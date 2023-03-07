Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / West Virginia Golf Resorts

Oglebay

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
465 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, West Virginia 26003, US
(877) 436-1797
Visit Website
Location Map

About Oglebay

Oglebay is a 2,000-acre public park to some and a four-season resort to others. Guests can choose to stay in the Wilson Lodge or in cottages and estate homes. The park is a family-oriented place with the Good Zoo, Schenk Lake, gardens, hiking trails, horseback riding, an aerial challenge course and museums. The resort adds amenities such as tennis courts, a spa and multiple golf courses, bars and restaurants. The Crispin Center features an outdoor pool with inflatables, a climbing rock wall and the Fountains of Fun Splash & Spray attraction. Arnold Palmer designed the Klieves Course. The Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed Speidel Course hosted the West Virigina LPGA Classic for 11 years. There's also a nine-hole par 3 and the 5,627-yard Crispin Course. Oglebay's sister park, the 406-acre Wheeling Park, is minutes away with the Bloch Memorial Golf Course, mini-golf, paddle boats on Good Lake, swimming at an outdoor Olympic pool and indoor/outdoor tennis courts.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres2000
Year Opened1928
Number of Units100-300

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual, Fine
Room TypesRoom
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf Packages for Oglebay
Oglebay Resort – Palmer & Jones Courses
Oglebay Golf Around Package
FROM $167 (USD)
WHEELING | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Oglebay Resort’s Wilson Lodge and 2 rounds of golf at Oglebay Resort – Palmer & Jones Courses.

Articles on Oglebay

Oglebay Resort - Klieves golf course - no. 1
Articles
Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, W.Va.: A hidden gem no more
Just southwest of the site of the 2016 U.S. Open sits Oglebay Resort & Conference Center. It's a "hidden gem" nationally, but not to folks in the Wheeling, W.Va. area.
4 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

Golf courses at Oglebay

Reviews

4.3
224 Reviews (224)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Palmer Golf Course - Speidel (at Oglebay Resort)
Default User Avatar
u754559968
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Palmer Golf Course - Speidel (at Oglebay Resort)
Default User Avatar
u000006808000
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Oglebay Resort - Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
u314161691747
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Rude staff

Clubhouse staff were beyond rude. I witnessed the lady at the front counter speak condescending to 3 groups in a row.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Oglebay Resort - Crispin Course
Default User Avatar
u000006808000
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Tee boxes and greens

I play here frequently and I love the course. However, the tee boxes were in poor shape, needing moved, and the divots needed filled with sand, While that's not all on maintenance staff (golfers take some pride) moving the boxes around a little more would help. The greens also had a lot of unrepaired pitch marks. Cmon folks, fix your ball marks, I like playing here because of how well it is usually kept.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Oglebay Resort - Crispin Course
Default User Avatar
u000006808000
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Oglebay Resort - Crispin Course
Default User Avatar
dracks
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Oglebay Resort - Crispin Course
Default User Avatar
u000006808000
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Oglebay Resort - Crispin Course
Default User Avatar
u314159470424
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Palmer Golf Course - Speidel (at Oglebay Resort)
Default User Avatar
JoannGr
Played On
Reviews 46
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Beautiful and fair

The Palmer Course at Oglebay is pleasing to the eye with enough stuff to get in your way so you want to return and play it again. Sure wish I can get back there this year.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Palmer Golf Course - Speidel (at Oglebay Resort)
Default User Avatar
MAKAEnergy1
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Pace, refreshments, etiquette…terrible.

There needs to be some adjustments made on tee times or adequate rangers in place enforcing some sort of proper etiquette/pace. Every hole on the back 9 had a minimum 15min wait, with multiple groups on every tee box. The “cart music” has gotten ridiculous. This isn’t a concert and it’s not a $20 track. The “snack shack” located off 7&13 tee boxes was closed at 4pm and we saw one drink cart all day. It took us over 5hrs to play 14holes and we called it quits and came in. Very unenjoyable (partial) round of golf.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Amenities Average
Palmer Golf Course - Speidel (at Oglebay Resort)
Default User Avatar
learnsup
Played On
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Oglebay Resort - Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
ping410
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Sloooooooooooow play

Felt like 10 minutes between each shot. It’s a demanding course and some people should not be playing it. Like you should be this tall to ride this ride. Some aren’t tall enough!! Then they have to play from the back tees which I couldn’t understand at all. Every hole one of them would lose a ball and had to look for their ball that went out of bounds like it was the last ball on earth! Sand traps need some work and tees are used a lot and tough to find a good spot on some of the tees. Staff are great and it’s worth golfing there if you can get an early time to get ahead of the slow play.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Oglebay Resort - Crispin Course
Default User Avatar
u000006808000
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Oglebay Resort - Crispin Course
Default User Avatar
u000006808000
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Oglebay Resort - Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
u314162938547
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Oglebay Resort - Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
u000006808000
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Unacceptably long wait between holes

Course conditions and the deal I got are the positives from this trip. That said having to wait 20 minutes at each tee box is unacceptable. Either the stagger needs to be longer in between with less tee times or a Marshall is needed. The two groups in front of us had 4 people each and never let my twosome play through. On top of that they played together as 8 on the last four holes. We quit after #16 because we were five hours in at that point. Unacceptable

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Oglebay Resort - Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
u007257623
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Oglebay Resort - Par-3 Course
Default User Avatar
keenerdo9
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Oglebay Resort - Crispin Course
Default User Avatar
u000006808000
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Oglebay Resort - Crispin Course
Default User Avatar
u000006808000
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me