Ryder Cup future sites: Confirmed upcoming host golf courses in the U.S. and Europe

After being played in odd years from 2002 through 2018, the Ryder Cup shifted back to odd-numbered years when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the delay of the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits to 2021. That means that after the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the 2027 edition will mark the 100th anniversary of the biennial matches, which were first organized and contested in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Worcester, Mass.

Despite a field of just 24 golfers - 12 each representing Team USA and Team Europe (since 1979, when the side was expanded from just Great Britain & Ireland) - the Ryder Cup is arguably golfs biggest spectacle, and nowadays it demands large facilities with sophisticated infrastructure in order to run smoothly. Gone are the days of hosting it at modest private clubs like Portland Golf Club in Oregon (1947) or out-of-the-way resorts like The Greenbrier (1979).

In the United States, recent Ryder Cup host venues have included both large private clubs and high-profile resorts in or near large metropolitan areas. Despite pandemic related challenges and a somewhat removed location, Whistling Straits welcomed more than 150,000 spectators in 2021, largely due to its location just an hour north of Milwaukee.

As of September 2025, venues for six of the next seven Ryder Cups have been announced, with the European venue for 2035's 50th Ryder Cup yet to be determined. And although it has not yet been confirmed by the PGA of America, rumors have swirled about the 2041 Ryder Cup host golf course as well.

Here is what you need to know about the future Ryder Cup venues:

2027 Ryder Cup: Adare Manor - County Limerick, Ireland

Dates: September 17-19, 2027

Owned by billionaire J.P. McManus, Adare Manor has evolved from a pleasant country estate hotel into Ireland's premier inland golf destination. Accessible to guests of the 5-star hotel onsite, Adare Manor's golf course is reputed to be Ireland's version of Augusta National, with an immaculate parkland golf course redesigned by Tom Fazio, who has consulted on architectural changes to the home of the Masters for decades.

2029 Ryder Cup: Hazeltine National Golf Club - Chaska, Minn.

Dates: TBD

The Ryder Cup will return to the site of its raucous 2016 playing, where Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed electrified the Minnesota crowds with their fireworks in the first Sunday Singles match, overshadowing yet more incredible play from Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia in what was ultimately a convincing victory for Team USA. The club, which will be the first in the United States to host multiple Ryder Cups, has embarked on what it has called "Vision 2040" to further upgrade its facilities, with 2016 American captain Davis Love III's design team signed on to help with golf elements of the plan. Love Golf Design has already built Hazeltine a new short course, and it remains to be seen whether they will be tasked with renovating the main course before or after the 2029 Ryder Cup.

In 2029, Hazeltine National will be the first American course to repeat as Ryder Cup host, having first held the 2016 edition. Gary Kellner/Getty Inages

2031 Ryder Cup: Camiral Golf & Wellness - Girona, Spain

Dates: TBD

Spain became the first country outside of Great Britain to host a Ryder Cup, with European legend Seve Ballesteros captaining his team to victory over Team USA in 1997, spoiling Tiger Woods' debut. That event took place at Real Club Valderrama on southern Spain's Costa del Sol. This time around, the Ryder Cup is venturing to Camiral, formerly known as PGA Catalunya, an hour north of Barcelona. Camiral's Stadium Course, laid out in 1999 by the European Golf Design firm, will host the matches. GolfPass managing editor Jason Scott Deegan played the course in the summer of 2024, before the resort was officially confirmed as a future Ryder Cup host.

"The Stadium Course at Camiral is just as deadly as America's Stadium courses at Sawgrass, PGA West and TPC Scottsdale," he wrote in his review. "There's so much water and so many strategically placed bunkers that it's a virtual certainty you won't come close to your handicap the first time you play it. All these hazards could make for a compelling Ryder Cup if the resort moves forward with the necessary renovations and upgrades needed to land a future bid."

The 10th green of the Stadium Course at Camiral Golf & Wellness acts like a peninsula jutting out into a pond. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

2033 Ryder Cup: The Olympic Club (Lake Course) - San Francisco, Calif.

Dates: TBD

It will end up taking more than 70 years, but 2033 will mark the first time the Ryder Cup is held in California since 1959, when Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells played host and the Yanks spanked Team Great Britain, 8.5 to 3.5. Olympic is a bona fide American championship golf course, having shown off beautifully as host of the 2025 U.S. Amateur. It also has the 2028 PGA Championship to look forward to. The '33 Ryder Cup should be an incredible event, with fans forming an epic amphitheater around the 18th green and cheers echoing off the cypress trees. It will also likely be a primetime TV-watching experience for much of the United States, although that means European fans will need to stay up late to see the conclusion.

The Olympic Club's Lake Course hosted the 2025 U.S. Amateur. Next up: the 2028 PGA, followed by the 2033 Ryder Cup. Thien-An Truong/Getty Images

2035 Ryder Cup: location TBD (Europe)

Dates: TBD

Europe will play host to the 50th Ryder Cup, which will no doubt be celebrated vigorously. Given that Europe has not had a home Ryder Cup in Great Britain since 2014 (Gleneagles), we reckon that a site in England would make sense, given that more than 300 years will have transpired since The Belfry hosted the 2002 edition by that point. As it stands, a project called Hulton Park in Bolton, just north of Manchester, has been thought to be a candidate for the 2035 matches - a golf course that has yet to be built.

2037 Ryder Cup: Congressional Country Club (Blue) - Bethesda, Md.

Dates: TBD

Greater Washington, D.C. held the first several editions of the Presidents Cup (at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club), but the area has never hosted a Ryder Cup. After a comprehensive renovation project by architect Andrew Green, Congressional Blue is one of the more striking-looking inland golf courses in America. Part of its overhaul entailed significant tree removal, so the Ryder Cup roars should cascade across the expansive property.

Congressional Country Club's Blue Course has entered the PGA of America's rota of championship venues. It hosted the 2025 Senior PGA and it will host the 2030 PGA Championship before the 2037 Ryder Cup arrives. Darren Carroll/PGA of America/Getty Images

2041 Ryder Cup: a prediction

Nothing has been announced as of this writing, but it is widely assumed that the 2041 Ryder Cup will be awarded to Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Frisco, Texas - specifically, the Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner-designed Fields Ranch East course. Frisco, one of the fastest-growing areas in America, recently became the new home of the PGA of America, and the blooming city north of Dallas is already slated to host the 2027 and 2034 PGA Championships.