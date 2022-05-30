Amy Rogers is an award-winning multimedia journalist and contributor to GolfChannel.com who has covered the game of golf since 2007. She's traveled the world covering the LPGA Tour and her favorite stops include trips to St. Andrews, Gleneagles, Muirfield and Royal Lytham & St Annes. She learned the game from her father at the age of six and played for her high school team as well as for the women's club golf team while attending Syracuse University. She recorded her first hole-in-one while playing in college. She is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications where she studied broadcast journalism. She recently returned to her hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, where she lives with her husband and son. Follow her on Twitter @theAmyRogers or on Instagram @the_amy_rogers.