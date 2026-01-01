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Kauai Lagoons Golf Club - Kiele Moana nine - 7th
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  • The Ocean Course at Hokuala
    Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences
    Lihue, Hawaii
    Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences is a fractional ownership resort that offers a limited number of vacation packages to outside guests. The oceanfront resort is located minutes from Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai and includes the Ocean Course at Hokuala, a Jack Nicklaus design that features the longest stretch of oceanfront holes in…

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