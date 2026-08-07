Tim Gavrich
Senior Writer
Tim Gavrich is GolfPass' Senior Writer. A student of course design since he took up the game at age six, he played for his college team at Washington and Lee University and still tries to tee it up in competition whenever possible. He has been involved in the golf industry since 2011, and has written full-time about golf travel and architecture since 2014.
A native of Avon, Connecticut now residing in Vero Beach, Florida, he has played golf on two continents so far and is not too bad on Bermuda greens for a left-handed native New Englander. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
2 Min Read
August 7, 2026
As part of the lead-up to the new season, a nervy three-way battle for the chance to play in the PGA Tour's Good Good Championship unfolds at Horseshoe Bay Resort.
4 Min Read
August 5, 2026
An amusing first 18 holes will soon be joined by a new Tiger Woods-designed golf course and much more at this private club with stay-and-play opportunities.
5 Min Read
July 29, 2026
Wondering if American golf courses should require golfers obtain licenses, like several European countries do, resulted in passionate, divided responses.
8 Min Read
July 28, 2026
Beautiful summer and fall scenery with scenic drives between enjoyable courses are a great use of your precious golf trip time.
4 Min Read
July 22, 2026
Omni's collection of hotels and resorts is well worth targeting for golf buddy groups.
1 Min Read
July 20, 2026
The first hole at Green Woods Country Club in western Connecticut is a perfect introduction to a quirky old 9-holer.
4 Min Read
July 16, 2026
Netflix's new 10-episode comedy series attempts to turn the SNL star alum into golf's version of Kenny Powers, with mixed results.
4 Min Read
July 9, 2026
One of the most popular Open rota venues will see the Claret Jug lifted for the 11th time this week.
3 Min Read
July 9, 2026
Golf course news and notes: July, 2026.
6 Min Read
July 8, 2026
Seth Raynor's masterpiece is more grand and more accessible than ever in the wake of a meticulous two-year restoration project.
3 Min Read
July 6, 2026
Recreational golfers in several European countries are required to formally learn about rules and etiquette before being allowed to play most courses. Is it time for the United States to consider such a step?
4 Min Read
June 30, 2026
A slow start to the process could spell doom down the line...but there are some reasons to be hopeful.
41 Min Read
June 30, 2026
Nominating 5 noteworthy public golf courses in each state creates the ultimate tour of this great country.
1 Min Read
June 24, 2026
A new 18-hole layout by TGR Design will join an existing course, Cutalong, at the expanding boutique resort near Virginia's Lake Anna 100 miles south of Washington, D.C.
7 Min Read
June 24, 2026
Significant progress in Philadelphia, two big projects in Georgia and several other significant renovations and restorations continue to improve local golfers' fortunes.
8 Min Read
June 24, 2026
The home of the Travelers Championship has an impressive and improving slate of public and private golf courses
11 Min Read
June 23, 2026
It still supplies exciting finishes, but some head-scratching design changes have taken some of the defense away from one of the PGA Tour's shortest golf courses.
1 Min Read
June 23, 2026
Amazon's annual mega-sale - expanded to four days this year - includes deals on golf clubs, apparel and other products.
6 Min Read
June 17, 2026
By accepting more input with the top professional tours, golf's governing bodies risk letting the game slip further into dangerous territory.
1 Min Read
June 17, 2026
'Short' is actually short enough at the new Bella Ridge Golf Club outside of Denver.
4 Min Read
June 17, 2026
Members and visitors to Shinnecock Hills and other Hamptons golf courses have enjoyed one particular classic beverage for decades. Is it the ultimate golf cocktail?
10 Min Read
June 12, 2026
One of America's greatest championship golf courses gets its latest chance to test the best.
6 Min Read
June 9, 2026
From traditional offerings by well-known brands to some niche and small-batch options, consider this your ultimate golf shoe guide.
2 Min Read
June 9, 2026
Golf course news and notes: June, 2026.
7 Min Read
June 3, 2026
From a sentimental favorite to one of America's flashiest new private clubs, the best Nicklaus courses exhibit beauty and variety.
5 Min Read
June 1, 2026
Modern golf's greatest architect duo returns to a landscape in eastern Colorado that is reminiscent of their Nebraska masterpiece, Sand Hills, built more than 30 years earlier.
5 Min Read
May 27, 2026
The journey to the 2026 U.S. Mid Amateur is bound to be a bumpy one.
8 Min Read
May 26, 2026
You can rarely go wrong with a golf-themed gift for dear old dad.
3 Min Read
May 25, 2026
The third golf course to be built within South Carolina's quiet Palmetto Bluff community is a meditation on smaller-scale architecture.
2 Min Read
May 19, 2026
Prioritizing short-game skills early on in life paid enormous dividends for the 2026 PGA Champion.