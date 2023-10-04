Is Sun Mountain's ClubGlider the game's best golf travel bag?

The ClubGlider's pull-out leg makes rolling through the airport a breeze.
Retractable stand legs make walking with the Sun Mountain ClubGlider golf travel bag a breeze.

LONDON - Brand loyalty is a powerful thing.

For at least a decade, I've been using a Club Glove Last Bag as my golf travel bag of choice. I love its durability and its spacious interior and shoe compartments. It's still going strong with minimal visual wear and tear.

Although I've had no issues with it, I've found something better: Sun Mountain's ClubGlider. For years, friends with ClubGliders have implored me to try one. I let my brand loyalty blind me. After a handful of trips testing a ClubGlider Meridian golf travel bag, I don't think I'll go back. I won't say never because the Meridian ($339.99) still has to prove its durability over a couple of years, something GolfPass staff writer Tim Gavrich has already vouched for. His ClubGlider has lasted roughly 7 years, and the only minor issue he's had is to replace a few wheels (which can be bought on the Sun Mountain website).

These wheels are part of the retractable stand legs that are a difference maker for the ClubGlider. These legs take the load off of your shoulders and arms when walking through the airport. The clubs literally roll themselves.

Coming home from trips my golf travel bag is often stuffed with souvenirs and dirty clothes. It can get heavy. Lugging the Last Bag on long walks to and from rental car pickups and drop-offs can get old. When the weight is distributed incorrectly, those bags are hard to keep upright if you're waiting in lines. The ClubGlider has none of those worries. The bag sits comfortably on its own thanks to the legs. Those pivoting wheels make changing directions simple. Dense foam padding protects the clubs.

If I did have one minor complaint, it would be the Meridian's size makes it tough to put a pair of shoes on either side. It seems like the shoe pouches are so tight that only one shoe fits comfortably on each side. If I need more shoes, like I did for a recent London trip, I simply put a second pair in a shoe bag inside the travel bag. You could get a larger golf travel bag like the ClubGlider Pro or Tour models, but the Meridian fits nicely inside smaller trunks like my Ford Fusion.

I do have some good news for Club Glove. My allegiance to the Club Glove Stiff Arm will never be broken. This retractable metal rod keeps the stress off of longest clubs, and limits the likelihood that your driver or fairway wood heads snap off during transit. It's the best $30 you'll spend protecting your clubs from aggressive airport baggage handlers.

What is your golf travel bag of choice? Let us know in the comments below.

Gear
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Mottram Hall - walking golfers
Articles
4 Min Read
What kind of walking golfer are you?
October 4, 2023
Which do you prefer: carrying your bag, pushing a cart or walking with an elaborate electric trolley?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Sea Ranch Golf Links - hole 8
Articles
2 Min Read
California's 5 best value golf courses overlooking the Pacific Ocean
October 3, 2023
Ocean golf doesn't have to break the bank at these five courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Red Hawk Golf and Resort - villas
Articles
3 Min Read
The Red Hawk Golf and Resort soars under the radar outside of Reno, Nevada
September 29, 2023
The 36-hole club with onsite villas for stay and plays in Sparks, Nev., is thriving in the post-pandemic golf boom.
By Jason Scott Deegan
TPC Harding Park - Mark Stewart with the Q Follow
Articles
4 Min Read
Review: Walking the course with the Q Follow from Stewart Golf
September 27, 2023
This popular electric trolley is the only one on the market with both a remote control and follow technology.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Blayze Chapman - PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
Articles
4 Min Read
Learning from the pros at the PURE Insurance Open impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach
September 25, 2023
Top First Tee junior golfers share what they learned from their veteran PGA Tour Champions playing partners.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Edison wedges
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: September 2023
September 24, 2023
New equipment and fashion - plus a handy tool for fall golf - highlight this month's report.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
The Masters - Preview Day 2
Articles
2 Min Read
The Best Golf Course Logos We've Collected
September 6, 2023
Golf course logos come in a huge variety of styles, making hats, shirts and other accessories from pro shops very collectible. What are your favorite logos?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Golf Channel Am Tour 2015
Articles
4 Min Read
A beginner's guide to handicaps
September 14, 2023
Here's a look at the history of golf handicaps, how they are calculated, and where you can get one.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey, Jason Scott Deegan
The Links At Bodega Harbour
Photo Galleries
10 Images
Teeing up The Links at Bodega Harbour, one of California's most scenic golf courses
September 10, 2023
The Robert Trent Jones Jr. design overlooks Bodega Bay, the site of Alfred Hitchcock's horror movie classic, 'The Birds'.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cobh Golf Club - island
17 Images
September 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
September 27, 2023
Fall golf is under way.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Read More
Now Reading
Is Sun Mountain's ClubGlider the game's best golf travel bag?
Search Near Me