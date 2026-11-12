Dan Hicks, 1962-2026: Golf and sports world remembers the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster

The NBC golf broadcaster passed away at the age of 64 after a brief illness.
Tim Gavrich
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Dan Hicks poses for a photo during the NBC Golf Channel Broadcast during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
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Thursday morning's news of longtime golf broadcaster Dan Hicks' passing was a gut-punch to golf fans everywhere. Across more than a quarter-century as a key voice in some of the game's biggest moments, the 64-year-old was a staple of a generation's enjoyment of golf at the highest level.

As the main host of NBC Sports' golf coverage, Hicks' voice was a constant companion during big moments at events like the U.S. Open, Ryder Cup, Players Championship and, more recently, the Open Championship and Olympics golf competitions since the sport's reintroduction to the Games in 2016.

Beyond golf, Hicks was known for his work on Olympic swimming broadcasts; he was part of Winter Olympics skiing coverage every four years as well. He also took part in other NBC Sports broadcasts throughout the years, handling-play-by-play responsibilities for Notre Dame football games from 2013 to 2016, and returned to the NBC booth for Fighting Irish football in 2024.

Hicks was a popular and beloved figure among fans and his colleagues in the golf and sports media industry. In a statement posted on X, Versant Media (parent company of GolfPass, GolfNow and Golf Channel, spun off from NBC Universal in early 2026) CEO Mark Lazarus wrote, "Dan was one of the very best at what he did, but what I will remember most is the person he was: a loyal friend and a devoted husband and father."

Hicks was on hand for several iconic moments across the 26 years he served as NBC's main golf host. Perhaps his best-known call happened on the 72nd hole of the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, when Tiger Woods faced a putt to tie clubhouse leader Rocco Mediate and send the championship to an 18-hole playoff the following day.

The brilliance of Hicks' "Expect anything different?!" is not only in his choice of words, but in his crucial decision to let the crowd-pop wash over the audience for a few seconds before he added his piece.

Hicks and longtime booth partner Johnny Miller had an especially strong rapport over 20 years of partnership. More recently, Hicks paired well with color-commentators like Paul Azinger and Kevin Kisner.

Ryder Cup - Day Three Singles
Dan Hicks (right) and Johnny Miller (left) were a formidable NBC golf broadcasting duo for two decades.

On-course reporters like Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie contributed to a golden age of NBC golf broadcasts that added valuable insight and context to significant events. "This is not losing a colleague and a nice guy; this is losing a pal," said an emotional Maltbie when interviewed by Golf Channel's Rich Lerner in reaction to the news. "Danny was such a fun and wonderful guy. I love him."

Hicks was married to longtime ESPN reporter Hannah Storm. They have three children.

More reactions to the passing of Dan Hicks from golf and sports organizations and personalities

dan-hicks-golf-channel-obit.jpg
Golf Channel: Dan Hicks, legendary NBC Sports and golf announcer, dies at age 64

Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is GolfPass' Senior Writer. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

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Dan Hicks, 1962-2026: Golf and sports world remembers the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster
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