20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in England - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the top public golf courses in England and save a little money along the way?

We have compiled the best public golf courses and top hidden gems in England thanks to YOU! Our annual Golfers' Choice lists analyze the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.

If you want to play any of these courses listed below, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in England or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.

English golf courses reviewed in 2025: 855

Reviews of English golf courses in 2025: 12,936

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 13,000 reviews of English golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.