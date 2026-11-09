(UPDATED: November, 2026. NOTE: GolfPass may receive a portion of sales from certain links in this article.)

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially when you're shopping for a golfer.

Despite its recent popularity spike, golf remains a relatively niche hobby. It has its own language, written and unwritten rules of etiquette and peculiar physical culture full of different products and styles that two different golfers may totally disagree on.

In other words, it is incredibly easy to buy a golfer the wrong thing. It’s not so much a matter of risking insulting them, but rather risking giving them something they’ll never use. Cheap golf balls and weird golf trinkets end up flying to the top of serious golfers' re-gifting lists.

Which brings us to a foursome of “rules” for buying holiday gifts for golfers, followed by some recommendations of gifts we believe will be appreciated by practically any golfer on your gift list this year. We constantly research and test various golf products across the full budget spectrum in order to help you fine-tune your gift selections when the big buying season arrives.

Bottom line: if it appears on this holiday golf gift guide, you can be confident that it is something we would personally recommend.

4 Golden Rules of holiday golf gifting

1. Play it safe with equipment (and know what NOT to buy). Buying golf clubs or even certain golf balls can be a dicey proposition, even if you feel you know the recipient and his or her golf game pretty well. Golfers tend to have strong preferences for certain brands and models, and they tinker and change their minds at will. Plus, going and getting fitted for new clubs is one of the most fun off-course days a golfer can have.

If you’re intent on going this route, that’s fine - just make sure to request a gift receipt and don't be offended if it ends up getting used.

2. Bigger may not be better. Most golfers’ bags, trunks, offices/golf rooms are cluttered already (just ask their significant others). So before opting to surprise them with any sort of bulky gift, consider what smaller but still precious options exist. A high-quality ball marker or divot repair tool may seem like a lame stocking-stuffer, but these sorts of items get considerable use and often become sentimental favorites in a golfer’s arsenal.

In general, golfers like things that last a long time, so a more modest but useful and high-quality gift will have a longer lifespan than something showier but ultimately cheaper.

3. Tech talks (usually). If your gifting budget is a little higher, there are endless possibilities on the tech-infused front, and they're rapidly getting better. From staples like rangefinders and handheld GPS to personal launch monitors and more niche items, there is a dizzying array of golf gadgets these days. Be sure to do your research in these product categories, though, and realize that the lowest-end options are priced that way for good reason.

But you also need to know your audience. Is the golfer you're shopping for more of a traditionalist? If so, something with a touchscreen and companion app may well go unused. Something more analog and practical may end up being the better option.

4. Things or experiences? Again, if you’ve got a more significant budget for your favorite golfer, consider going the experience route instead of adding to their collection of golf stuff. Buying them a round at their home course isn’t flashy, but it is completely useful and often very appreciated. And of course, treating them to a round of golf somewhere special will be something they cherish longer than most trinkets.

One pro tip: In the months leading up to the holidays, be on the lookout for golf charity auctions where you can bid on rounds of golf at any number of normally closed-off private clubs. Any golfer will appreciate playing somewhere cool and you'll be assisting a worthy cause.

Best holiday golf gifts under $25

Western Birch wooden golf tees

Normally we would argue that any self-respecting golfer shouldn’t have to pay for tees (scavenging and grabbing a few when visiting nice courses tends to keep the bag well stocked), but if your favorite golfer has a favorite sports team, chances are its color scheme is represented by one of the dozens of options this company offers. We’re partial to its 1 ½-inch bamboo “shortees” ($7.99), which come in handy on par 3s and short par 4s, while there are also plenty of color choices for longer 3 1/4” hardwood striped pegs ($10.99). All pre-made Western Birch tees come in small boxes of 50 – an ideal stocking-stuffer.

Altera alpaca wool golf socks

Altera's new Thrive line of socks is slightly thinner than its Surino line, but still includes a blend of alpaca and merino wool. Courtesy image

It’s important to have quality tires on your car, and it’s important to have quality socks on your feet, especially when you’re on the golf course. I swear by the socks from this Kentucky company, especially its Surino line, which uses a lightweight material that is 30% Alpaca and 24% Merino wool – two fibers that wick sweat, control temperature and feel comfortable across dozens of rounds. In 2026, Altera added to its lighter-weight Thrive line, which is a little thinner but still delivers the benefits of its unusual but high-quality mix of materials.

Altera Thrive socks come in ankle- ($22 per pair) and crew-length ($24) styles and carry a rare, generous lifetime warranty. I have other golf socks in my drawer, but they get barely any wear because I always opt for my Alteras when I go out to play.

Mission Enduracool+ cooling golf towel

Once wet, Mission's new Enduracool+ towels cool the body by up to 30 degrees. Courtesy image

The holidays coming curing most golfers' off-season is a little awkward because several gifts won't see action for months. You can always lean into that fact by preparing your favorite golfer for the hottest weather with this quality cooling towel ($24.99 at Amazon). Like golf socks, a cooling towel is far from flashy, but practicality is often better anyway.

GrooveIt golf club brush

Clean golf clubs are happy golf clubs, and while most golfers get by with a grungy towel and maybe a cheap wire brush to keep their sticks clean, GrooveIt has developed a sturdier, longer-lasting version that has gained widespread adoption among touring pros. Their flagship product is GrooveIt golf club brush ($24.99 at Amazon), a.k.a. "The Wet Club Scrub," with the body of the brush doubling as a small tank that you can fill with water. Twist to tighten and push down the tank cap and water squirts out the brush onto your clubface. The high-quality bristles whisk away dirt and grime easily from there. I have actually come to prefer the rock-solid MiniG brush ($19.55 at Amazon), which is small enough to clip to your belt loop for easy access during practice sessions. Strong magnets make both products easy to detach from and reattach to your golf bag.

Golf Gifts Under $50

Golf books

Golf books make great stocking stuffers or reasonably-priced gifts. Golf Channel's own Rich Lerner penned the entertaining Aren't You That Golf Guy? ($30), a memoir of his unique journey in the game. Tom Coyne, continuing his series of personal stories around the game, published A Course Called Home ($21.70) about his efforts to run a nine-hole golf course in upstate New York. Fans of golf's visual culture will enjoy thumbing through George Peper and Brad Faxon's The Best Logos in Golf ($68.99).

STNKY Bag Pro XL

The STNKY washable laundry bag is handy for traveling golfers. STNKY Bags

I never go on a multi-day golf trip without this reusable laundry bag that keeps your dirty golf clothes from contaminating your clean ones while they sit side-by-side in your suitcase. The best part is that the bag itself ($35.99) is machine-washable, so it’s easy to clean as well. The XL model will hold at least three or four days’ worth of dirty laundry. I consider this a golf travel essential.

Outbound Active sunscreen stick

One of my favorite genres of holiday gift is the stocking-stuffer splurge: an item that is a slightly-more-expensive version of something you know the recipient needs or uses. At $32, Outbound Active's facial sunscreen stick might be a tough sell on a normal day, but the Korean skincare-inspired brand's products are high-quality. Your favorite golfer deserves it.

A fun, furry headcover

You can bring home the GolfNow Gopher in headcover form. Courtesy image

Our friends at GolfNow have invented an endearing new golf character: the GolfNow Gopher. If you're a fan of the game's main woodland mascot, you can station him on your golf bag in the form of a Gopher driver headcover ($39.99) through the GolfNow section of the Fandango Fan Store.

Golf Gifts Under $100

Knog Scout smart travel tag

If you have ever traveled by air, you have experienced lost luggage. It's a terrible feeling, especially when that luggage is your golf bag. I like Knog's Scout travel tag ($65.99) better than the Tile tag because it's rechargeable and pairs easily with the iPhone's "Find My" feature. Just slip it in one of the pockets of your golf bag and it becomes valuable peace of mind when you're traveling. It can even help you locate your bag in the midst of the sometimes hectic resort club-transfer situation.

Roostas elastic stretch golf belts

Presentation, crisp aesthetics and customer service help small upstart brands like Roostas compete with the big behemoths in apparel. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

This company is based in the heart of college football country: Oxford, Mississippi. As a result, their comfortable, durable and stretchy golf belts ($54) make great gifts for golfers who are also college sports fans. All sorts of team-specific color schemes are available, including this snazzy Georgia-inspired pattern, “The Oconee.”

The perfect golf shirt

There is a nice-looking golf shirt for every golfer out there, and while you certainly can tip into triple-digits for a really high-end one (see our guide to $100+ golf shirt brands here), there is tons of quality and variety in the $75 to $99 range. One brand that might stir nostalgia in your favorite golfer is Ashworth, a 90s darling that has been revived in recent years. Their Houndstooth Polo ($89), with slightly muted colors, harkens back with contemporary materials.

At another end of the style spectrum, if your favorite golfer a little bit more color and maybe a fun print, then the upstart brand ALBY's golf shirts ($69 with a lifetime guarantee) might work.

Are headcovers the ideal holiday golf gift?

You can easily venture into triple-digit dollar amounts for something bespoke and high-end, but the accessory boom in golf in recent years has introduced several artisanal headcover makers to the industry, adding much-needed color and sophistication to many golfers’ repertoires, with plenty of competition from passionate craftspeople.

Stitch Golf was in the vanguard of the headcover boom, and they continue to make quality options that come in under $100. Sunfish is another long-tenured headcover maker; they take custom orders and also have an extensive ready-made selection, including these nifty woven barrel headcovers ($45) specifically for the new crop of mini-drivers. Other brands to peruse include Seamus, Forewind, North Coast Golf Co., Cayce, Winston Collection and Dormie Workshop.

Reebok golf shoes

Reebok reemerged as a golf shoe option in 2025. Courtesy photo

Let's keep the '90s golf brand revival theme going, shall we? Golf dads and uncles may well get a nostalgic twinkle in their eyes when they unwrap their new Reebok Nano kicks ($69.99). The white upper/tan sole colorway will never go out of style, but there are some more colorful accents as well.

Golf Gifts Under $200

GolfPass+ membership

GolfPass' new series, Rory x Operation 36, gives beginning golfers a fun and accessible way into the game. GolfPass+ members get full access. GolfPass/Chris Garrison

Call it a shameless plug if you want, but hundreds of thousands of members believe in the ability of GolfPass+ ($119) to enrich their golf lives. Monthly $10 tee time promo codes that come with membership help save on rounds booked through GolfNow. A vast library of video golf instruction tips opens up new paths to improvement and 12 months of Peacock Premium unlocks more golf at big events like The Open and U.S. Open. Sign up here.

B.Draddy Russel French terry quarter-zip

B.Draddy's Russel quarter-zip is a great staple for a golfer's wardrobe. Courtesy image

Every golfer in a somewhat temperate climate needs a workhorse quarter-zip, and I am a big fan of my grey Russel-model one ($175) from B.Draddy. It runs true to size and is cut to accommodate the golf swing without that distracting tugging feeling. It also launders very nicely.

Theragun Mini

For golfers, the Theragun Mini is well worth keeping handy. Courtesy image

The Theragun Mini ($219.99) is just compact enough to slip into your golf bag or store in your home course locker. Golfers of a certain age, especially, would do well to limber up their muscles before and after their appointed rounds and practice sessions.

Scheyden golf sunglasses

David Duval is one of a growing number of PGA Tour Champions players wearing Scheyden's CIA Grabber model of golf sunglasses. Jason Allen/Getty Images

Having reviewed several brands and models of golf sunglasses, I have settled on the Scheyden Looper ($179) as a favorite not-too-expensive choice. Scheyden has been in business for decades and they originally made sunglasses for pilots, so they score high for both quality and functionality. The half-frame CIA Grabber style (shown above) is popular among PGA Tour Champions players.

Blue Tees Golf Player+ GPS Speaker

The Blue Tees Golf Player Pro functions as both a speaker and a GPS device. Courtesy image

Golf gadget lovers get bogged down with too much stuff. The Blue Tees Player Pro ($179 Black Friday deal) seeks to cover yardage-gathering and DJ duties in one device. It supplies the tunes and provides hole maps across thousands of courses via a nifty touchscreen display and can pair with multiple speakers simultaneously. Powerful magnets help it stick to the vertical bar of a golf cart while its built-in USB-C power bank can help charge your phone if needed. It's available in either navy blue or black.

Access powered by Troon

Troon North Golf Club is one of Arizona's most sought-after golf courses for visitors. Troon North GC

The world’s largest manager of golf courses gives golfers a relatively low-cost way to get preferred rates at more than 150 facilities under its care. The program, Access, powered by Troon, has three tiers, with the base level ($249 per year) granting 15% off standard green fees and 10% credit on course merchandise purchases. The next-level membership ($399) includes all aforementioned benefits, plus up to 50% off tee times booked 78 hours out or less. A souped-up, $1,999 annual version provides unlimited guest passes at the member's typical rate and early access to special events, among other perks.

Golf gifts under $500

Galway Claddagh chino rain pants

Galway's (formerly Galway Bay) Claddagh rain pant looks like a smart, presentable pair of chinos but offers reliable protection from the elements. Courtesy image

This golf outerwear company has recently dropped "Bay" from its name but continues to make solid mid-budget rain pants, including this new waterproof Claddagh five-pocket chino ($299) that looks and feels like regular golf slacks. I'm getting to the point where if I deem it cold enough to need long pants on the golf course, I'm wearing these even if it's not raining.

Rokform Rangefinder 18X

Weighing in at just over a pound, the Rokform Rangefinder 18X is the largest and heaviest product of its kind. Rokform

If your favorite golfer dares to be different, this brand-new rangefinder from a company that makes some of the sturdiest smartphone cases might be a winning gift. The Rokform Rangefinder 18X ($499.99) is so named because it comes with an adjustable maximum zoom of, you guessed it, 18x. Compare that to other industry competitors that max out around 7x. It also comes with Bluetooth-driven Apple Find My and Google Find Hub functionality. You can read my full review here.

PrimePutt indoor putting mat

The PrimePutt putting mat is an oasis of calm in the midst of a toddler-run living room. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

There are a lot of decent putting mats, but PrimePutt's artificial turf looks, feels and rolls more like an actual grass putting green than any I've encountered yet. Their Standard (9' x 3'; $499) size is ideal for most living rooms and, as the father of a 5-year-old and a 1-year old, I can attest to the beating it can take and still roll nicely.

Golf Gifts Over (and Way Over) $500

Shapland golf bags

I have never received so many compliments on any piece of golf gear as I have on my Shapland golf bag, which I bought in 2020 and which continues to age beautifully. The Chicago-based golf bag outfitter inspired by both PING and architect Harry Colt (Shapland being Colt’s middle name) continues to refine its high-quality designs and has expanded its offerings to a few different designs. Bags tend to sell out in limited runs; the Rye 4.0 ($535), which is closest in design to my bag, is scheduled to become available again in late November 2026. If your favorite golfer needs a new golf bag, Shapland will supply something that will last.

Bushnell Pro XE+ rangefinder

This Bushnell rangefinder can be considered the top of the line, and a big part of the reason why the brand is trusted by more than 90% of PGA Tour caddies, who use them to help their players strategize pre-tournaments. Bushnell’s Pro XE+ rangefinder ($599) is waterproof, with 7x magnification, 500+-yard range, PinSeeker and JOLT technology, Bushnell’s strong BITE magnetic attachment and the ability to calculate distances based not just on slope but elements like temperature and barometric pressure.

USwing Mojing golf sunglasses

If your favorite golfer has been really nice this year, you can spoil him or her with these feather-light golf sunglasses with crystal-clear lenses. Pro golfers like Michael Kim and Rose Zhang have worn them in the past. The Golfer Elite ($659) is the pair I wear; it's fantastic.

A bucket-list golf vacation

Golf vacations to great American destinations like Scottsdale (pictured: the Boulders) are a few clicks away thanks to GolfPass Travel. The Boulders

Experiences have never been more popular as gifts, so why not join the trend and send - or bring - your favorite golfer(s) somewhere awesome? The field of golf travel services has never been stronger. GolfPass' own travel department offers the opportunity to build your own packages by dialing in lodging and tee times exactly how you want them. Click here to browse GolfPass.Travel.

MGI AI Navigator GPS+

MGI's top-of-the-line model has practically everything a walking golfer could want. Courtesy image

This top-of-the-line model ($1,895) from one of the leading makers of powered walking carts - all the rage overseas and steadily making inroads in the U.S. - seemingly thinks of everything. It is controllable from up to 110 yards away and comes with a built-in 4-inch touchscreen that can be used to survey maps of more than 40,000 worldwide golf courses. That screen will even interface with your phone via Bluetooth. Pretty snazzy.

Full Swing KIT launch monitor

Tiger Woods has endorsed the Full Swing KIT launch monitor. Courtesy image

Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson use it...why don't you? With other top-end launch monitors pushing $20,000, the KIT is a relative bargain at $4,999, considering the accuracy of the 16 data points it captures on every shot, its indoor/outdoor portability, HD swing capture and various software modes that range from hardcore game-improvement to social fun.

The best golf gifts for any time of year

Go deeper than a single holiday golf gift list to read dozens of product reviews and buying guides across GolfPass.com.