Ronald Block
Review Statistics
Average Rating
4.8
Average Rating
4.8
28 Reviews
(28)
Total 28 Reviews
1 Featured Reviews
Rating Breakdown
1 Reviews
4-5 stars
1
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
0
Avg. Course Layout
4.8
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
4.4
Avg. Value for the Money
4.7
Avg. Pace of Play
4.6
Avg. Friendliness
4.7
Avg. Course Conditions
4.8
Ronald Block Designed Courses Map
Ronald Block Designed Courses
Sort:
Course Name - A to Z
Course Name - Z to A
Overall Rating - Highest
Overall Rating - Lowest
Number of Reviews - Most
Number of Reviews - Least
Last Review Time - Most Recent
Last Review Time - Least Recent
Southern Hills Golf Course
Hastings, Nebraska
Semi-Private
4.8174235294
28
Write Review
