the barrier island beaches. Indoor and outdoor pools are available to guests at the activity center, which also includes a game room, shuffleboard and more. Units feature a screened-in porch or balcony. Stay-and-play golf packages are available to Sea Trail Golf Club's Rees Jones, Dan Maples and Willard Byrd golf courses. Sea Trail has two clubhouses with driving ranges, putting greens and a PGA-sanctioned learning center.
Golf courses at Sea Trail Resort Villas
Sunset Beach, North Carolina
Sunset Beach, North Carolina
Sunset Beach, North Carolina
Images from Sea Trail Resort Villas
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Photo submitted by DrBurb on 04/13/2021
# 10 Sea Trail Photo submitted by Duane7133 on 09/11/2019
Sea Trail # 5 Photo submitted by Duane7133 on 09/11/2019
Maples Fairway June 2019 Photo submitted by Duane7133 on 06/14/2019
10th at Maples Photo submitted by Duane7133 on 06/14/2019
14th at Maples Photo submitted by Duane7133 on 06/14/2019
18th at Maples Photo submitted by Duane7133 on 06/14/2019
Don't Ball Hawk Photo submitted by Duane7133 on 06/14/2019
Photo submitted by sixeagles on 03/12/2019
Photo submitted by sixeagles on 03/12/2019
Photo submitted by sixeagles on 03/12/2019
Photo submitted by prplchhd on 11/22/2015
Photo submitted by prplchhd on 11/22/2015
Maples Sea Teail
The most discouraging part of playing this course were the greens. They played like they were made out of Velcro and very inconsistent. Took the fun out of putting.
Hi, jhink13. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!
Save your money and kidneys
This once great course has fallen into disrepair and the staff doesn't seem to care. The clubhouse was empty, the bar/restaurant doesn't open, no cart attendants and worst of all were the cart paths. It was mind blowing how bad they were.
Hello, u314161716653. Thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for your experience during your round. This is by no means the standard we strive to achieve. Thank you for choosing Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.
Could be friendlier
Fun course and was in great shape. The greens are a little thin but typical to most beach courses I’ve played. Could definitely step up the “friendly” customer service from the bag drop to the pro shop check in. Best service I received was from the bartender.
Hello, Adam8478785. Thank you for visiting us at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Hello, pshaw13. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!
Hi, u000007343807. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.
Hi, u425988104. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Byrd at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.
Great Course
Love playing all 3 courses at Sea Trail, and have for nearly 30 years. Had a great day on the course. Conditions were very good, and pace (for a beach course) was great (4:12) for us. The only negative was that the staff seemed a little bit annoyed that they were so busy that they were doubling-teeing that day. They didn’t seem the least bit interested in engaging in conversation with the players. Overall, great place to play golf!
Hello, u731139153. Thank you for visiting us at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Resort 18 at SeaTrail
Decided to play the Maples course at SeaTrail after reading reviews on GolfNow. Was anticipating very slow play on a weekend, but pace was actually very good. Design and layout of course is challenging and keeps you interested. Greens are Bent grass, and were in very poor shape. Understand that this course is closed during the heat of summer because of bent grass and I can see why. Also big drawbacks are the cart paths and general lack of maintenance of the fairways. You can readily see that when this course was built, they took the cheap route and used blacktop for the cart paths rather than cement. Now, after decades of use,. the cart paths of course are in TERRIBLE shape. Broken, cracked, and in many cases missing chunks of cart paths are on every hole. As for the fairways, you can see they are only doing the bare minimum to keep the bermuda grass alive. Edges of all fairways are dying and are mud which is creeping slowly but surely inwards.
Enjoy the "Maples" twists and turns, but when not maintained, its just sad. Valiant to have Bent greens, but realistically, they just don't work. Need to replace greens with championship bermuda, replace or recover cart paths, and sod much of the fairways. Great setting, with many very nice homes on fairways which are in fact better maintained than the golf course!.
Since golf and fresh air was the escape for the pandemic, not sure what SeaTrail did during the past year. I live in a golf community in NC, and our club made money hand over fist during the past year.
This course needs ~$5M to bring it up to just acceptable level. Sad, but I'm sure they won't spend it.
Hi, Leclarks2030. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We hope you'll give us another try in the future.
Solid course
You get to use your driver mire than many courses.
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u314161585511! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!
Hi, pgg1960. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.
Excellent for the money
$40 round and the course was outstanding!! Don't hesitate
Hi, u314161586581. Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.
Excellent golf clu
We were so impressed with the golf Club,greens and fairway. Will surely come here again
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u311626608! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!
Hello, u000006480365. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!
Hello, u000004598989. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!
Hi, jimbo71458. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!
Great Course for the Money.
Greens were in good shape. Course was challenging but fair and in good shape. Saw numerous baby alligators. I will definitely be playing here again.
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, Andybayne! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!
Had a great round
Good pace of play, rewarding course for good drives. Everybody needs a course like this close to home!
Hello, u000005603978. Thank you for visiting us at Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Great Views but Needs Work
Course layout is great but Fairways and 2nd Cut needs some work. The grass was non existent or very thin in most areas.
Hi, Jreed1120! Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. Please know the current conditions are by no means the standard we strive to achieve. We will continue to work towards a 5-star experience and we hope to see you back!
Thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for the poor experience you had during your visit. The current condition is by no means the standard we strive to achieve and are working diligently to improve the course. Thank you for playing Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We hope to see you again soon.