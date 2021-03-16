Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Oregon Golf Resorts

Juniper Preserve

65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend, Oregon 97701, US
(866) 320-5024
Located in the Central Oregon town of Bend, Juniper Preserve (formerly named Pronghorn Resort) is a high desert escape amidst 640 acres of juniper forest. This resort and residential community has two 18-hole championship golf courses, the Nicklaus and Fazio. The Fazio is only available to members and their guests, while the Nicklaus can be played by resort guests. The golf club is also home to an instruction academy. The newly named Juniper Lodge, a 104-room property with spacious rooms and suites, debuted in 2019. There is also a collection of home rentals for families and larger groups as well. Amenities for resort guests include an outdoor pool, fitness center and The Juniper Spa. Other off-course amenities include tennis and yoga onsite or the concierge can arrange off-property excursions and charters such as kayaking, helicopter tours and more.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres640
Year Opened2004
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Reviews

4.6
153 Reviews (153)

The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
Brandon4216808
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

CO golf in November

For early November the course was in really good shape. Only a few tee boxes were frozen.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
Paul7760767
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
u818029891
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course

I really enjoyed playing this course. It is an incredible designed course, and definitely not easy. Though it was late season and the fairways were aerated, it was still very playable. The greens are amazing, very true (fast). A LOT of bunkers, both around the greens and in the fairways. I seem to have found a lot of them...lol.

I would not play this course if I had to pay regular price. I would gladly spend hundreds of dollars on golf, but not all at once. I will definitely be back, but will have to bargain shop for deals.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
u314163564270
Played On
Reviews 1
1.0
Previously Played

Rude staff in shop

The girl named Jillian in the shop is not only rude but seems genuinely unhappy with her job there and enjoys being rude to customers and even a co worker in her shop . What a beautiful course with some terrible people working there and a really huge let down of a snack bar for such high prices . What happened to this place ? Whoever is running the food and beverage department and managing golf should be questioned .

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
leftfader
Played On
Reviews 31
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
u896235097
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Top Notch

Playing this course was a real treat. Definitely an upper tier track. Staff was very friendly. Course conditions were great. Layout is outstanding. Lots of shot variety and very scenic.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
u000006513971
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful but different

Great course. But lots of bunkers. Forced carries. Play the shortest tees your ego allows.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
u283567030
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
vicmatt10
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
Haggis62
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
mzag1123
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Visitor from Scottsdale

A beautiful course, but absolutely more difficult than the rating. Fairways were lush and the greens were okay. Bunkers could have better sand.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
bigbarncartballboy
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
Barbcrowley
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
tteckman
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
Bunkbron
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing

Sanded greens

Very nice course however they must be short staffed because all the lawn the lawn trimmings were all over the place the greens Were sanded
T boxes were OK Worth playing but you can play many courses in Oregon for half the price the same quality if not better try quail run widget Creek

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
u314162033868
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
u314162667387
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Another Perfect Day at Pronghorn

We visit Bend 6-8 times per year and I have had the opportunity to play close to every public access golf course in the area. Pronghorn continues to be my choice when it comes to playing in Bend. Championship course in great condition always! Instead of playing multiple rounds at a less expensive course, I have opted to play once at Pronghorn when visiting.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
RGA59A42E2AF8676C536
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
charfu2
Played On
Reviews 28
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Pronghorn Club at Juniper Preserve - Jack Nicklaus Signature Course
Default User Avatar
Kenbass
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
