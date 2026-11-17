At Teeth of the Dog, Pete Dye's early-'70s masterpiece at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic, the eight holes that cling to the Caribbean Sea are understandably the most famous. But a golf course is (usually) 18 holes, and it is often the less-heralded tests that distinguish the merely good ones from the very best.

Teeth of the Dog is one of the world's greatest golf courses thanks to its superlative B-sides. Its less-photographed inland holes serve as thoughtful and engaging connectors between each nine's dramatic seaside stretches. Of these, my favorite is the second, which is equal parts par 4 and profound bit of contemporary art.

As a construction project, Teeth of the Dog was one of the toughest Dye faced in his storied career. The site was spectacular but where the great links rest on sand, its seaside holes required hacking away tons of sharp rocks - dientes del perro - that ultimately gave the course its name.

A view from the par-4 second tee at Teeth of the Dog. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Hole number 2 sits back from the coast but just short and right of its green sits a direct tribute. Along the far side of a snaking bunker sits a curving row of leaning, cylindrical beams of different lengths. This meandering, jagged sculpture represents dog's teeth made of wood, rather than rock or bone. It's a bit of abstraction worthy of comparison to Richard Serra, whose epic sculptural works became landmarks of contemporary art around the same period as Dye was at his own creative peak.

Dye's dientes are not the only distinguishing feature of the hole. From the tee, the characteristically angled fairway sits perched on top of yet more wood: a bulkhead reminiscent of the railroad ties that outline several hazards across the Dye canon. Just below, a large sandy waste feeds into a field of rocks resembling angry waves lashing a wooden shore. After a relatively calm opening hole, the view from the second tee at Teeth of the Dog is an early signal that this is an extraordinary golf course.