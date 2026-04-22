20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in England - Golfers' Choice 2026

The English countryside and shoreline are full of top public golf courses ready for you to play. We show you where.
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Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Club - England
A view of a hole at the Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Club.

Want to play the top public golf courses in England and save a little money along the way?

We have compiled the best public golf courses and top hidden gems in England thanks to YOU! Our annual Golfers' Choice lists analyze the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.

If you want to play any of these courses listed below, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in England or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.

English golf courses reviewed in 2025: 855
Reviews of English golf courses in 2025: 12,936

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 13,000 reviews of English golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best Golf Courses and Hidden Gems of England

  1. Chesfield Downs Golf & Country Club - Chesfield Downs Course

    Chesfield Downs
    Chesfield Downs Golf & Country Club - Chesfield Downs Course
    Graveley, North Hertfordshire
    Semi-Private
    4.8991596639
    24
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "We had a lovely round today. It's been awful weather but we chose a lovely sunny day! Although cold. The course is well looked after and the groundsmen are on top of any wet areas protecting them with a walk around tape." - Tracycollings

  2. Darrington Golf Club

    Darrington GC
    View Tee Times
    Darrington Golf Club
    Darrington, City of Wakefield
    Semi-Private
    4.5416666667
    15
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed. Conditions were perfect. Members and staff very friendly. Course layout easy to follow. Good day out." - GolfPass Reviewer

  3. The Caversham - Eyston Course

    The Caversham - Eyston: #1
    The Caversham - Eyston Course
    Mapledurham, South Oxfordshire
    Semi-Private
    4.8907563025
    14
    Write Review

    Green fee: $160
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing the course. Everything was in meticulous condition, very friendly and welcoming staff. A great experience." - WolfgangS

  4. Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Club

    Bowood Park Hotel & GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Club
    Lanteglos, Camelford
    Resort
    4.894054396
    41
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67
    What they're saying: "Anyone looking for a great day's golfing in Cornwall need look no further than Bowood. Always great condition, fantastic views and a great clubhouse. Shame my own golf standard doesn't do it justice." - Paulmurphy159

  5. Cirencester Golf Club

    Cirencester GC: #4
    Cirencester Golf Club
    Bagendon, Cotswold
    Semi-Private
    4.9215686275
    18
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$100
    What they're saying: "First time playing at Cirencester. The course layout was fantastic, great practice areas with chipping greens and a practice bunker. There was a driving range. Everything you possibly need to practice and warm-up. Green immaculate even with this dry weather. Fairways dry so a lot of run. Great fun." - Fendtski

  6. Slaley Hall Hotel & Golf - Hunting Course

    Slaley Hall Hotel & Golf
    View Tee Times
    Slaley Hall Hotel & Golf - Hunting Course
    Hexham, Northumberland
    Resort
    4.7533936652
    40
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100
    What they're saying: "Excellent course with equally matching scenery. Playing in Autumn after some mixed weather and the tee boxes, fairways, bunkers, and greens were all immaculate. Challenging for the average golfer but definitely worth it despite a few lost balls…will be coming back." - Davo94

  7. Ulverston Golf Club

    Ulverston GC
    View Tee Times
    Ulverston Golf Club
    Ulverston, South Lakeland
    Semi-Private
    4.9441176471
    68
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53-$80
    What they're saying: "Played some fantastic courses around the world and this is up there with the best. Great course, great facilities and fantastic views. Highly recommended" - Martin1867

  8. Isle of Purbeck Golf Club - Purbeck Course

    Isle of Purbeck: #7
    View Tee Times
    Isle of Purbeck Golf Club - Purbeck Course
    Swanage, Purbeck
    Semi-Private
    4.3253301321
    64
    Write Review

    Green fee: $87-$100
    What they're saying: "It was our first experience in England to play and a very nice one. We made many pictures between the holes. The views are spectacular. The course was very dry and we had a force wind as our component so it was difficult playing but a lot of fun." - Oudki

  9. St. Mellion Golf Club - Kernow Course

    St. Mellion International Resort - Kernow: #13
    St. Mellion Golf Club - Kernow Course
    St. Mellion, Saltash
    Resort
    4.8431372549
    8
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "We normally push to play the Nick but decided for a change of scenery to play the Kernow-what a beautifully kept and interesting course. Hills are a bit of a killer but we really enjoyed our day." - Ljbarnes

  10. Seaton Carew Golf Club – Old Course

    Seaton Carew GC
    View Tee Times
    Seaton Carew Golf Club - Old Course
    Hartepool, Hartepool
    Semi-Private
    4.9731092437
    44
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$160
    What they're saying: "Outstanding course, very challenging in the wind. The pro shop is well equipped and the gentleman in there was very helpful talking us through the course lay out." - Bigmack84

    Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in England

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are the top English courses that didn't make it into our rankings.

    Royal St. Georges GC: #16
    The Royal St. Georges Golf Club
    Sandwich, Dover
    Private
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    Royal Birkdale GC: #11
    Royal Birkdale Golf Club
    Southport, Sefton
    Resort
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    Royal Liverpool GC
    Royal Liverpool Golf Club
    Hoylake, Wirral
    Private
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    Royal Cinque Ports GC: #6
    Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club
    Deal, Dover
    Private
    5.0
    2
    Write Review
    St George's Hill GC - Blue: #1
    St George's Hill Golf Club - Blue Course
    Weybridge, Elmbridge
    Semi-Private
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    Sunningdale GC: Clubhouse
    Sunningdale Golf Club - Old Course
    Sunningdale, Windsor and Maidenhead
    Semi-Private
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    Sunningdale GC - New: #6
    Sunningdale Golf Club - New Course
    Sunningdale, Windsor and Maidenhead
    Semi-Private
    5.0
    1
    Write Review

  11. Bellingham Golf Club

    Bellingham GC
    View Tee Times
    Bellingham Golf Club
    Bellingham, Northumberland
    Semi-Private
    4.8894335512
    67
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "A wonderful course if you like peace and quiet, well laid out, in good condition despite all the rain we've had. Very welcoming staff." - Ian2309

  12. Norwood Park Golf Centre - Norwood Course

    Norwood Park Golf Centre
    View Tee Times
    Norwood Park Golf Centre - Norwood Course
    Southwell, Newark and Sherwood
    Semi-Private
    4.9047619048
    45
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "Course was playing dry and hard, lots of fairway run. Greens had been cored and sanded but were running very true and fairly flat considering this. Price reflected the work done, making this a really great value round." - Kenmilligan67

  13. Portmore Golf Park - Barum Course

    Portmore Golf Park - Barum: #18
    View Tee Times
    Portmore Golf Park - Barum Course
    Barnstaple, North Devon
    Semi-Private
    4.6008403361
    20
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$60
    What they're saying: "Enjoyable course. Lots of hills, quite a bit of water and some great holes that make you have to think carefully about where you place the ball - the slopes often totally transform your intended shot. A bit muddy - only to be expected this time of year - with some sparse areas of grass however they are clearly working across the course to maintain and improve this. I will happily return here to play any time I am in the area and look forward to seeing it in the summer." - GolfPass Reviewer

  14. Shrewsbury Golf Club

    Shrewsbury GC: #11
    Shrewsbury Golf Club
    Condover, Shropshire
    Semi-Private
    4.9607843137
    7
    Write Review

    Green fee: $93
    What they're saying: "Really good track, nice and tight, treelined fairways, and fast (VERY) fast greens. (It was my) first time playing here but certainly I hope not the last." - Back9Bails

  15. The Oaks Golf Club

    The Oaks GC: clubhouse & #18
    The Oaks Golf Club
    York, York City Centre
    Semi-Private
    4.880952381
    13
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "The course was in great condition. Fairways and greens were firm with good bounce and roll. The grounds crew have done an excellent job over the winter. I thoroughly enjoyed this course though fairly open and good for those who spray it left or right. Would definitely play this course again if in the area." - GolfPass Reviewer

  16. Hawkstone Park Golf Club - Hawkstone Course

    Hawkstone Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Hawkstone Park Golf Club - Hawkstone Course
    Weston-under-Redcastle, North Shropshire
    Resort
    4.2254901961
    57
    Write Review

    Green fee: $92
    What they're saying: "This was an amazing course to play with some fantastic holes and layout. The condition was immaculate and overall a great experience. Lovely Father’s Day gift." - Tpotter3

  17. Abridge Golf & Country Club

    Abridge GCC
    View Tee Times
    Abridge Golf & Country Club
    Stapleford Tawney, Epping Forest
    Semi-Private
    4.0871754107
    79
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53
    What they're saying: "Long time since I've played but really impressed. The course has had lots of updates, bridges, halfway hut, rockery, etc. This must be up there as at least (a) top 5 course in Essex." - Daveboy5

  18. Staddon Heights Golf Club

    17th green on Staddon Heights
    View Tee Times
    Staddon Heights Golf Club
    Plymstock, Plymouth
    Semi-Private
    4.738177624
    75
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Played many courses in area and finally played here. Course in really good condition and greens much better than many courses in area. Pro shop well stocked and all staff we met friendly." - Paullb83

  19. The Point at Polzeath

    The Point at Polzeath: #3
    The Point at Polzeath
    St Minver, Cornwall
    Semi-Private
    4.6324786325
    29
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47-$91
    What they're saying: "Played on holiday. Great Cornish course with some tough holes. Super views. Course and greens in good condition." - Surfmister

  20. Leigh Golf Club

    Leigh GC
    Leigh Golf Club
    Culcheth, Warrington
    Semi-Private
    4.8717948718
    15
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "This golf course in my opinion is probably the best course (I) have played on. The course is well cared for (with) fantastic greens and fairways. Friendly staff and beautiful meals." - Alfieernie

Golfers' Choice 2026
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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