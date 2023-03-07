Felt like 10 minutes between each shot. It’s a demanding course and some people should not be playing it. Like you should be this tall to ride this ride. Some aren’t tall enough!! Then they have to play from the back tees which I couldn’t understand at all. Every hole one of them would lose a ball and had to look for their ball that went out of bounds like it was the last ball on earth! Sand traps need some work and tees are used a lot and tough to find a good spot on some of the tees. Staff are great and it’s worth golfing there if you can get an early time to get ahead of the slow play.