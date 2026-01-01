Koloa Golf Guide
Koloa Golf Courses
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Koloa, HawaiiResort/Semi-Private4.2244617788237
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Koloa, HawaiiPrivate/Resort3.83333333333
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Koloa, HawaiiResort4.7290888911203
Golf Courses Near Koloa
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Kalaheo, HawaiiSemi-Private2.57142857145
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Lihue, HawaiiPublic4.3597149448460
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Lihue, HawaiiResort4.1036152779129
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Kapaa, HawaiiMunicipal4.285714285714
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Princeville, HawaiiResort0.00
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Princeville, HawaiiResort4.6610918877119
Koloa Golf Resorts
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Koloa, HawaiiThe Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa is located on the island's south shore and adjacent to Poipu Bay Golf Course. This beachfront resort on 50 acres features 604 guest rooms with upscale amenities including private lanais. There are 10 dining & bar concepts ranging from Italian to a breakfast buffet and contemporary Hawaiian fare. There are several…
See Also
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