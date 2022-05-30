Amy Rogers - head shot

Amy Rogers

Amy Rogers is an award-winning multimedia journalist and contributor to GolfChannel.com who has covered the game of golf since 2007. She's traveled the world covering the LPGA Tour and her favorite stops include trips to St. Andrews, Gleneagles, Muirfield and Royal Lytham & St Annes. She learned the game from her father at the age of six and played for her high school team as well as for the women's club golf team while attending Syracuse University. She recorded her first hole-in-one while playing in college. She is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications where she studied broadcast journalism. She recently returned to her hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, where she lives with her husband and son. Follow her on Twitter @theAmyRogers or on Instagram @the_amy_rogers. 

Pine Needles - 2007 U.S. Women's Open Championship
The 2022 U.S. Women's Open returns to hallowed ground at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club
May 30, 2022
This legendary resort in North Carolina Sandhills will show off its connection to two legends - Donald Ross and Peggy Kirk Bell - by hosting its fourth U.S. Women's Open.
By Amy Rogers
American Century Championship - Round One
10 great summer golf destinations
May 26, 2022
The Midwest dominates our selections, but there are great golf getaway options from coast to coast.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Kalamazoo CC: Clubhouse
Playing 360 holes in one day is a Cool Golf Thing
May 26, 2022
Hey, what'd you make back on the 258th?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA Championship - Preview Day 3
GolfPass Gear Report: May, 2022
May 23, 2022
Even Tiger Woods needs a little more forgiveness from his irons.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
PGA Championship - Final Round
The genius of Southern Hills' PGA Championship golf course setup
May 23, 2022
Tricky bunker sand and sensible green speeds made a fascinating examination of Perry Maxwell's Great Plains masterpiece.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Water Shortage Emergency Declared In Southern California With Restrictions To Come
How will golf courses deal with America's historic 1,200-year 'megadrought'?
May 19, 2022
Decades-long combination of lower-than-usual precipitation and creeping temperatures lead to big changes in desert course upkeep.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club - hole 16
A new era for Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club
May 19, 2022
David McLay Kidd's $7-million redesign reinvents the private golf club that is accessible by a stay at the Inn at Entrada in St. George, Utah.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Southern Hills Country Club - hole 18
2022 PGA Championship: a hole-by-hole guide to Southern Hills Country Club
May 17, 2022
The major championship jewel of the Great Plains is Perry Maxwell's masterpiece, recently restored by Gil Hanse.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
new-smyrna-1.JPG
Pushups (no, not that kind) are a Cool Golf Thing
May 13, 2022
Drop and give me 18.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sensei Lanai - grounds
Blending golf and wellness at a billionaire's Hawaiian paradise
May 12, 2022
Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, can help golfers get in better shape - physically, mentally and emotionally - on and off the course.
By Jason Scott Deegan
PGA TOUR Archive
5 golf instruction tips from PGA Championship winners
May 11, 2022
These major champions got it done under the most intense pressure. They can help you do the same.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2022 golf books
The new golf books to read in 2022
May 9, 2022
We round up the golf books titles worth your leisure time.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 18
10 great golf packages at PGA Tour host golf courses
May 9, 2022
Here's how to play - and stay - where the pros play.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Navarino Hills - International Olympic Academy Golf Course - hole 12
Is Greece's Costa Navarino the world's next great golf destination?
May 5, 2022
Despite a limited Greek golf culture, this 72-hole golf resort offers everything a golfer could want.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Nemacolin Woodlands - Mystic Rock - 16th hole
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: May, 2022
May 3, 2022
At the moment, mask and testing mandates are in a state of flux. Many international destinations are relaxing rules to encourage overseas travel. We recently took advantage to visit Greece for the first time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Del Monte Golf Course - historic photo of female golfers
Celebrating the U.S. golf courses built in the 1800s
May 2, 2022
Playing Del Monte at Pebble Beach Resorts on its 125th birthday reminded us that historical, classical golf is the best golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Youth On Course Premier 100 Hole Hike - Bruce Baker at The Hay
Hiking 100 holes for a good golf cause
May 2, 2022
I'm participating in a Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike this summer. Why aren't you?
By Jason Scott Deegan
fs-product.jpg
How the FlightScope Mevo+ can help you practice with purpose
April 28, 2022
Launch monitors are slowly but surely becoming more affordable for the common golfer.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Nanea GC: #8
This amazing annual private club charity auction is a Cool Golf Thing
April 28, 2022
Famous, historic and exclusive clubs are all offering rounds to help with turf research in 2022.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pxg-gen5-golf-clubs.jpg
GolfPass Gear Report: April 2022
April 25, 2022
New offerings from big names and some smaller-brand curiosities abound this month.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta - Greg Norman golf course
New PGA Tour golf course in Mexico set to debut
April 25, 2022
A Greg Norman design at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta hosts the world's best players April 25-May 1.
By Jason Scott Deegan
sustainable-golf-apparel-galvin-green-drake.jpeg
8 sustainability-focused golf brands
April 21, 2022
Quality products and a focus on the environment work in tandem more than ever in golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
els-for-autism-els-family.jpg
How to support crucial research into autism while playing world-class golf courses
April 21, 2022
The Els for Autism 2022 Golf Challenge opens golf club doors while serving children around the world.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Best Golf Coffee Table Books
Is this the best golf coffee table book ever?
April 21, 2022
This new heavyweight just might be the king of all golf books.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Pebble Beach Golf Links - No. 8
'Landmark partnership' between USGA and Pebble Beach Golf Links brings future U.S. Open rota into clearer focus
April 21, 2022
With three 'anchor sites,' the USGA seems to be tightening the rotation of courses that could hold its flagship event for the foreseeable future.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
