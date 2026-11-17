BOWLING GREEN, Fla. - Over the last decade and a half, Streamsong Resort has re-centered the idea of what a Florida golf vacation could be. Until its first two courses opened in 2012, premier Sunshine State golf was confined to Orlando or the coasts and, with few notable exceptions, often more of a pricy add-on to beach-oriented hotels and destination resorts. Despite housing more golf courses than any other state, Florida had several solidly noteworthy designs, but no truly world-class accessible layouts beyond TPC Sawgrass' Stadium course.

Streamsong changed all that. For its remote location and unusual environs to work, the golf had to be world-class. Indeed, Tom Doak’s Blue course, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw’s Red course and Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner’s Black course have become popular wintertime draws for roving golfers and attained impressive spots on magazine panels' top-100 course lists.

Following closely on the 2024 opening of Coore & Crenshaw’s popular short course, The Chain, Streamsong brought in David McLay Kidd to lay out the resort’s fourth 18-hole course. Rather than stick with the color-coded name scheme (its flags and scorecard use a golden color), it was dubbed Bone Valley after the significant fossil deposits found in the vicinity.

Kidd faced a tall task in building a golf course that could measure up to its notable neighbors. The vaguely Y-shaped site on which Bone Valley sits starts off partially wedged in between the envelope where Hanse and Wagner built the Black and its attendant driving range. The course begins and ends in the trunk of that Y, with golfers wandering more open paddocks through the middle dozen holes. As a result, there is a multi-act feel to the golf course. The routing builds to a thrilling five-hole closing stretch that ushers the golfer from that more open central stage into a more enclosed sequence of tests defined by some of the property's most striking landforms.

Following mixed reviews of polarizing layouts like the Castle course at St. Andrews and Tetherow in central Oregon, Kidd’s recent courses have exhibited a more player-friendly approach based on wide corridors and large, generally concave green complexes at courses like Sand Valley’s Mammoth Dunes as well as Washington’s Gamble Sands. “Defending birdie,” is how Kidd has characterized this new philosophy.

Bone Valley is somewhat more strenuous at times while still maintaining plenty of playability to keep Kidd's fans smiling. Per the USGA Rating and Slope figures, it is actually the second-toughest of Streamsong's four 18-holers relative to par. Water comes into play on the first and last holes, but sand is the course's dominant off-fairway medium. From small scar-like pots in front of the short par-3 12th green to vast blowouts that separate holes and sometimes rise 10 to 20 feet above ground level as part of pointy mounds - Kidd has called them "shark's teeth" but they look more like wizard's hats to me - the bunkering provides persistent eye candy. Characteristically large fairways, sometimes partially concealed from farther-back tees, provide plenty of grace, and the aforementioned putting surfaces have plenty of gathering slopes that can corral certain marginal approaches.

A view from the tee of the par-3 12th at Bone Valley showcases its varied use of sand, from small pot bunkers to heaving blowouts and grass-capped dunes. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

One place where Kidd plays against type: Bone Valley course has the smallest greens at Streamsong, although at an average of just over 6,000 square feet, they are far from small. Going past pin-high can mean ending up on a tier or across a mound from which two-putting is unlikely.

Bone Valley builds to an impressive stretch run. After playing the long par-4 13th, the player turns 180 degrees towards home and is greeted with a short par 5 where a huge, diagonal man-made ridge full of sandscapes and long grasses proceeds across the hole from near-left to far-right, the green peeking out through a 30-yard cut in the landform in a brief invocation of Mike Strantz's wild first hole at Tobacco Road. Kidd keeps foot on gas from there with a drivable par 4 and a long par 3 with a corseted green before a semi-breather par 4 leads to the up-and-down par-5 18th, its wavy putting surface tucked between side slopes and water.

Streamsong is now the only single facility with original designs by the four firms that have largely come to define 21st century golf design. Any time a new golf course opens at an existing multi-course facility, the question is always, How does it stack up? At Streamsong, the competition is fierce, with its three previous 18-hole layouts all firmly ensconced in the top 40 of major golf magazines' lists of America's best public and resort golf courses.

Bone Valley closes with a par 5 that becomes reachable if the golfer's tee shot catches a downslope in the fairway. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Personally, I would rank Bone Valley fourth-best at Streamsong, following Blue, Red and Black. It fits aesthetically and thematically with its neighbors, which is a mixed blessing because it often feels like it is referencing those courses more than asserting its own unique identity. At times the course's sizzle outweighs its substance, especially when extreme landing area width turns the first shot into more of an opportunity to give one's driver a brutish whack than an exercise in controlled, thoughtful power.

The last 20 years have brought much-needed width to golf courses, with Kidd playing a major role in that shift, but Bone Valley left me wondering whether width has diminishing strategic returns at a certain point. A prime example of this excess is the par-5 9th hole, where a towering central mound makes for a fun feature but ultimately has little bearing on the playing of the hole because the layup is to an 80-yard wide expanse of short turf and the green complex is too tightly protected by bunkers, wetland and another pointy mound to be a legitimate two-shot target. It becomes a bloated, delayed par 3 in disguise. Holes like this function better in photos than in real life.

In the end, though, Bone Valley mounts an admirable challenge to its older siblings, and I will be interested to see where it settles on top-course lists after it fully opens in late-January 2027. I expect many golfers to proclaim it their favorite golf course on property. For me, even if the Blue and Red courses bring a bit more strategic sophistication and the Black takes more ambitious and occasionally outlandish swings, Streamsong's newest golf course is commendable and will bring 19th-hole debates to a new level.