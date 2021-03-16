About Juniper Preserve Located in the Central Oregon town of Bend, Juniper Preserve (formerly named Pronghorn Resort) is a high desert escape amidst 640 acres of juniper forest. This resort and residential community has two 18-hole championship golf courses, the Nicklaus and Fazio. The Fazio is only available to members and their guests, while the Nicklaus can be played by resort guests. The golf club is also home to an instruction academy. The newly named Juniper Lodge, a 104-room property with spacious rooms and suites, debuted in 2019. There is also a collection of home rentals for families and larger groups as well. Amenities for resort guests include an outdoor pool, fitness center and The Juniper Spa. Other off-course amenities include tennis and yoga onsite or the concierge can arrange off-property excursions and charters such as kayaking, helicopter tours and more.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 640 Year Opened 2004 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Bar Room Types Room, Suite Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No