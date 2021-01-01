Iron Mountain Golf Guide
Iron Mountain Golf Courses
Iron Mountain, MichiganSemi-Private5.01
Iron Mountain, MichiganPublic/Resort4.9444510
Golf Courses Near Iron Mountain
Spread Eagle, WisconsinPublic
Norway, MichiganMunicipal4.657682352934
Niagara, WisconsinPublic2.01
Pembine, WisconsinPublic4.01
Crystal Falls, MichiganMunicipal
Pembine, WisconsinPublic/Resort4.01
Hermansville, MichiganSemi-Private
Gaastra, MichiganPublic4.66673
Iron River, MichiganSemi-Private
Laona, WisconsinSemi-Private5.01
Iron Mountain Golf Resorts
Iron Mountain, MichiganPine Mountain Resort is a ski destination in Iron Mountain that springs to life with golf in the summer at TimberStone, one of Michigan's finest courses. The Lodge at Pine Mountain features 38 remodeled rooms, an indoor pool/jacuzzi, workout room, Sitzmark Bar and Famers Restaurant, the home of the Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame. Outdoor…
