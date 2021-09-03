Wild Dunes Resort
About Wild Dunes ResortThe Wild Dunes Resort is blessed with a prime location on a northern tip of the Isle of Palms just 30 minutes from the charm of historic Charleston. The 1,600-acre property sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, offering year-round 36 holes of golf, tennis, salon and spa services, dining, recreation and excursions. It is ideal for families, couples, golfers and tennis enthusiasts. Accommodations range include more than 240 one- to three-bedroom condos and three- to seven-bedroom homes; the AAA Four Diamond-rated, 93-room Boardwalk Inn; the AAA Four Diamond-rated, 150-room Village at Wild Dunes; and the new Sweetgrass Inn. The Links is Tom Fazio's first solo design and features views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Images from Wild Dunes Resort
Reviews
Every year is worse
I wish someone new would take over what was once a great couple of courses. Years of neglect are showing. Still charging like a premier course when it not as nice as a number of munies.
Great layout
Great layout, good greens and bunkers, mediocre fairways, awful tee boxes. I’m very glad I caught a Hot Deal; if I had paid the rack rate (as much as $299), I would be very upset.
Beautiful Course
I played on Friday 6/25/21 and had a 0850 tee time. Traffic was light getting to the course and I was able to hit a bucket of balls at the range before my round. The staff was very friendly and accommodating and the course was in great shape. Greens were fast and ran true and I had a great time playing this challenging and beautiful course. I’m looking forward to coming down to play it again!
Awesome Staff
Staff took the time to answer all questions and were extremely courteous and friendly
One of the very best
I have been fortunate enough to play a lot of nice courses all over the country. I can't remember one that i enjoyed more than this one. Beautiful layout and in excellent condition. A bucket list course.
1st Time Playing Wild Dunes Links Course
The course is beautiful, has a nice layout without some very scenic views and is challenging yet not overly difficult. Fairways could use some attention as there are lots of bare spots. Not terrible but not what you'd expect on a $100+ course. Greens were in nice shape overall and put very true. The real teeth of this golf course are the tricked up greens and wind from the ocean. Our round was very enjoyable and I would definitely recommend this course and would like to play it again!
Impressive greens and views
Fast greens in great shape and the final stretch views on 16,17 and 18 are amazing. Bring your cameras.
A fun and challenging course
Interesting layout. First timers need to play their green shots to the center as the greens have sideboard runoffs and the wind can play havoc as well.