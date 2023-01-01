Facebook
Google Plus
Bookmark
Instagram
Mail To
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
magnify
Bookmark
Favorite
greater than
Quote
Download
Close
Facebook
Pinterest
Google Plus
Mail To
LinkedIn
Twitter
Burger Menu Icon
GP-badge-mobile
Golf Channel
GolfNow
COMPETE
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
PLAY
GolfPass Perks
GolfNow
GolfNow Compete
Member Benefits
LEARN
Daily Video Tips
School of Golf
The Golf Fix
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Lessons with a Champion Golfer
Top 100 Instruction Tips
WATCH
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
Home Course Advantage
My Roots
On Tour/On Course
My Daily Routine
Feherty
Ultimate Itinerary
TRAVEL
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Golf Trips
Gear
News
Golfers' Choice
Destinations
Courses Near Me
Course Directory
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Exclusives
GET DAILY TIPS
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
Golf Channel
GolfNow
COMPETE
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
PLAY
GolfPass Perks
GolfNow
GolfNow Compete
Member Benefits
LEARN
Daily Video Tips
School of Golf
The Golf Fix
Breaking Series
Driving
Iron Play
Chipping
Bunker Play
Putting
Fitness
Instructors
Tour Player Instruction
Lessons with a Champion Golfer
Top 100 Instruction Tips
WATCH
Better Off with Hally Leadbetter
Home Course Advantage
My Roots
On Tour/On Course
My Daily Routine
Feherty
Ultimate Itinerary
TRAVEL
Write A Review
Golf Packages
Golf Trips
Gear
News
Golfers' Choice
Destinations
Courses Near Me
Course Directory
Private Clubs
Golf Resorts
Member Exclusives
GET DAILY TIPS
Log In
START FREE TRIAL
Search
Blake Conant
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Review Statistics
Average Rating
0
Average Rating
0
1 Featured Reviews
Rating Breakdown
1 Reviews
4-5 stars
0
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
1
Avg. Course Layout
0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
0
Avg. Value for the Money
0
Avg. Pace of Play
0
Avg. Friendliness
0
Avg. Course Conditions
0
Blake Conant Designed Courses Map
Blake Conant Designed Courses
Sort:
Course Name - A to Z
Course Name - Z to A
Overall Rating - Highest
Overall Rating - Lowest
Number of Reviews - Most
Number of Reviews - Least
Last Review Time - Most Recent
Last Review Time - Least Recent
Old Barnwell - Old Barnwell Golf Course
Aiken, South Carolina
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Recent Articles
Our favorite GolfPass stories of 2023
Top 10 most-read articles on GolfPass in 2023
The 2023 GolfPass photos of the year
After 600 played, these are the 60 best golf courses I have seen
Jason Scott Deegan's 2023 golf travel awards
A sneak peek of Golden Gate Park Golf Course, America's first destination municipal short course
Now Reading
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Clear Search
Search
Search Near Me