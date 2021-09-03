Wild Dunes Resort

The course is beautiful, has a nice layout without some very scenic views and is challenging yet not overly difficult. Fairways could use some attention as there are lots of bare spots. Not terrible but not what you'd expect on a $100+ course. Greens were in nice shape overall and put very true. The real teeth of this golf course are the tricked up greens and wind from the ocean. Our round was very enjoyable and I would definitely recommend this course and would like to play it again!