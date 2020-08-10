Paris Landing State Park

When it comes to golf courses that are accessible to the public in Tennessee, the Tennessee State Parks have some of the most challenging and picturesque courses in the state. Jack Nicklaus helped put the State Parks on the map when he put together the Bear Trace. Nicklaus originally built 5 Bear Trace courses; three of them are still owned, operated, and maintained by Tennessee State Parks. However, as nice as the three Bear Trace courses are, the other six courses in the Tennessee Golf Trail are also excellent. One of these is Paris Landing.

For the past 27 years, Golf Digest has awarded the Paris Landing Golf Course 4 stars. It too has achieved Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary status. At Paris Landing, fairways are always well-groomed, and the Champion Bermuda greens – which were rebuilt in 2017 - roll fast and true.

The 18-hole championship golf course is carved from 300 acres of hollows and hills along the western shores of Kentucky Lake, the largest manmade lake in the eastern United States. The elevation changes and twists and turns incorporated into the course create a variety of golf holes. You’ll find several holes that play uphill, others play downhill. Some holes dogleg to the left, and some turn to the right. Occasionally you’ll find one that plays straight! It’s a real shotmaker’s course.

Just like the course at Fall Creek Falls, most of the holes are tree-lined and there is not a lot of water on the course, except a couple of creeks that cross the fairway on a few holes. The sparkling waters of Kentucky Lake certainly adds to the course’s aesthetics; several holes skirt this mammoth lake, including Number 4, a 177-yard par 3 that plays extremely downhill with trees on either side of the tee and a sand trap on the right. The lake serves as the backdrop on what I feel is the most stunning par 3 in the state; certainly, the most photographed.

If you’re looking for a place to lay your head after a busy day on the golf course or just touring the state park, the brand new 91-room lodge at Paris landing is the perfect place. Several different room types are available, all with a complimentary continental breakfast. Each room also has a private balcony or patio with terrific views of the lake and lodge guests have access to all of the outdoor patio spaces including two fire pits.

The Restaurant at Paris Landing offers indoor and outdoor seating and an extensive menu. I recommend either the Pork Osso-Bucco, a slow-smoked, flash-fried pork shank served with mascarpone polenta and honey-roasted carrots, or the Grilled Ribeye, served with two sides. Much like the Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls, you won’t leave hungry. They also have a full liquor bar and a selection of draft and bottled beers.

This is just one of several great golf courses within the Tennessee State Parks. The Tennessee Golf Trail is home to nine 18-hole championship golf courses across the state, including three Bear Trace courses and six traditional courses. The majority of these courses are in parks that offer lodging as well as dining. For more information on any of the Tennessee State Park golf courses or to book your next stay-and-play package, visit them online.