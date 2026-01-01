Lihue Golf Guide
Lihue Golf Courses
-
Lihue, HawaiiPublic4.3597149448460
-
Lihue, HawaiiResort4.1036152779129
-
Kapaa, HawaiiMunicipal4.285714285714
Golf Courses Near Lihue
-
Koloa, HawaiiResort4.7290888911203
-
Koloa, HawaiiResort/Semi-Private4.2244617788237
-
Koloa, HawaiiPrivate/Resort3.83333333333
-
Kalaheo, HawaiiSemi-Private2.57142857145
-
Princeville, HawaiiResort0.00
-
Princeville, HawaiiResort4.6610918877119
Lihue Golf Resorts
-
Lihue, HawaiiTimbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences is a fractional ownership resort that offers a limited number of vacation packages to outside guests. The oceanfront resort is located minutes from Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai and includes the Ocean Course at Hokuala, a Jack Nicklaus design that features the longest stretch of oceanfront holes in…
See Also
-
3 courses | 443 reviews
-
1 course | 5 reviews
-
2 courses | 119 reviews