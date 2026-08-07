Tim Gavrich is GolfPass' Senior Writer. A student of course design since he took up the game at age six, he played for his college team at Washington and Lee University and still tries to tee it up in competition whenever possible. He has been involved in the golf industry since 2011, and has written full-time about golf travel and architecture since 2014.

A native of Avon, Connecticut now residing in Vero Beach, Florida, he has played golf on two continents so far and is not too bad on Bermuda greens for a left-handed native New Englander. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.