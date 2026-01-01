GolfPass Native App v2 Watch

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10:01
Sean Walsh
Big Break: Meet the Players

New Originals

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8:07
S1 E8: Therapy session, airline golf PSA, season 1 recap
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
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11:41
S1 E7: Golf horror show, the worst golf couples, and Emilia Migliaccio
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
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9:56
S1 E6: Nepo babies, golf wedding toast disaster, and David Leadbetter
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
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17:29
Patrick Pinkney
Home Course Advantage
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11:24
S1 E4: Future of golf, dogs on the course and Nelly Korda
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
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11:26
S1 E3: Pee.S.A, scramble cheaters and innovative golf brands
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
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12:19
Wyatt Worthington II
Home Course Advantage
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11:35
S1 E1: The all-female country club, lefty troubles and the towel
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
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10:08
S1 E2: Love Links dating app, mixed gender events and Michelle Wie West
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
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17:22
Malia Loo
Home Course Advantage
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19:38
The Ibrahims
Home Course Advantage
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18:09
Ron White
On Tour/On Course
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15:34
S3 E8: Putt Puttz, Holiday Golf Gifts and Nick Jonas
The Conor Moore Show
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17:26
S3 E7: Rain Check, Text Context, Best Golfer Ever and Billy Horschel
The Conor Moore Show
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17:03
S3 E6: Lucky Lyle, Unexpected Golf, Distance and Nick Dougherty
The Conor Moore Show
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20:48
Liam Eyer
Home Course Advantage
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17:27
S3 E5: Stroke Saver, Golf Subconscious, Mashed Potatoes, and Nick Faldo
The Conor Moore Show
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20:22
Daniela Andrade
Home Course Advantage
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16:37
S3 E4: Lost Club, Barry’s Ball Bodega and Rob Riggle
The Conor Moore Show
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20:27
Haven Ward
Home Course Advantage
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6:26
Raised in The Troubles
My Roots: Darren Clarke
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16:33
S3 E3: Cart Argument, Tee Box Memorial, New Handicap System and Will Lowery
The Conor Moore Show
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18:04
Brian Regan
On Tour/On Course
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17:49
S3 E2: Bag Clean Out, The “American” Way, The Mulligan and Gary Player
The Conor Moore Show
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22:01
Ayden Febres
Home Course Advantage
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13:56
Jim Jefferies
On Tour/On Course
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14:28
S3 E1: Manolo, BYOB, Saudi Golf League, and Kenny G
The Conor Moore Show
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5:54
The Early Years
My Roots: Ernie Els
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17:14
S2 E12: 'Gervais' hosts Shankys, Manolo lessons, and Bert Kreischer
The Conor Moore Show
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6:19
Humble Beginnings
My Roots: Bernhard Langer

Golf Channel Shows

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Playing Lessons
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Swing Expedition with Chris Como
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Best Lessons Ever
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8ac7638489374710838ff9296a04cb4f
567f167bf29e4643a184f0359ee6bd9a
c62c2a5be62d4209a0049a9996d58987

GolfPass Originals

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Travel

See All
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26:12
Open Special: Episode 6
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24:55
Open Special: Episode 5
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27:33
Open Special: Episode 4
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25:07
Open Special: Episode 3
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26:45
Open Special: Episode 2
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26:18
Open Special: Episode 1
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24:22
Portugal: Episode 7
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24:37
Portugal: Episode 6
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23:25
Portugal: Episode 5
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27:32
Portugal: Episode 4
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22:42
Portugal: Episode 3
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24:30
Portugal: Episode 2
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24:58
Portugal: Episode 1
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3:46
Palm Springs 5-Day Ultimate Itinerary
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27:27
Ireland and Northern Ireland: Episode 6
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27:28
Ireland and Northern Ireland: Episode 5
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24:26
Ireland and Northern Ireland: Episode 4
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27:16
Ireland and Northern Ireland: Episode 3
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27:56
Ireland and Northern Ireland: Episode 2
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25:47
Ireland and Northern Ireland: Episode 1
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4:32
Maui 5-Day Ultimate Itinerary
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6:25
Golf Ireland and Pub OG
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2:58
Ship Sticks allows golfers to ship clubs with ease
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15:29
S1 E6: Real Vegas Golf at Bali Hai
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16:30
S1 E5: Gil Hanse's Rustic Canyon
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19:20
S1 E4: Chimera Golf Club – Las Vegas
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17:25
S1 E3: Goat Hill Park
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22:07
S1 E2: Terranea Resort – Hollywood Style
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16:35
S1 E1: Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
New Orleans 5-Day Ultimate Itinerary
4:45
New Orleans 5-Day Ultimate Itinerary
Next Page

Emmy-Winning & Nominated GOLF Films

Don't Cry for Me
6:01
Don't Cry for Me
27 Years: The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon
27:02
27 Years: The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon
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8:51
Parscription
Meet Don Byers
12:17
Meet Don Byers
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6:07
Limitless

Golf Today on GolfPass

See All
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9:51
Tom Doak discusses Memorial Park renovation
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2:45
Arnie’s Mineral Sunscreen can save lives
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3:22
Caddy Wrap adds style to your golf club shafts
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2:34
Garmin’s first watch for junior golfers
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3:50
Golf carts continue to evolve
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7:35
Good Good happy hour on their PGA Tour event and Big Break
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2:29
Ghost Golf ‘s market leading bags
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2:20
Foresight’s ground-based launch monitor capabilities
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3:52
GOLFTEC introduces AI to swing analysis
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6:17
Top 2026 trends in women’s golf fashion
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2:20
Skill Strike brings wagering to Full Swing simulators
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9:51
Origin story of Malbon’s edgy golf apparel
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2:45
Details on Cobra OPTM woods, irons, and putters
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1:44
The golf snacks you need in the bag
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2:27
J. Lindeberg offers lifestyle golf clothing
Next Page

Competition & Archive

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All Star Golf
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