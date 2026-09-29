Michelle Wie West

Born
Sep 11, 1989
In
Honolulu, Hawaii

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Michelle Wie West Designed Courses Map

Michelle Wie West Designed Courses

Recent Articles
Marcella
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Tiger Woods-linked real estate developer unveils new resort and private club network
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Kapalua's Plantation Course returns to the professional golf rota in 2027
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Scotland's David Kidd-designed 'ghost course' hits the market nearly two decades after construction
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Golf travel notebook: 5 pleasantly surprising golf courses I played this spring and summer
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Home away from home at the Myrtle Beach World Amateur
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Notebook: The Presidents Cup, Chicago-style
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