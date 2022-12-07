10 best LPGA Tour events worth attending for fans dreaming of a golf vacation

As the competition has grown on the LPGA Tour, so has the number of historic venues and prime locations that host the best women golfers on the planet.
And as the Tour has attracted members from around the world, more international tournaments have popped up. Now more than half a dozen countries are hosting events over the course of a given year. I've been lucky enough to cover the LPGA Tour for years and attend many of its premier tournaments. Some are better for fans and spectators than others. Here are my picks for the 10 events that not only deliver a great fan experience but could also turn into a fabulous golf vacation as well.
Solheim Cup, Andalucia, Spain
Like the International Crown, the Solheim Cup is played every other year, featuring the best from the United States squaring off against the best from Europe. Its energy is just as infectious and patriotic as the Ryder Cup, but with smaller crowds, golf fans can actually see plenty of action. In 2023, the Solheim Cup will be staged for the first time in Spain at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia. Considered one of the top golf courses in the country, the 215-acre resort also features a hotel, spa, Nicklaus Academy and is less than a mile from the beach. Tickets to the Solheim Cup are on sale with a variety of hospitality options available. The next two future sites are also intriguing - The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., outside Washington D.C. in 2024, and Bernardus in the southern Netherlands in 2026.
U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.
In recent years, the USGA has helped elevate the women's game by bringing its championships to the best venues in the golf. The upcoming lineup is incredible, starting with Pebble Beach for the first time in 2023. Staying at the resort, guests can play the Links at Spanish Bay or Spyglass Hill tournament week, while tee times are available on the host course the following week. If you can't make it to the Monterey Peninsula, start planning your trip to Pennsylvania (2024), Wisconsin (2025), southern California (2026), Ohio (2027) and beyond.
The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France
Three of the LPGA Tour’s five major champions rotate venues each year but the Amundi Evian Championship has found a permanent home at Evian Resort Golf Club. Nestled in the Alps about an hour drive from Geneva, Switzerland, which is the nearest airport, the venue features breathtaking views of Lake Geneva. Evian water got its name from its hometown of Evian-les-Bains where the water is bottled and is a tourist attraction for visitors. A world of exploration is just 30 minutes away as a daily ferry shuttles residents and tourists across Lake Geneva to Lusanne, Switzerland, which is home to the Olympic Museum. Golfers can purchase a pass that offers you the opportunity to play not only at Evian but also five other local courses - Montreux, Esery-Grand Geneve, Signal de Bougy, Lavaux and Divonne. Those looking to do some additional sightseeing can hop on a train in Evian-les-Bains to Paris, which is about a five-hour ride away.
CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.
Wake up overlooking the home to the season-ending event on the LPGA Tour with a stay at the newly renamed Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon. The hotel borders the Tiburon Golf Club, the home of the CME Group Tour Championship, which offers fans an easy walk from the hotel to the tournament. The course is less than 10 minutes from the Gulf of Mexico, where another Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort is also available to guests. For snowbirds looking to escape from the cold, consider extending your stay for a few weeks as the PGA Tour's QBE Shootout is held on the same Tiburon Gold course three weeks after the CME Group Tour Championship and features stars from both the PGA and LPGA Tours.
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Oahu, Hawaii
Located on the island of Oahu, the LOTTE Championship has found a new home in recent years at Hoakalei Country Club, which was designed by Ernie Els. At more than 7,400 yards, Hoakalei is the longest golf course in Hawaii. The course is less than a half-hour drive from Honolulu International Airport and only two miles from the beach. The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and USS Utah Memorial are a short 30-minute drive away. A GolfPass golf package offers golf at Kapolei Golf Club, the former host of the tournament. Another former venue - Ko Olina - is nearby as well.
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla.
If the title of the tournament incorporates the word vacation, then you know it's a great place to take a trip. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions features a limited field of players who have won over the last two seasons on the LPGA Tour. They compete at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, which in and of itself is an attraction as the uber-private venue is home to some of the biggest names in the game like 72-time LPGA Tour winner Annika Sorenstam. The field is also made up of celebrities from sports and entertainment with the likes of NFL superstar Larry Fitzgerald, tennis legend Marty Fish, and the ever-hilarious Larry the Cable Guy as regular fixtures. Central Florida is home to dozens of resort and public courses and, of course, Universal Orlando Resort and Disney World, as well as just an hour's drive from Cocoa Beach or Kennedy Space Center.
The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Los Angeles, Calif.
The Wilshire Country Club, which hosts the JM Eagle LA Championship, opened in 1920 in the heart of Los Angeles and throughout its long and storied history has enjoyed celebrity members like Howard Hughes, Bob Hope and Mark Wahlberg. The course features spectacular views of the famed Hollywood sign and is less than a 10-minute drive from The Paramount Pictures Studio Tour and The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Depending on Los Angeles traffic, Santa Monica Pier and the Pacific Ocean are just 25 minutes away. The best public golf on the Pacific Ocean - Trump National LA and the Resort at Pelican Hill - are an hour away.
Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland5 Min ReadJuly 25, 2022Dundonald's new luxury accommodations and clubhouse complement a Kyle Phillips-designed links that has hosted men's and women's Scottish Opens.
Golf fans looking to get a real dose of links golf should look no further than Dundonald Links, home to the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. It's about an hour's drive from Glasgow International Airport. Those who make the trip to Ayrshire will feel transported back in time. It's an opportunity to fully immerse yourself in links golf culture. Visitors might see all four seasons in a single day and get a true workout walking nearby trophy links like Open Championship hosts Royal Troon, Prestwick and the Ailsa Course at Turnberry.
Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, San Francisco, Calif.
Played every other year on the LPGA Tour schedule, the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown makes a return to the schedule in 2023 for the first time since 2018 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which pits the top four players from eight countries around the world against each other in a team competition, rotates to different venues and in May 2023 will be played at TPC Harding Park. It will be the first time that the venue, which hosted the PGA Championship in 2020, will host an LPGA Tour event. TPC Harding Park is part of a quartet of famous courses in close proximity, including the famed Olympic Club, which hosted the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time in 2021, as well as Lake Merced Golf Club, past host of an LPGA Tour event coming off a renovation, and San Francisco Golf Club. There's so much to see and do nearby - the San Francisco Zoo, the famed Golden Gate Bridge and Fisherman's Wharf. Golfers can get their swings in at the 36-hole, oceanside Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay.
Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards, Las Vegas, Nev.6 Min ReadJune 9, 2022A slew of major sporting events - including an ongoing commitment to golf - have made Vegas the place to be for any sports fan.
As the only regular-season, match-play event on the LPGA Tour schedule, this showdown turns into survival of the fittest, featuring more than one hundred holes of golf played over five days at the exclusive Shadow Creek Golf Course. The go-for-broke, round-robin format fits perfectly with the no-holds-barred world of the Las Vegas strip. There's a catch for fans, though: They have to be a MGM Rewards VIP and stay at an MGM property to get inside the gates. For those looking for a round during the action, head over to The Wynn Golf Club or Cascata and Rio Secco, two high-end courses now operated by CDN Golf Management, which is an extension of the expanding Cabot brand.