Tim Gavrich

Tim Gavrich

Senior Writer

Tim Gavrich is GolfPass' Senior Writer. A student of course design since he took up the game at age six, he played for his college team at Washington and Lee University and still tries to tee it up in competition whenever possible. He has been involved in the golf industry since 2011, and has written full-time about golf travel and architecture since 2014.

A native of Avon, Connecticut now residing in Vero Beach, Florida, he has played golf on two continents so far and is not too bad on Bermuda greens for a left-handed native New Englander. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

View Tim's Golfer Profile
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Articles
2 Min Read
'Big Break Qualifier' provides one of the most entertaining competitive golf finishes you will see all year
August 7, 2026
As part of the lead-up to the new season, a nervy three-way battle for the chance to play in the PGA Tour's Good Good Championship unfolds at Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
4 Min Read
Trip dispatch: new Tributer Resort club offers rich golf north of Richmond and more in the works
August 5, 2026
An amusing first 18 holes will soon be joined by a new Tiger Woods-designed golf course and much more at this private club with stay-and-play opportunities.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Waste Management Phoenix Open - Round Two
Articles
5 Min Read
'Absolutely stupid idea' - Golfers respond to our on-course etiquette thought experiment
July 29, 2026
Wondering if American golf courses should require golfers obtain licenses, like several European countries do, resulted in passionate, divided responses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
8 Min Read
Why The Berkshires are one of America's most underrated golf destinations
July 28, 2026
Beautiful summer and fall scenery with scenic drives between enjoyable courses are a great use of your precious golf trip time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA Frisco Golf Course
Articles
4 Min Read
My favorite golf courses from the Omni Hotels & Resorts portfolio, ranked
July 22, 2026
Omni's collection of hotels and resorts is well worth targeting for golf buddy groups.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
1 Min Read
This slightly awkward starting par 4 is a Cool Golf Hole
July 20, 2026
The first hole at Green Woods Country Club in western Connecticut is a perfect introduction to a quirky old 9-holer.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
4 Min Read
Will Ferrell comedy series 'The Hawk' is golf, but much more obnoxious: TV review
July 16, 2026
Netflix's new 10-episode comedy series attempts to turn the SNL star alum into golf's version of Kenny Powers, with mixed results.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Royal Birkdale Golf Course - General views
Articles
4 Min Read
What you need to know about Royal Birkdale Golf Club, host of the 2026 Open Championship
July 9, 2026
One of the most popular Open rota venues will see the Claret Jug lifted for the 11th time this week.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
3 Min Read
Gil Hanse tabbed for restoration of Mid Ocean Club, C.B. Macdonald's Bermuda masterpiece golf course
July 9, 2026
Golf course news and notes: July, 2026.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
6 Min Read
Yale Golf Course returns to bucket-list status with greater accessibility, at a cost: golf course review
July 8, 2026
Seth Raynor's masterpiece is more grand and more accessible than ever in the wake of a meticulous two-year restoration project.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
3 Min Read
Should American golf courses start requiring a license to drive, chip and putt?
July 6, 2026
Recreational golfers in several European countries are required to formally learn about rules and etiquette before being allowed to play most courses. Is it time for the United States to consider such a step?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
4 Min Read
Golf tournament preparation challenge: With 2 months to go, a mixed bag
June 30, 2026
A slow start to the process could spell doom down the line...but there are some reasons to be hopeful.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
41 Min Read
Around America in 250 golf courses
June 30, 2026
Nominating 5 noteworthy public golf courses in each state creates the ultimate tour of this great country.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cutalong Resort Clubhouse by BBA Architects
Articles
1 Min Read
New Tiger Woods-designed golf course planned for Virginia's Tributer Resort
June 24, 2026
A new 18-hole layout by TGR Design will join an existing course, Cutalong, at the expanding boutique resort near Virginia's Lake Anna 100 miles south of Washington, D.C.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
7 Min Read
American golf's Munaissance triumphs continue in 2026
June 24, 2026
Significant progress in Philadelphia, two big projects in Georgia and several other significant renovations and restorations continue to improve local golfers' fortunes.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Keney Park Golf Course, hole 13
Articles
8 Min Read
Hartford, Connecticut is one of America's hottest real estate markets and an underrated golf town
June 24, 2026
The home of the Travelers Championship has an impressive and improving slate of public and private golf courses
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Articles
11 Min Read
Travelers Championship: A hole-by-hole guide to TPC River Highlands
June 23, 2026
It still supplies exciting finishes, but some head-scratching design changes have taken some of the defense away from one of the PGA Tour's shortest golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
In this photo illustration, the Amazon Prime Day logo is
Articles
1 Min Read
The best Amazon Prime Day 2026 golf deals
June 23, 2026
Amazon's annual mega-sale - expanded to four days this year - includes deals on golf clubs, apparel and other products.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2026 U.S. OPEN - Preview Day Three
Articles
6 Min Read
New golf equipment rollback complications put the USGA and R&A in a bind
June 17, 2026
By accepting more input with the top professional tours, golf's governing bodies risk letting the game slip further into dangerous territory.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
1 Min Read
This truly drivable par 4 at a new Colorado course is a Cool Golf Hole
June 17, 2026
'Short' is actually short enough at the new Bella Ridge Golf Club outside of Denver.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Southside Cocktail for Spirits in Food
Articles
4 Min Read
5 essential country club cocktails: Transfusions, Southsides and other potent potables for the discerning golfer
June 17, 2026
Members and visitors to Shinnecock Hills and other Hamptons golf courses have enjoyed one particular classic beverage for decades. Is it the ultimate golf cocktail?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2026 U.S. Open Previews
Articles
10 Min Read
2026 U.S. Open: A hole-by-hole guide to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
June 12, 2026
One of America's greatest championship golf courses gets its latest chance to test the best.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
6 Min Read
Men's golf shoe buying guide: How to get the most for your money plus some recommendations
June 9, 2026
From traditional offerings by well-known brands to some niche and small-batch options, consider this your ultimate golf shoe guide.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
2 Min Read
Myrtle Beach's Legends Golf Resort complex set to add a new, lighted par-3 course in the fall of 2026
June 9, 2026
Golf course news and notes: June, 2026.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
7 Min Read
My top 10 Jack Nicklaus and Nicklaus Design golf courses
June 3, 2026
From a sentimental favorite to one of America's flashiest new private clubs, the best Nicklaus courses exhibit beauty and variety.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Rodeo Dunes golf course, hole 13
Articles
5 Min Read
At Rodeo Dunes, Coore & Crenshaw head for the hills knowing golfers will follow: new golf course review
June 1, 2026
Modern golf's greatest architect duo returns to a landscape in eastern Colorado that is reminiscent of their Nebraska masterpiece, Sand Hills, built more than 30 years earlier.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2025 The Lido Course at Sand Valley
Articles
5 Min Read
Golf tournament preparation challenge: how good can an out-of-shape father of two get in 90 days?
May 27, 2026
The journey to the 2026 U.S. Mid Amateur is bound to be a bumpy one.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
8 Min Read
Father's Day Golf Gift Guide: Our top recommendations and one gift type to (usually) avoid
May 26, 2026
You can rarely go wrong with a golf-themed gift for dear old dad.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
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Articles
3 Min Read
At Anson Point, Coore & Crenshaw hold golfers close: new golf course review
May 25, 2026
The third golf course to be built within South Carolina's quiet Palmetto Bluff community is a meditation on smaller-scale architecture.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2026 PGA Championship - Final Round
Articles
2 Min Read
Why every developing golfer should follow Aaron Rai's lead
May 19, 2026
Prioritizing short-game skills early on in life paid enormous dividends for the 2026 PGA Champion.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Next Page

Recent articles

big-break-qual-hero.JPG
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cutalong-18.JPG
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tpc-sawgrass-america-250.jpg
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Travelers Championship - Final Round
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This truly drivable par 4 at a new Colorado course is a Cool Golf Hole
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5 essential country club cocktails: Transfusions, Southsides and other potent potables for the discerning golfer
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2026 U.S. Open Previews
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2026 U.S. Open: A hole-by-hole guide to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
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Men's golf shoe buying guide: How to get the most for your money plus some recommendations
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Myrtle Beach's Legends Golf Resort complex set to add a new, lighted par-3 course in the fall of 2026
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My top 10 Jack Nicklaus and Nicklaus Design golf courses
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