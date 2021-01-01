Koloa Golf Guide
Koloa Golf Courses
-
Koloa, HawaiiResort/Semi-Private3.846023529464
-
Koloa, HawaiiPrivate/Resort0.00
-
Koloa, HawaiiResort4.722676470675
Golf Courses Near Koloa
-
Kalaheo, HawaiiSemi-Private4.77778333334
-
Lihue, HawaiiPublic4.6351176471266
-
Lihue, HawaiiResort3.491605882465
-
Kapaa, HawaiiMunicipal4.137241176513
-
Princeville, HawaiiResort0.00
-
Princeville, HawaiiResort4.440268
Koloa Golf Resorts
-
Koloa, HawaiiThe Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa is located on the island's south shore and adjacent to Poipu Bay Golf Course. This beachfront resort on 50 acres features 604 guest rooms with upscale amenities including private lanais. There are 10 dining & bar concepts ranging from Italian to a breakfast buffet and contemporary Hawaiian fare. There are several…
See Also
-
1 course | 4 reviews
-
3 courses | 344 reviews
-
2 courses | 68 reviews
Travel Deals
-
Princeville, HIGolf PackagesFROM $497 (USD)
-
Princeville, HIGolf PackagesFROM $357 (USD)
-
Savannah, GAGolf PackagesFROM $217 (USD)