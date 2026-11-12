Dan Hicks, 1962-2026: Golf and sports world remembers the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster

Thursday morning's news of longtime golf broadcaster Dan Hicks' passing was a gut-punch to golf fans everywhere. Across more than a quarter-century as a key voice in some of the game's biggest moments, the 64-year-old was a staple of a generation's enjoyment of golf at the highest level.

As the main host of NBC Sports' golf coverage, Hicks' voice was a constant companion during big moments at events like the U.S. Open, Ryder Cup, Players Championship and, more recently, the Open Championship and Olympics golf competitions since the sport's reintroduction to the Games in 2016.

Beyond golf, Hicks was known for his work on Olympic swimming broadcasts; he was part of Winter Olympics skiing coverage every four years as well. He also took part in other NBC Sports broadcasts throughout the years, handling-play-by-play responsibilities for Notre Dame football games from 2013 to 2016, and returned to the NBC booth for Fighting Irish football in 2024.

Hicks was a popular and beloved figure among fans and his colleagues in the golf and sports media industry. In a statement posted on X, Versant Media (parent company of GolfPass, GolfNow and Golf Channel, spun off from NBC Universal in early 2026) CEO Mark Lazarus wrote, "Dan was one of the very best at what he did, but what I will remember most is the person he was: a loyal friend and a devoted husband and father."

Hicks was on hand for several iconic moments across the 26 years he served as NBC's main golf host. Perhaps his best-known call happened on the 72nd hole of the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, when Tiger Woods faced a putt to tie clubhouse leader Rocco Mediate and send the championship to an 18-hole playoff the following day.

The brilliance of Hicks' "Expect anything different?!" is not only in his choice of words, but in his crucial decision to let the crowd-pop wash over the audience for a few seconds before he added his piece.

Hicks and longtime booth partner Johnny Miller had an especially strong rapport over 20 years of partnership. More recently, Hicks paired well with color-commentators like Paul Azinger and Kevin Kisner.

Dan Hicks (right) and Johnny Miller (left) were a formidable NBC golf broadcasting duo for two decades. Scott Halleran/Getty Images

This is what J.J.'s putt looked like from the broadcast booth.



The call from Dan. The thumbs up from Kis. Truly unreal.



🗣️HOW. ABOUT. ONE! pic.twitter.com/QYLfsaKHJr — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) July 1, 2025

On-course reporters like Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie contributed to a golden age of NBC golf broadcasts that added valuable insight and context to significant events. "This is not losing a colleague and a nice guy; this is losing a pal," said an emotional Maltbie when interviewed by Golf Channel's Rich Lerner in reaction to the news. "Danny was such a fun and wonderful guy. I love him."

Hicks was married to longtime ESPN reporter Hannah Storm. They have three children.

A statement from ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro on the passing of longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, husband of ESPN's Hannah Storm pic.twitter.com/e2x6mCBYQ9 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 12, 2026

More reactions to the passing of Dan Hicks from golf and sports organizations and personalities

Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person. In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.



From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame football,… pic.twitter.com/BNUBq4Crl7 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 12, 2026

We are heartbroken by the passing of Dan Hicks. He was a true friend to the game and to the USGA, but more importantly, a wonderful person whose warmth, generosity and friendship touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.



His presence will be deeply missed, and his impact… pic.twitter.com/KG8D1v5ZES — USGA (@USGA) November 12, 2026

Dan Hicks, longtime lead golf play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports, has died following an acute illness. He was 64.



Across three decades, Hicks provided the soundtrack to some of golf’s most memorable moments. The Arizona native joined NBC in 1992 and assumed the network’s… pic.twitter.com/eQWJPT0SGF — PGA Tour (@PGATour) November 12, 2026

He was the epitome of being able to walk with kings while keeping the common touch. https://t.co/NZ9PRzXT0E pic.twitter.com/gEzeRqAnJo — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) November 12, 2026

Dan Hicks passing is heartbreaking for so many. His company made you feel what he always exuded, joy and warmth. May God rest a good soul. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/caTQhtfyJ8 — Gary Williams (@Garywilliams1Up) November 12, 2026

I am so sorry to hear about Dan Hicks. I was a guest one time I he and Hannah’s home. Warm and loving family. For golf and all sports watchers, a major loss! 🙏🏼🌈 — Judy Rankin (@Jrprotalker) November 12, 2026

I’m absolutely gutted by the passing of the great Dan Hicks. He was an absolute pro, brought humor and fun every day. He was an incredible person and friend. RIP my friend. — Peter Jacobsen (@JakeTrout) November 12, 2026