About Juniper PreserveLocated in the Central Oregon town of Bend, Juniper Preserve (formerly named Pronghorn Resort) is a high desert escape amidst 640 acres of juniper forest. This resort and residential community has two 18-hole championship golf courses, the Nicklaus and Fazio. The Fazio is only available to members and their guests, while the Nicklaus can be played by resort guests. The golf club is also home to an instruction academy. The newly named Juniper Lodge, a 104-room property with spacious rooms and suites, debuted in 2019. There is also a collection of home rentals for families and larger groups as well. Amenities for resort guests include an outdoor pool, fitness center and The Juniper Spa. Other off-course amenities include tennis and yoga onsite or the concierge can arrange off-property excursions and charters such as kayaking, helicopter tours and more.
Bend, OregonPublic/Resort4.6139529412148
Bend, OregonPrivate/Resort5.05
Photo submitted by golfterry on 05/20/2022
Photo submitted by lilpacer on 04/29/2021
Photo submitted by BRamey on 03/16/2021
Beautiful Views
Where's my Slope???
Challenging Lies
Might have left an Easter egg in here!
6th hole.
8th hole.
Photo submitted by dmoxford21 on 07/02/2013
CO golf in November
For early November the course was in really good shape. Only a few tee boxes were frozen.
Beautiful course
I really enjoyed playing this course. It is an incredible designed course, and definitely not easy. Though it was late season and the fairways were aerated, it was still very playable. The greens are amazing, very true (fast). A LOT of bunkers, both around the greens and in the fairways. I seem to have found a lot of them...lol.
I would not play this course if I had to pay regular price. I would gladly spend hundreds of dollars on golf, but not all at once. I will definitely be back, but will have to bargain shop for deals.
Rude staff in shop
The girl named Jillian in the shop is not only rude but seems genuinely unhappy with her job there and enjoys being rude to customers and even a co worker in her shop . What a beautiful course with some terrible people working there and a really huge let down of a snack bar for such high prices . What happened to this place ? Whoever is running the food and beverage department and managing golf should be questioned .
Top Notch
Playing this course was a real treat. Definitely an upper tier track. Staff was very friendly. Course conditions were great. Layout is outstanding. Lots of shot variety and very scenic.
Beautiful but different
Great course. But lots of bunkers. Forced carries. Play the shortest tees your ego allows.
Visitor from Scottsdale
A beautiful course, but absolutely more difficult than the rating. Fairways were lush and the greens were okay. Bunkers could have better sand.
Sanded greens
Very nice course however they must be short staffed because all the lawn the lawn trimmings were all over the place the greens Were sanded
T boxes were OK Worth playing but you can play many courses in Oregon for half the price the same quality if not better try quail run widget Creek
Another Perfect Day at Pronghorn
We visit Bend 6-8 times per year and I have had the opportunity to play close to every public access golf course in the area. Pronghorn continues to be my choice when it comes to playing in Bend. Championship course in great condition always! Instead of playing multiple rounds at a less expensive course, I have opted to play once at Pronghorn when visiting.