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  • Firekeeper GC: #8
    Prairie Band Casino and Resort
    Mayetta, Kansas
    Prairie Band Casino and Resort is a 300-room casino hotel property located north of Topeka, Kansas, owned and operated by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. The casino features more than 1,000 slot machines, numerous table games including blackjack, roulette and craps, as well as a 400-seat bingo hall. There are four dining options as well as a…

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