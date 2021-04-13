Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / North Carolina Golf Resorts

Sea Trail Resort Villas

200 Royal Poste Rd, Sunset Beach, North Carolina 28468, US
(800) 675-0193
Location Map

About Sea Trail Resort Villas

The Sea Trail Resort Villas are located north of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and south of Wilmington, N.C. The property sprawls across 2,600 acres and features three championship golf courses. Villas span from one to four bedrooms in size and are equipped with full kitchens, all within 1.5 miles from the barrier island beaches. Indoor and outdoor pools are available to guests at the activity center, which also includes a game room, shuffleboard and more. Units feature a screened-in porch or balcony. Stay-and-play golf packages are available to Sea Trail Golf Club's Rees Jones, Dan Maples and Willard Byrd golf courses. Sea Trail has two clubhouses with driving ranges, putting greens and a PGA-sanctioned learning center.

Facts

Price Range$, $$
Property Class★★★
Acres2600
Year Opened1986
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Sea Trail Resort Villas

Images from Sea Trail Resort Villas

Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center
A sunny day view of a hole at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center
Byrd at Sea Trail Golf Resort: #7
View of the 7th hole from the Byrd course at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Byrd at Sea Trail Golf Resort: Sunset
Sunset view from Byrd at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Byrd at Sea Trail Golf Resort: Morning View
Early morning view from the Byrd course at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Byrd at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Byrd at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center
A view over a pond at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center
Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center: #9
A view of fairway #9 from Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center
Jones at Sea Trail GC: #5
View of the 5th hole from the Jones course at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Sea Trail Golf Resort
A view of a hole at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center
A view of a hole at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center
Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center
A view of two greens at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center
Maples at Sea Trail GC: #1
View of the 1st tee from Maples course at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center

Reviews

3.8
540 Reviews (540)

Reviewer Photos

Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u000001210832
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u314161504339
Played On
Reviews 1
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Maples Sea Teail

The most discouraging part of playing this course were the greens. They played like they were made out of Velcro and very inconsistent. Took the fun out of putting.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/25/2021

Thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for the poor experience you had during your visit. The current condition is by no means the standard we strive to achieve and are working diligently to improve the course. Thank you for playing Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We hope to see you again soon.

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
jhink13
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/21/2021

Hi, jhink13. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!

Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u314161716653
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Save your money and kidneys

This once great course has fallen into disrepair and the staff doesn't seem to care. The clubhouse was empty, the bar/restaurant doesn't open, no cart attendants and worst of all were the cart paths. It was mind blowing how bad they were.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/17/2021

Hello, u314161716653. Thank you for reviewing the course. Let us first start by apologizing for your experience during your round. This is by no means the standard we strive to achieve. Thank you for choosing Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
Adam8478785
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Could be friendlier

Fun course and was in great shape. The greens are a little thin but typical to most beach courses I’ve played. Could definitely step up the “friendly” customer service from the bag drop to the pro shop check in. Best service I received was from the bartender.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/17/2021

Hello, Adam8478785. Thank you for visiting us at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
pshaw13
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/09/2021

Hello, pshaw13. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u000007343807
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/07/2021

Hi, u000007343807. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.

Byrd at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u425988104
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/03/2021

Hi, u425988104. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Byrd at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u731139153
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great Course

Love playing all 3 courses at Sea Trail, and have for nearly 30 years. Had a great day on the course. Conditions were very good, and pace (for a beach course) was great (4:12) for us. The only negative was that the staff seemed a little bit annoyed that they were so busy that they were doubling-teeing that day. They didn’t seem the least bit interested in engaging in conversation with the players. Overall, great place to play golf!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/01/2021

Hello, u731139153. Thank you for visiting us at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
Leclarks2030
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Resort 18 at SeaTrail

Decided to play the Maples course at SeaTrail after reading reviews on GolfNow. Was anticipating very slow play on a weekend, but pace was actually very good. Design and layout of course is challenging and keeps you interested. Greens are Bent grass, and were in very poor shape. Understand that this course is closed during the heat of summer because of bent grass and I can see why. Also big drawbacks are the cart paths and general lack of maintenance of the fairways. You can readily see that when this course was built, they took the cheap route and used blacktop for the cart paths rather than cement. Now, after decades of use,. the cart paths of course are in TERRIBLE shape. Broken, cracked, and in many cases missing chunks of cart paths are on every hole. As for the fairways, you can see they are only doing the bare minimum to keep the bermuda grass alive. Edges of all fairways are dying and are mud which is creeping slowly but surely inwards.

Enjoy the "Maples" twists and turns, but when not maintained, its just sad. Valiant to have Bent greens, but realistically, they just don't work. Need to replace greens with championship bermuda, replace or recover cart paths, and sod much of the fairways. Great setting, with many very nice homes on fairways which are in fact better maintained than the golf course!.

Since golf and fresh air was the escape for the pandemic, not sure what SeaTrail did during the past year. I live in a golf community in NC, and our club made money hand over fist during the past year.

This course needs ~$5M to bring it up to just acceptable level. Sad, but I'm sure they won't spend it.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/01/2021

Hi, Leclarks2030. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. We are going to pass on your feedback to the teams in charge so they can work to make changes. Thanks for visiting Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We hope you'll give us another try in the future.

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u314161585511
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Solid course

You get to use your driver mire than many courses.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/25/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u314161585511! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
pgg1960
Played On
Reviews 73
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/07/2021

Hi, pgg1960. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.

Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u314161586581
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellent for the money

$40 round and the course was outstanding!! Don't hesitate

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/25/2021

Hi, u314161586581. Thank you so much for the great review. We are glad you had an incredible time, and we hope to see you again soon! Thanks for choosing Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center.

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u311626608
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellent golf clu

We were so impressed with the golf Club,greens and fairway. Will surely come here again

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/18/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, u311626608! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u000006480365
Played On
Reviews 1
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/18/2021

Hello, u000006480365. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u000004598989
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/07/2021

Hello, u000004598989. We appreciate the review. You rated us 3-stars which means there is room to improve on your recent experience at Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. Let us know, in the comments, how and where you would like to see changes from the course. Thanks for the feedback!

Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
jimbo71458
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/07/2021

Hi, jimbo71458. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!

Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
Andybayne
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Course for the Money.

Greens were in good shape. Course was challenging but fair and in good shape. Saw numerous baby alligators. I will definitely be playing here again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/18/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, Andybayne! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Jones at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center!

Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
u000005603978
Played On
Reviews 25
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Had a great round

Good pace of play, rewarding course for good drives. Everybody needs a course like this close to home!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/07/2021

Hello, u000005603978. Thank you for visiting us at Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

Maples at Sea Trail Golf Resort and Convention Center
Default User Avatar
Jreed1120
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

Great Views but Needs Work

Course layout is great but Fairways and 2nd Cut needs some work. The grass was non existent or very thin in most areas.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/27/2021

Hi, Jreed1120! Thank you so much for leaving us with your feedback. We value our customer experience, so your review is important to us. Please know the current conditions are by no means the standard we strive to achieve. We will continue to work towards a 5-star experience and we hope to see you back!

