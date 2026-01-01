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District of Columbia Golf Guide

District of Columbia By The Numbers

6 courses | 540 reviews

District of Columbia Review Stats

Average Rating

3.6
3.6
Total 540 Reviews

Rating Breakdown

Reviews
4-5 Stars
1
3-4 Stars
3
2-3 Stars
1
1-2 Stars
0
N/A
1
Avg. Course Layout
3.7
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
3.3
Avg. Value for the Money
3.9
Avg. Pace of Play
3.7
Avg. Staff Friendliness
4.1
Avg. Course Conditions
3.1

Featured Destination

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Washington
Courses: 130
Reviews: 23513
Finding a quality public golf course in the Washington, D.C. area is about as easy as finding a lobbyist or lawyer on K Street. Like the D.C. population, the golf course selection is large and diverse.
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Spotlight

Top Rated Courses
Top Rated Courses
Blue at East Potomac GC
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East Potomac Golf Links - Blue Course
Washington, District of Columbia
Public/Municipal
4.0010004002
131
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White at East Potomac GC
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East Potomac Golf Links - White Course
Washington, District of Columbia
Public/Municipal
3.898225957
89
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Langston GC
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Langston Golf Course
Washington, District of Columbia
Public
3.8881008668
190
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East Potomac GC
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East Potomac Golf Links - Red Course
Washington, District of Columbia
Public/Municipal
3.6806184012
46
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Rock Creek GC
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Rock Creek Park Golf
Washington, District of Columbia
Public
2.3221288515
84
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Recently Reviewed Courses
Recently Reviewed Courses
Langston GC
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Langston Golf Course
Washington, District of Columbia
Public
3.8881008668
190
Write Review
Rock Creek GC
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Rock Creek Park Golf
Washington, District of Columbia
Public
2.3221288515
84
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East Potomac GC
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East Potomac Golf Links - Red Course
Washington, District of Columbia
Public/Municipal
3.6806184012
46
Write Review
Blue at East Potomac GC
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East Potomac Golf Links - Blue Course
Washington, District of Columbia
Public/Municipal
4.0010004002
131
Write Review

District of Columbia Golf Courses By Location

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