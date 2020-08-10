Paris Landing State Park
About Paris Landing State ParkThe Paris Landing State Park was named after an old steamboat and freight landing on the Tennessee River. Damming the river created the Kentucky Lake, leading to excellent fishing and boating opportunities. The other recreational choices are hiking, golf on a 6,685-yard lakeside course and swimming, either at a beach on Kentucky Lake or the public swimming pool complex home to an Olympic-sized pool, children’s pool, white-sand beach volleyball court and snack bar. A new 90-room lodge with a restaurant/bar will debut in fall 2021. The park currently is home to 10 three-bedroom, two-bathroom cabins accommodating up to 10 people and 69 campsites. There's also a restaurant called Marker 66 at the Paris Landing Marina.
Excellent layout
Course is in very good shape, tee to green. Fun course to play.
Will come back when it's not so hot. Heat index 104. Ouch.
Another beautiful round
The course is carved out of the woods, but you can easily find your ball on an errant tee shot. Wildlife everywhere. Greens are fast, but putt true. Always a challenging course but not too hard. One thing you have to do is take a driver and an extra ball to the #4 tee. It is a beautiful down hill par 3 with the lake behind the green. After everyone has hit their tee shot, it is so fun to try to smoke a driver into the lake. It seems like the ball flies forever.
One of Tennessee's Mosy Scenic Courses
When it comes to golf courses that are accessible to the public in Tennessee, the Tennessee State Parks have some of the most challenging and picturesque courses in the state. Jack Nicklaus helped put the State Parks on the map when he put together the Bear Trace. Nicklaus originally built 5 Bear Trace courses; three of them are still owned, operated, and maintained by Tennessee State Parks. However, as nice as the three Bear Trace courses are, the other six courses in the Tennessee Golf Trail are also excellent. One of these is Paris Landing.
For the past 27 years, Golf Digest has awarded the Paris Landing Golf Course 4 stars. It too has achieved Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary status. At Paris Landing, fairways are always well-groomed, and the Champion Bermuda greens – which were rebuilt in 2017 - roll fast and true.
The 18-hole championship golf course is carved from 300 acres of hollows and hills along the western shores of Kentucky Lake, the largest manmade lake in the eastern United States. The elevation changes and twists and turns incorporated into the course create a variety of golf holes. You’ll find several holes that play uphill, others play downhill. Some holes dogleg to the left, and some turn to the right. Occasionally you’ll find one that plays straight! It’s a real shotmaker’s course.
Just like the course at Fall Creek Falls, most of the holes are tree-lined and there is not a lot of water on the course, except a couple of creeks that cross the fairway on a few holes. The sparkling waters of Kentucky Lake certainly adds to the course’s aesthetics; several holes skirt this mammoth lake, including Number 4, a 177-yard par 3 that plays extremely downhill with trees on either side of the tee and a sand trap on the right. The lake serves as the backdrop on what I feel is the most stunning par 3 in the state; certainly, the most photographed.
If you’re looking for a place to lay your head after a busy day on the golf course or just touring the state park, the brand new 91-room lodge at Paris landing is the perfect place. Several different room types are available, all with a complimentary continental breakfast. Each room also has a private balcony or patio with terrific views of the lake and lodge guests have access to all of the outdoor patio spaces including two fire pits.
The Restaurant at Paris Landing offers indoor and outdoor seating and an extensive menu. I recommend either the Pork Osso-Bucco, a slow-smoked, flash-fried pork shank served with mascarpone polenta and honey-roasted carrots, or the Grilled Ribeye, served with two sides. Much like the Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls, you won’t leave hungry. They also have a full liquor bar and a selection of draft and bottled beers.
This is just one of several great golf courses within the Tennessee State Parks. The Tennessee Golf Trail is home to nine 18-hole championship golf courses across the state, including three Bear Trace courses and six traditional courses. The majority of these courses are in parks that offer lodging as well as dining. For more information on any of the Tennessee State Park golf courses or to book your next stay-and-play package, visit them online.
Picture perfect
Absolutely wonderful. Only drawback was thick fairway grass made it difficult to find your ball.
Good Golfing Day
It’s been a couple years since I’ve played here but the Greens are in good shape Great golf course friendly staff.
Nice Course
I like to play here when i want to play 9 holes. I call it Mountain Golf. The course is up and down and the only course I have ever played that has signs posted: Steep Grade Ahead. You don't see that often on a golf course. I love it though...long vistas.
Awesome
Played here 20 times. Its probably the best shape its ever been in. The greens were awesome. Only thing is it was 90 plus degrees and there was no cart driving around serving drinks. This is a plus to people who play in the heat. Just suggesting this.
Beautiful views and wildlife!
Beautiful course that is well maintained. Gorgeous views of Kentucky Lake and saw lots of wildlife on course!
Great November Day
Had a great first time playing the course, greens were quick but consistent. Will definitely play again
Great course
Very nice course with a few hills located in a forrest. There a few holes with beautiful views to Kentuck Lake. The greens are very fast and challenging. The value for money is very good.