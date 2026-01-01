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Bethel Golf Guide

Bethel Golf Courses

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Bethel Golf Resorts

  • Bethel Inn & CC: #16
    The Bethel Inn Resort
    Bethel, Maine
    The Bethel Inn Resort calls itself the “best golf and ski” destination in Maine. The 200-acre resort offers miles of hiking/biking trails, an outdoor heated pool, eating in the Millbrook Tavern & Grill or Main Dining Room, and a popular 6,663-yard golf course created by Geoffrey Cornish. The Guaranteed Performance School of Golf boasts a 4-to-1…

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