About Wild Dunes Resort

The Wild Dunes Resort is blessed with a prime location on a northern tip of the Isle of Palms just 30 minutes from the charm of historic Charleston. The 1,600-acre property sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, offering year-round 36 holes of golf, tennis, salon and spa services, dining, recreation and excursions. It is ideal for families, couples, golfers and tennis enthusiasts. Accommodations range include more than 240 one- to three-bedroom condos and three- to seven-bedroom homes; the AAA Four Diamond-rated, 93-room Boardwalk Inn; the AAA Four Diamond-rated, 150-room Village at Wild Dunes; and the new Sweetgrass Inn. The Links is Tom Fazio's first solo design and features views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1600
Year Opened1972
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Wild Dunes Resort

Images from Wild Dunes Resort

Wild Dunes Golf Links - Harbor
A view from Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Wild Dunes Golf Links - Harbor
A view from Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Wild Dunes Golf Links - Harbor
Aerial view from Harbor Course at Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Wild Dunes Golf Links
A view of a green at Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Wild Dunes Golf Links - Harbor: #16, #17
Aerial view of the 16th and 17th holes from Harbor Course at Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Wild Dunes Golf Links - Harbor: #16, #17
Aerial view of the 16th and 17th holes from Harbor Course at Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Wild Dunes Golf Links - Harbor: #16, #17
Aerial view of the 16th and 17th holes from Harbor Course at Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Wild Dunes Golf Links
A view of a hole at Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links: #18
View of the 18th hole from the Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links: #17
View from the 17th tee at Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links: #12
View from the 12th tee at Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links: #6
View of the 6th hole a the Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links: #16
View of the 16th hole from the Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links. Links at Wild Dunes Golf Link
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links: #16
View from the 16th tee at Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links: #18
Looking back from the 18th green from the Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Wild Dunes Golf Links
A view over the water from Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Wild Dunes Golf Links
A view from Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
A view from a tee at Links from Wild Dunes Golf Links Wild Dunes Golf Links

Reviews

4.2
244 Reviews (244)

Reviewer Photos

Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u000003696567
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
dwayne1680847
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u299025091
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Every year is worse

I wish someone new would take over what was once a great couple of courses. Years of neglect are showing. Still charging like a premier course when it not as nice as a number of munies.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u314161717984
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
Jfitterjr
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing

Great layout

Great layout, good greens and bunkers, mediocre fairways, awful tee boxes. I’m very glad I caught a Hot Deal; if I had paid the rack rate (as much as $299), I would be very upset.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
Matthew217
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful Course

I played on Friday 6/25/21 and had a 0850 tee time. Traffic was light getting to the course and I was able to hit a bucket of balls at the range before my round. The staff was very friendly and accommodating and the course was in great shape. Greens were fast and ran true and I had a great time playing this challenging and beautiful course. I’m looking forward to coming down to play it again!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u000005269938
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u000002117346
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u720485709
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u647340664
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
4AK2gNyrcDkzE3IpSNQm
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u314161622781
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u000003927425
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u314161246761
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Awesome Staff

Staff took the time to answer all questions and were extremely courteous and friendly

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
dannywells
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

One of the very best

I have been fortunate enough to play a lot of nice courses all over the country. I can't remember one that i enjoyed more than this one. Beautiful layout and in excellent condition. A bucket list course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
HarryBilliot
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

1st Time Playing Wild Dunes Links Course

The course is beautiful, has a nice layout without some very scenic views and is challenging yet not overly difficult. Fairways could use some attention as there are lots of bare spots. Not terrible but not what you'd expect on a $100+ course. Greens were in nice shape overall and put very true. The real teeth of this golf course are the tricked up greens and wind from the ocean. Our round was very enjoyable and I would definitely recommend this course and would like to play it again!

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u000003497999
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Impressive greens and views

Fast greens in great shape and the final stretch views on 16,17 and 18 are amazing. Bring your cameras.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
russ3duns
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

A fun and challenging course

Interesting layout. First timers need to play their green shots to the center as the greens have sideboard runoffs and the wind can play havoc as well.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u314159935458
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Harbor at Wild Dunes Golf Links
Default User Avatar
u314161533324
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
