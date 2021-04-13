Sea Trail Resort Villas

Decided to play the Maples course at SeaTrail after reading reviews on GolfNow. Was anticipating very slow play on a weekend, but pace was actually very good. Design and layout of course is challenging and keeps you interested. Greens are Bent grass, and were in very poor shape. Understand that this course is closed during the heat of summer because of bent grass and I can see why. Also big drawbacks are the cart paths and general lack of maintenance of the fairways. You can readily see that when this course was built, they took the cheap route and used blacktop for the cart paths rather than cement. Now, after decades of use,. the cart paths of course are in TERRIBLE shape. Broken, cracked, and in many cases missing chunks of cart paths are on every hole. As for the fairways, you can see they are only doing the bare minimum to keep the bermuda grass alive. Edges of all fairways are dying and are mud which is creeping slowly but surely inwards.

Enjoy the "Maples" twists and turns, but when not maintained, its just sad. Valiant to have Bent greens, but realistically, they just don't work. Need to replace greens with championship bermuda, replace or recover cart paths, and sod much of the fairways. Great setting, with many very nice homes on fairways which are in fact better maintained than the golf course!.

Since golf and fresh air was the escape for the pandemic, not sure what SeaTrail did during the past year. I live in a golf community in NC, and our club made money hand over fist during the past year.

This course needs ~$5M to bring it up to just acceptable level. Sad, but I'm sure they won't spend it.