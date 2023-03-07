Oglebay
About OglebayOglebay is a 2,000-acre public park to some and a four-season resort to others. Guests can choose to stay in the Wilson Lodge or in cottages and estate homes. The park is a family-oriented place with the Good Zoo, Schenk Lake, gardens, hiking trails, horseback riding, an aerial challenge course and museums. The resort adds amenities such as tennis courts, a spa and multiple golf courses, bars and restaurants. The Crispin Center features an outdoor pool with inflatables, a climbing rock wall and the Fountains of Fun Splash & Spray attraction. Arnold Palmer designed the Klieves Course. The Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed Speidel Course hosted the West Virigina LPGA Classic for 11 years. There's also a nine-hole par 3 and the 5,627-yard Crispin Course. Oglebay's sister park, the 406-acre Wheeling Park, is minutes away with the Bloch Memorial Golf Course, mini-golf, paddle boats on Good Lake, swimming at an outdoor Olympic pool and indoor/outdoor tennis courts.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Articles on Oglebay
Golf courses at Oglebay
Images from Oglebay
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Rude staff
Clubhouse staff were beyond rude. I witnessed the lady at the front counter speak condescending to 3 groups in a row.
Tee boxes and greens
I play here frequently and I love the course. However, the tee boxes were in poor shape, needing moved, and the divots needed filled with sand, While that's not all on maintenance staff (golfers take some pride) moving the boxes around a little more would help. The greens also had a lot of unrepaired pitch marks. Cmon folks, fix your ball marks, I like playing here because of how well it is usually kept.
Beautiful and fair
The Palmer Course at Oglebay is pleasing to the eye with enough stuff to get in your way so you want to return and play it again. Sure wish I can get back there this year.
Pace, refreshments, etiquette…terrible.
There needs to be some adjustments made on tee times or adequate rangers in place enforcing some sort of proper etiquette/pace. Every hole on the back 9 had a minimum 15min wait, with multiple groups on every tee box. The “cart music” has gotten ridiculous. This isn’t a concert and it’s not a $20 track. The “snack shack” located off 7&13 tee boxes was closed at 4pm and we saw one drink cart all day. It took us over 5hrs to play 14holes and we called it quits and came in. Very unenjoyable (partial) round of golf.
Sloooooooooooow play
Felt like 10 minutes between each shot. It’s a demanding course and some people should not be playing it. Like you should be this tall to ride this ride. Some aren’t tall enough!! Then they have to play from the back tees which I couldn’t understand at all. Every hole one of them would lose a ball and had to look for their ball that went out of bounds like it was the last ball on earth! Sand traps need some work and tees are used a lot and tough to find a good spot on some of the tees. Staff are great and it’s worth golfing there if you can get an early time to get ahead of the slow play.
Unacceptably long wait between holes
Course conditions and the deal I got are the positives from this trip. That said having to wait 20 minutes at each tee box is unacceptable. Either the stagger needs to be longer in between with less tee times or a Marshall is needed. The two groups in front of us had 4 people each and never let my twosome play through. On top of that they played together as 8 on the last four holes. We quit after #16 because we were five hours in at that point. Unacceptable