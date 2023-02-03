Rose Hall
About Rose HallRose Hall features multiple hotels to choose from during your stay: The Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa and multiple Iberostar options, including the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall, the Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites and the Iberostar Rose Hall Beach. The Iberostar chain of hotels is based on tiers. If you're a guest at the highest tier, the Grand, you have access to all of the properties, but those staying at other Iberostar resorts can't access the Grand's higher-end restaurants. Every Iberostar property and the Hilton come equipped with rooms and suites showcasing ocean or poolside views. All-inclusive options are available. Guests may relax at the spa or at one of the outdoor pools, participate in water sports on the beach, or enjoy the daily nighttime entertainment on property, including live music, professional shows and a nightclub. There is also a Star Camp for children providing activities and babysitting services. The two championship courses at Rose Hall, White Witch and Cinnamon Hill, are historic tracks also rumored to be haunted by the former plantation's 'wicked mistress,' Annie Palmer.
Great vibes at a great course
Very challenging, very beautiful course with the world's friendliest folks.
Too hot for comfort
The course is beautiful, with significant elevation changes. Several holes are played along the Caribbean Sea. The fairways and bunkers were in excellent shape. However, several greens showed signs of stress. There was evidence of the beginning of disease. The layout is challenging, but fair. Playing this course in July brings in heat as a serious factor. It was brutally hot and I had to hydrate repeatedly. Overall, I enjoyed the round despite the temperature being over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s a very nice golf course. I’ve played it multiple times through years and will continue to play it when I visit Jamaica.
Very Good Golf course
Friends and I visiting from the USA and Canada played the course on 6/03 & 6/04 and found it was in great shape although it rained several consecutive days leading up to the weekend. The golf course has some very scenic and some challenging holes. We used Golf Now .com which helped with the cost as normally 18 holes cost anywhere from $125 and up which is pricey.
Cinnamon Hill has some very good caddies.
With several large groups playing on Sunday the starter seemed overwhelmed and there was a glaring lack of communication We enjoyed playing Cinnamon Hill and will go back again.
A word of caution ...to visiting golfers to the Montego Bay area, rule out Half Moon as they overpriced for a less than average golf course and customer service is atrocious.
Cinnamon Hill golf - fabulous day!
We had a wonderful day golfing - our Caddy Warren was absolutely amazing and knew the course extremely well. We will definitely be back next year!!
Cinnamon Hill
Excellent course with breath-taking views from almost every hole. The staff could not have been nicer or more accommodating. If you are lucky enough to have Whitney as your Caddie I can almost promise he’ll take 5-7 strokes off of your score with his knowledge of this fantastic golf course.
A one off but great fun
An expensive round but as a one off, worth the money for the experience. Sea view holes are great and a different task in the hillside. We had a pretty grumpy caddie who was increasingly more interested in looking for balls he could sell (including our lost balls!) than helping us don’t think that is typical.
Whitchy course
A great track in the middle of nowhere. From Royal Caribbean cruise to the course and back was $120 including tip for 3. The course is hilly with great views. Definitely need to listen to the caddie especially when putting. Will play every time in Jamaica. Heard the sister course was in better shape since it stayed open during Covid and the Witch was closed. A good time there in any event.
Wow!
Pros
1st - I have to start with the caddie. She was a God send as well as funny and charismatic. Ex. Grabbed a SW as my ball was in a green side bunker (30’ from hole) as I noticed she didn’t have it in her hand. She tells me no you’re putting this. Turn 90’ to the left towards me and putt like you’re 10’ away. Ball lands 6” away from the hole. Wild.
2nd - course layout was absolutely stunning. Elevation changes more intense than playing in Maui
3rd - they offer way more beer options than your resort will which will likely just be red stripe
Cons
1st - course condition was really poor although the reason was they were closed due to COVID. Luckily they are fully renovating it next month.
2nd - club rental options are Callaway and Nike. Was hoping for newer, higher quality, and more options like PXG, Titleist, Taylor Made. (Just bring your own)
Anyway, I would 100% recommend White Witch to anyone who’d ask me where should I play in Jamaica (especially after the renovation).
So much fun!
We had a GREAT time, booked a hot deal for $50 per person and man were we lucky! Paid the extra $15 plus tip for caddy. WELL WORTH THE MONEY!!! Unfortunately we got rained out on hole 12, but we will be back to finish the course for sure! Best course/most fun we have had playing golf on vacation!
Nice course
In Jamaica for 3 weeks this time around. Will play 4 rounds at this course. Two in the can already. I love this course that offers a relatively flat front and hilly and mountainous back. My previous rounds here were pre-pandemic. I thought some of the greens were a little slow this time around. Otherwise. I love this course and will always plan at least one round each time I visit Jamaica.
Gréât course
Gréât layout and views.
Only disappointments were slow speed of greens and pace of play:
1hr45 for front 9 but 2 1/2hrs for back
Amazing layout! Great staff
Probably in the Top 5 course “layouts” I have played. Punta Espada in Punta Cana was definitely #1 with 7 holes on the ocean but the views at White Witch are phenomenal.
You are up in the mountains in the jungle and it is up down and sideways. You won’t find many flat lies here or straight putts. So many elevated tees and a few blind shots, but the caddy will definitely help with that. My Caddy Dean was great and knew the greens very well.
Surprisingly he was pretty bang on with what clubs I should be hitting just from seeing me hit a few shots.
Definitely a GO PLAY. I used GolfNow and saved a bunch of $$!! They are doing a deal where they add the caddy for free (normally $15) as the course just reopened and there is definitely some bad areas on greens. The layout will blow you away and you will forget about the condition.
I calm it an amazing sightseeing adventure with some golf shots in between. Have fun!!!
We love the White Witch!
One of the most beautiful courses I’ve ever played. The greens were a little rough but they are planing to start repairing them in April