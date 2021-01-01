Home / Courses / World / USA / Maine

  • Links at Poland Spring: #1
    Poland Springs Resort
    Poland, Maine
    Founded in 1794, Poland Springs Resort in Poland, Maine, is on the National Register of Historic Sites. This rich history is shared with guests thanks to two Poland Spring museums but also with timeless activities such as playing golf, tennis on one of three grass courts, swimming in the outdoor pool or playing on the swings. There’s also…

