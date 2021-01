Courses: 41 Reviews: 1913

Oahu is the most populated Hawaiian Island, and the most popular one for tourists visiting the 50th state. Honolulu is a hub of commerce in the middle of the Pacific. Snarling traffic can clog up the highways surrounding the city, just like tourists crowd the famed Waikiki Beach. There’s much to see and do on the island beyond downtown – hiking Diamond Head, surfing the north shore, paying tribute to fallen heroes at Pearl Harbor. That includes playing golf.