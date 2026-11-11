5 great golf swing tips from ex-LIV golfers

With LIV Golf coming to an end, we dug into the archives to find the best swing tips from pros who played in the league during its five-year run.

5. Matthew Wolff's pre-swing trigger

Matthew Wolff explains the benefit of his trail leg pre-swing trigger that simulates his post impact position. A trigger could help you get into rhythm and release tension before you take the club back.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 69 - Matthew Wolff and George Gankas - Importance Of A Trigger

4. How Bubba hits a hook

Bubba’s hook shot on the 10th hole at Augusta in a playoff for the Masters is one of the most memorable golf shots this century. Here he details his unique abilities to curve the golf ball even with a wedge. You may not be able to turn it quite as far as he can, but it could help you get a little more curve when you’re trying to escape the trees

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 96 - Bubba Watson - Master The Hook Shot

3. Downhill iron shots with Michael La Sasso

Michael La Sasso, the winner of what ended up being the final LIV golf event, breaks down his approach to hitting iron shots from slightly downhill lies. Club selection and strategy are key.

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2. Schwartzel's favorite range drills

Looking for some new drills for the range? Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters winner and champion of the first ever LIV event, shares two of his favorite range drills in this segment from Lessons with a Champion Golfer. Grab a 9 or 8-iron and try Charl’s “Matsuyama” and “2-checkpoint” drills if you want to improve your ball-striking.

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1. How Bryson trains for speed

Bryson partook in the GolfPass original series Build A Better Game: Maximum Distance at the peak of his distance chasing quest. In this segment he shares some of his tips on how he continued to add clubhead speed through speed training and fitness