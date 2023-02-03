Pros

1st - I have to start with the caddie. She was a God send as well as funny and charismatic. Ex. Grabbed a SW as my ball was in a green side bunker (30’ from hole) as I noticed she didn’t have it in her hand. She tells me no you’re putting this. Turn 90’ to the left towards me and putt like you’re 10’ away. Ball lands 6” away from the hole. Wild.

2nd - course layout was absolutely stunning. Elevation changes more intense than playing in Maui

3rd - they offer way more beer options than your resort will which will likely just be red stripe

Cons

1st - course condition was really poor although the reason was they were closed due to COVID. Luckily they are fully renovating it next month.

2nd - club rental options are Callaway and Nike. Was hoping for newer, higher quality, and more options like PXG, Titleist, Taylor Made. (Just bring your own)

Anyway, I would 100% recommend White Witch to anyone who’d ask me where should I play in Jamaica (especially after the renovation).