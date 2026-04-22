20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in England - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the top public golf courses in England and save a little money along the way?
We have compiled the best public golf courses and top hidden gems in England thanks to YOU! Our annual Golfers' Choice lists analyze the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.
If you want to play any of these courses listed below, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in England or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.
English golf courses reviewed in 2025: 855
Reviews of English golf courses in 2025: 12,936
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 13,000 reviews of English golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best Golf Courses and Hidden Gems of England
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Chesfield Downs Golf & Country Club - Chesfield Downs CourseGraveley, North HertfordshireSemi-Private4.899159663924
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "We had a lovely round today. It's been awful weather but we chose a lovely sunny day! Although cold. The course is well looked after and the groundsmen are on top of any wet areas protecting them with a walk around tape." - Tracycollings
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Darrington Golf ClubDarrington, City of WakefieldSemi-Private4.541666666715
Green fee: $52
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed. Conditions were perfect. Members and staff very friendly. Course layout easy to follow. Good day out." - GolfPass Reviewer
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The Caversham - Eyston CourseMapledurham, South OxfordshireSemi-Private4.890756302514
Green fee: $160
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing the course. Everything was in meticulous condition, very friendly and welcoming staff. A great experience." - WolfgangS
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Bowood Park Hotel & Golf ClubLanteglos, CamelfordResort4.89405439641
Green fee: $67
What they're saying: "Anyone looking for a great day's golfing in Cornwall need look no further than Bowood. Always great condition, fantastic views and a great clubhouse. Shame my own golf standard doesn't do it justice." - Paulmurphy159
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Cirencester Golf Club
Green fee: $80-$100
What they're saying: "First time playing at Cirencester. The course layout was fantastic, great practice areas with chipping greens and a practice bunker. There was a driving range. Everything you possibly need to practice and warm-up. Green immaculate even with this dry weather. Fairways dry so a lot of run. Great fun." - Fendtski
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Slaley Hall Hotel & Golf - Hunting CourseHexham, NorthumberlandResort4.753393665240
Green fee: $100
What they're saying: "Excellent course with equally matching scenery. Playing in Autumn after some mixed weather and the tee boxes, fairways, bunkers, and greens were all immaculate. Challenging for the average golfer but definitely worth it despite a few lost balls…will be coming back." - Davo94
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Ulverston Golf ClubUlverston, South LakelandSemi-Private4.944117647168
Green fee: $53-$80
What they're saying: "Played some fantastic courses around the world and this is up there with the best. Great course, great facilities and fantastic views. Highly recommended" - Martin1867
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Isle of Purbeck Golf Club - Purbeck CourseSwanage, PurbeckSemi-Private4.325330132164
Green fee: $87-$100
What they're saying: "It was our first experience in England to play and a very nice one. We made many pictures between the holes. The views are spectacular. The course was very dry and we had a force wind as our component so it was difficult playing but a lot of fun." - Oudki
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St. Mellion Golf Club - Kernow Course
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "We normally push to play the Nick but decided for a change of scenery to play the Kernow-what a beautifully kept and interesting course. Hills are a bit of a killer but we really enjoyed our day." - Ljbarnes
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Seaton Carew Golf Club – Old CourseHartepool, HartepoolSemi-Private4.973109243744
Green fee: $80-$160
What they're saying: "Outstanding course, very challenging in the wind. The pro shop is well equipped and the gentleman in there was very helpful talking us through the course lay out." - Bigmack84
Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in England
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are the top English courses that didn't make it into our rankings.Sunningdale, Windsor and MaidenheadSemi-Private0.00Sunningdale, Windsor and MaidenheadSemi-Private
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Bellingham Golf ClubBellingham, NorthumberlandSemi-Private4.889433551267
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "A wonderful course if you like peace and quiet, well laid out, in good condition despite all the rain we've had. Very welcoming staff." - Ian2309
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Norwood Park Golf Centre - Norwood CourseSouthwell, Newark and SherwoodSemi-Private4.904761904845
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "Course was playing dry and hard, lots of fairway run. Greens had been cored and sanded but were running very true and fairly flat considering this. Price reflected the work done, making this a really great value round." - Kenmilligan67
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Portmore Golf Park - Barum CourseBarnstaple, North DevonSemi-Private4.600840336120
Green fee: $33-$60
What they're saying: "Enjoyable course. Lots of hills, quite a bit of water and some great holes that make you have to think carefully about where you place the ball - the slopes often totally transform your intended shot. A bit muddy - only to be expected this time of year - with some sparse areas of grass however they are clearly working across the course to maintain and improve this. I will happily return here to play any time I am in the area and look forward to seeing it in the summer." - GolfPass Reviewer
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Shrewsbury Golf Club
Green fee: $93
What they're saying: "Really good track, nice and tight, treelined fairways, and fast (VERY) fast greens. (It was my) first time playing here but certainly I hope not the last." - Back9Bails
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The Oaks Golf Club
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition. Fairways and greens were firm with good bounce and roll. The grounds crew have done an excellent job over the winter. I thoroughly enjoyed this course though fairly open and good for those who spray it left or right. Would definitely play this course again if in the area." - GolfPass Reviewer
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Hawkstone Park Golf Club - Hawkstone CourseWeston-under-Redcastle, North ShropshireResort4.225490196157
Green fee: $92
What they're saying: "This was an amazing course to play with some fantastic holes and layout. The condition was immaculate and overall a great experience. Lovely Father’s Day gift." - Tpotter3
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Abridge Golf & Country ClubStapleford Tawney, Epping ForestSemi-Private4.087175410779
Green fee: $53
What they're saying: "Long time since I've played but really impressed. The course has had lots of updates, bridges, halfway hut, rockery, etc. This must be up there as at least (a) top 5 course in Essex." - Daveboy5
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Staddon Heights Golf ClubPlymstock, PlymouthSemi-Private4.73817762475
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Played many courses in area and finally played here. Course in really good condition and greens much better than many courses in area. Pro shop well stocked and all staff we met friendly." - Paullb83
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The Point at Polzeath
Green fee: $47-$91
What they're saying: "Played on holiday. Great Cornish course with some tough holes. Super views. Course and greens in good condition." - Surfmister
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Leigh Golf Club
What they're saying: "This golf course in my opinion is probably the best course (I) have played on. The course is well cared for (with) fantastic greens and fairways. Friendly staff and beautiful meals." - Alfieernie
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