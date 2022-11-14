The five best courses you can play on the LPGA Tour

Have you ever tuned in to watch an LPGA Tour event and seen a fantastic venue you’d love to play?
Well, you might not be able to play every course on Tour unless you have a special member hook-up for some of those prestigious private venues, but there are multiple venues on the LPGA Tour’s schedule that are open to the public. Here are five of the best where you can measure your game against the best female golfers in the world.
Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.
The longtime home of the JTBC Classic, Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif., is one of the most picturesque venues on the LPGA Tour. With colorful, blooming flowers lining the rolling hills, it comes as no surprise that the venue, which is a part of the Park Hyatt Aviara resort, has been named the No. 1 golf resort in Southern California by Conde Nast Traveler and has been named one of the best resort courses by multiple publications. The only Arnold Palmer design features a par 72 layout that plays more than 7,000 yards with numerous bunkers, water hazards, and wildflowers throughout. The course is located just 20 minutes from Torrey Pines South, which has hosted the U.S. Open. Greens fees vary throughout the year but golfers can expect to pay around $200 to play. GolfPass also offers a golf package for a stay and play.Golf PackagesSAN DIEGO, CA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Aviara Golf Club.
Seaview’s Bay Course, Absecon, N.J.
Off and on for nearly three decades, Seaview Golf Club’s Bay Course has played home to the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Located just a 20-minute drive north of Atlantic City, the Bay Course is a par 71 layout that tops out at slightly more than 6,200 yards. The club features a second course, the Pines Course, which is also a par 71 layout that is slightly longer at 6,700 yards. Dynamic pricing is in place at this popular course which offers greens fees for less than $100 during the fall and affords golfers an opportunity to book tee times 30 days out. See how your game stacks up against one of the greats in Annika Sorenstam, who set the 54-hole tournament record in 1998 with a winning score of 17-under par. GolfPass sells a stay and play package with the Seaview, A Dolce Hotel.Golf PackagesATLANTIC CITY, NJ | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel and 2 rounds of golf at Seaview Golf Club - Bay & Pines Courses.
Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
Nestled in the Alps and overlooking Lake Geneva, Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France is the home of the Amuni Evian Championship, a major on the LPGA Tour. Built in 1904, the course has been a longtime host of the best female golfers in the world with members of both the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour making the annual trip to Evian for the tournament, which became a major in 2013. Located at the Evian Resort, the 6,693-yard par-72 Championship Course offers some of the most spectacular views in the game. The resort also features a golf academy in addition to a short, six-hole course called the Lake Course. Snag a tee time at the Championship Course for just $50. Or, consider purchasing a pass that offers you the opportunity to play not only at Evian but also a chance to tee it up at five other venues surrounding Lake Geneva - Montreux, Esery-Grand Geneve, Signal de Bougy, Lavaux and Divonne.
Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
Since 2013, Tiburon Golf Club has hosted the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship at its Gold Course, one of two Golf Norman designs in Naples, Fla., that are also home to the PGA Tour’s QBE Shootout. Norman’s layout incorporates the natural surroundings and features little-to-no rough with stacked sod wall bunkers in addition to waste bunkers made up of coquina shells. The course also has a number of water hazards that challenge players from start to finish. The championship tees play to a par 72 at more than 7,300 yards. Greens fees for the Gold Course are available for around $250 in the fall, but can be purchased at a discounted rate of about $120 after 3 p.m. GolfPass also offers a stay-and-play package at the adjacent Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.Golf PackagesNAPLES, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples and 2 rounds of golf at Tiburón Golf Club - Gold Course and Black Course.
Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
In a throwback to the golf clubs of yesteryear, The Golf Clubs at the Tribute in The Colony, Texas, have all the feels of a course built in the Golden Age of architecture of the 1920s and 30s. The Tripp Davis and Justin Leonard design at Old American Golf Club incorporates naturally formed bunkers, native grasses and water hazards throughout that make golfers feel as though they’ve been transported to a Scottish links. Wind is one of the course’s biggest defenses and lends itself to the links-style feel of this Texas venue. The course, which hosts the Ascendant LPGA, is a par 71 and can play anywhere from 5,100 yards to more than 7,000 yards, depending on which of the five teeing grounds a player chooses to use. The Old American Course is available daily for non-members for $175 and a discounted twilight rate of $100 is available after 3 p.m. local time. The neighboring Tribute Course plays to a par 72 and the yardages range from 5,300 to 7,000 yards with greens fees between $70 and $150.