Courses: 3 Reviews: 3

When you make your way into Fairbanks, staying at the Northern Sky Lodge is an absolute must. It’s the perfect location to go hiking, skiing, and so much more. There’s only seven rooms, (each with their own unique Alaskan theme) so it’s probably a good idea to not procrastinate when it comes to booking a night here. It wouldn’t be called the Northern Sky Lodge if there wasn’t a chance to see the Northern Lights!