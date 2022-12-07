10 best LPGA Tour events worth attending for fans dreaming of a golf vacation

As the competition has grown on the LPGA Tour, so has the number of historic venues and prime locations that host the best women golfers on the planet.

And as the Tour has attracted members from around the world, more international tournaments have popped up. Now more than half a dozen countries are hosting events over the course of a given year. I've been lucky enough to cover the LPGA Tour for years and attend many of its premier tournaments. Some are better for fans and spectators than others. Here are my picks for the 10 events that not only deliver a great fan experience but could also turn into a fabulous golf vacation as well.